Colorado's Best Hot Springs Resort For Stargazing Is Surrounded By Rolling Mountains

It's not hard to find a million-dollar view in Colorado. The Rocky Mountain state isn't short on stunning vistas all year round thanks to its high elevation and large natural areas that are perfect for a digital detox, and the views can be even more incredible at night. But the thing that might put the experience over the top is relaxing in a hot spring with a gorgeous view, as this is quite possibly the best way to unwind on vacation.

Pagosa Springs, in particular, has a beautiful resort situated on a geothermal hot spring that also offers a fantastic view of the stars at night without any bothersome light pollution. The Springs Resort is a great spot for soaking and stargazing, as well as tons of other things you can do in the mountains while you're there.

In the U.S., national parks are usually the best place to stargaze since you're more likely to find a dark enough sky to get a good view. Pagosa Springs is located within 30 minutes of Chimney Rock National Monument, which has a number of night sky astronomy programs, but you also don't have to be in the wilderness to enjoy the view. The town itself is also dark enough to see the stars or even sometimes the Milky Way if conditions are clear enough. A stay at The Springs Resort means you can experience the total package of soaking in the soothing waters and gazing up at the night sky for a spectacular view all at once.

