Colorado's Best Hot Springs Resort For Stargazing Is Surrounded By Rolling Mountains
It's not hard to find a million-dollar view in Colorado. The Rocky Mountain state isn't short on stunning vistas all year round thanks to its high elevation and large natural areas that are perfect for a digital detox, and the views can be even more incredible at night. But the thing that might put the experience over the top is relaxing in a hot spring with a gorgeous view, as this is quite possibly the best way to unwind on vacation.
Pagosa Springs, in particular, has a beautiful resort situated on a geothermal hot spring that also offers a fantastic view of the stars at night without any bothersome light pollution. The Springs Resort is a great spot for soaking and stargazing, as well as tons of other things you can do in the mountains while you're there.
In the U.S., national parks are usually the best place to stargaze since you're more likely to find a dark enough sky to get a good view. Pagosa Springs is located within 30 minutes of Chimney Rock National Monument, which has a number of night sky astronomy programs, but you also don't have to be in the wilderness to enjoy the view. The town itself is also dark enough to see the stars or even sometimes the Milky Way if conditions are clear enough. A stay at The Springs Resort means you can experience the total package of soaking in the soothing waters and gazing up at the night sky for a spectacular view all at once.
Healing waters, hot air balloons, and horse-drawn carriages
Pagosa Springs is located on the Mother Spring aquifer, which holds the Guinness World Record for the world's deepest geothermal hot spring, so a trip to the spa is a given when you visit The Springs Resort. There are 25 geothermal pools for guests to choose from, including some that allow you to soak in the starlight. Guests have access to the pools 24 hours a day, but you can also purchase a day pass or multi-day pass even if you are not a guest of the resort. The resort spa additionally offers a full menu of wellness treatments like massages and facials.
But when you're not taking in the healing waters, a hot air balloon is also a fantastic way to see the sights of Pagosa Springs. Not only does the town host a yearly balloon festival in the early fall, The Springs Resort can take you sky-high when the weather permits for a 30-minute balloon ride experience. If you're more interested in activities on the ground, taking a scenic horse-drawn carriage ride from the resort allows you to take in the view while also enjoying time with the animals. And, of course, there are many places in the town of Pagosa Springs to hike, mountain bike, camp, fish, and more outdoorsy activities as well as restaurants and bars when you need a bite to eat.