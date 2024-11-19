Eze, France Is Home To A Hilltop Hotel With Some Of The Best Views Of The French Riviera

Occupying a prime cliffside perch between Nice and Monaco (a top pick for luxury honeymoon destinations on a budget), Èze, France is a charming medieval village with a fascinating history. Eze's origins date to ancient times and its coveted setting high in the hills was controlled by a succession of rulers, including the Romans, Moors, House of Savoy, and Turks. Èze became part of France in 1860. Its crown jewel is Château Eza, a royal residence turned boutique hotel, with luxurious accommodations and fine dining overlooking endless views of the Mediterranean Sea. Today, the quaint village is considered a plein-air museum: its meandering cobblestoned streets are dotted with small boutiques, cafes, a weekly market, and even an exotic botanical garden with mesmerizing vistas.

No cars are allowed in the village, so its passageways retain their historic charm. Since Èze can get very busy with day trippers during the hot summer months, visit during the fall or spring when the crowds dissipate but the weather is still warm and sunny. And if you're staying at Château Eza, you can enjoy the village's delights early in the morning before the tourists arrive and after they leave. Despite its centuries-old atmosphere, Èze is just a 30-minute drive from Nice Côte d'Azur Airport.