Situated On The New York Harbor Is A Unique Underrated Golfing Experience With Skyline Views
Hidden on the New York Harbour is an underrated link built for the most avid golfers with an incredible view of the city's skyline. The Bayonne Golf Club isn't located within New York, instead sitting on 150 acres of land in Hudson County, New Jersey, only 24 minutes away from New York City.
The exclusive golf club's website says it was built to "rival" the prestigious links in the U.K., like the iconic course at St. Andrews in Scotland's picturesque coastal kingdom of Fife. While anybody can wander through the course at St. Andrews, Bayonne Golf Club is available to members only. The club describes itself as "primarily a club for the passionate golfer who enjoys the timeless joy of playing golf on a windswept link."
The land on which the Bayonne Golf Club is built began as a landfill. But in the mid-90s, developer Eric Bergstol saw the potential to stop the landfill's pollution and turn the environmentally challenged area into a prime golf course. The golf club and courses were intended to bring a piece of Europe to the harbor and allow New Yorkers a local course where they can see the skyline of the city while still enjoying 18 holes. After over a decade of building, the course finally opened for early access to some golfers in 2006, and memberships were readily available in 2008.
What are the perks of joining Bayonne Golf Club?
The membership cost isn't explicitly stated on the club's website, but according to Golf Finder, the fee for joining is estimated at around $75,000 with an annual fee of $18,500. Membership is by invitation only from current members of the club, and those looking to join or anyone who wants more information can contact the person listed on the Bayonne Golf Club's website.
Members can enjoy a wide range of perks, including a private ferry to the course and, naturally, the terrific views of the New York City skyline. Members can access the club's private helipad, marina, and ferry, which takes golfers on a journey around the Statue of Liberty. The club offers unlimited access for golfers to play whenever they want. We wouldn't recommend Bayonne Golf Club for any amateurs looking for some golf lessons (there are plenty of great golf resorts for that), but anyone looking to practice can train on the club's 4-acre short-game golf course. Members can book private lessons with instructors at no additional fee. The clubhouse is regally designed with large wooden beams, leather armchairs, ornate lights, and an outdoor veranda. Inside the clubhouse is a full locker room, taproom, library, and several dining options for members. If you're just looking to see the Statue of Liberty up close and don't care about the golf, the good news is that you can easily book a ferry to see Ellis and Liberty Island.