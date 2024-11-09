Explore The Wildly Impressive History That Hides Directly Underneath Naples

The Naples Underground tour takes you about 130 feet (40 meters) under the city's bustling surface to a network of tunnels first constructed by the Greeks in the third century B.C. As you make your way through the narrow passages, you'll also get to see signs of several major historical periods that came after. The Romans used these tunnels to help build their legendary network of aqueducts, many of which still function today. Parts of the underground tunnels were later also used as air raid shelters.

A particularly interesting, albeit modern attraction in the tunnels is the Underground Garden. Part of an investigative botanical program, the experimental garden has several vegetable varieties and thrives in what is a very uncommon environment for growing plants. There is also the street-level house, which opens up to an ancient underground theater that was used by the Roman Emperor Nero.

The Naples Underground tour involves some gentle slopes and several steps to get to different levels. Thus, plan your visit accordingly, wearing comfortable footwear and remembering that you're in for a bit of a walk. The temperature underground is also several degrees cooler than outdoors. The tour guides are knowledgeable and offer a lot of insight into the tunnels' past. Since tours are offered in multiple languages, make sure to pick the right guide. There's also a convenient skip-the-line ticket on Viator, which allows you to beat some of the crowds. However, since most of the tour is in confined spaces and it can get a little crowded, people can get claustrophobic. The tour lasts about 90 minutes and includes optional sections that are only lit by candlelight.

