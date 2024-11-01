Situated On The New York Harbor Is A Unique Underrated Golfing Experience With Skyline Views

Hidden on the New York Harbour is an underrated link built for the most avid golfers with an incredible view of the city's skyline. The Bayonne Golf Club isn't located within New York, instead sitting on 150 acres of land in Hudson County, New Jersey, only 24 minutes away from New York City.

The exclusive golf club's website says it was built to "rival" the prestigious links in the U.K., like the iconic course at St. Andrews in Scotland's picturesque coastal kingdom of Fife. While anybody can wander through the course at St. Andrews, Bayonne Golf Club is available to members only. The club describes itself as "primarily a club for the passionate golfer who enjoys the timeless joy of playing golf on a windswept link."

The land on which the Bayonne Golf Club is built began as a landfill. But in the mid-90s, developer Eric Bergstol saw the potential to stop the landfill's pollution and turn the environmentally challenged area into a prime golf course. The golf club and courses were intended to bring a piece of Europe to the harbor and allow New Yorkers a local course where they can see the skyline of the city while still enjoying 18 holes. After over a decade of building, the course finally opened for early access to some golfers in 2006, and memberships were readily available in 2008.

