Northern Ireland Is Home To A Clifftop Temple With Stunning Views & A Scandalous History

Scandal and history often make great bedfellows. Downhill Demesne, an 18th-century ruined mansion on the northern coast of Northern Ireland comes with plenty of both, including a "wicked prelate" as the lead character. Add to that a cinematic landscape of dramatic cliffs, broad beaches, sweeping seascapes, and a temple seemingly plucked from ancient Rome and placed high above crashing waves. Indeed, the script writes itself, especially when it includes the Picaresque tales of the estate's builder, Frederick Augustus Hervey, better known as Earl Bishop, the fourth Earl of Bristol and Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry. Even at his death, while traveling in Italy in 1803, he confounded many by requesting his body be shipped home in a casket of sherry.

All these ingredients make Downhill Demesne a popular sight, especially for weddings. The cherry on top comes in the form of Mussenden Temple. Inspired by the ancient Temple of Vesta in Rome, the Mussenden adopts a similar shape — a domed rotunda ringed by 16 Corinthian columns. Its frieze is inscribed with a quote of the Roman philosopher and poet Lucretius, which reads, "Tis pleasant, safely to behold from shore the troubled sailor, and hear the tempests roar." The temple certainly looks the part. It balances precariously atop a 120-foot cliff above the Atlantic Ocean, after centuries of erosion removed 30 feet of coastline. Fortunately, the temple is now secure thanks to an intensive stabilization project.

