Eze, France Is Home To A Hilltop Hotel With Some Of The Best Views Of The French Riviera
Occupying a prime cliffside perch between Nice and Monaco (a top pick for luxury honeymoon destinations on a budget), Èze, France is a charming medieval village with a fascinating history. Eze's origins date to ancient times and its coveted setting high in the hills was controlled by a succession of rulers, including the Romans, Moors, House of Savoy, and Turks. Èze became part of France in 1860. Its crown jewel is Château Eza, a royal residence turned boutique hotel, with luxurious accommodations and fine dining overlooking endless views of the Mediterranean Sea. Today, the quaint village is considered a plein-air museum: its meandering cobblestoned streets are dotted with small boutiques, cafes, a weekly market, and even an exotic botanical garden with mesmerizing vistas.
No cars are allowed in the village, so its passageways retain their historic charm. Since Èze can get very busy with day trippers during the hot summer months, visit during the fall or spring when the crowds dissipate but the weather is still warm and sunny. And if you're staying at Château Eza, you can enjoy the village's delights early in the morning before the tourists arrive and after they leave. Despite its centuries-old atmosphere, Èze is just a 30-minute drive from Nice Côte d'Azur Airport.
Inside Château Eza
Built over 400 years ago, Château Eza's stone structures were repurposed in the 1920s to create the winter residence of Prince William of Sweden. Château Eza officially became a hotel in 1987 with just 14 rooms and suites. The intimate getaway beckons to couples and honeymooners who adore the privacy of the rooms, some of which offer balconies, plunge pools, and hot tubs all with the jaw-dropping backdrop of the Cote d'Azur coastline.
The restaurant, which was awarded one Michelin star, is worth a visit even if you're not staying overnight. Open for lunch and dinner, the dining room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views where a tasting menu of elevated French-Mediterranean cuisine is served. The more casual Lounge Bar, with an iconic outdoor terrace that appears to hover over the sea, is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. "Truly amazing location out of a fairytale," raves a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The village was vibrant during the day, intimate at night. The rooms [were] spacious and unique. Views beyond belief." Château Eza is open year-round, and rooms here start at $382.
Experiences near Èze
Château Eza is an exquisite base from which to explore the treasures of the French Riviera. Active travelers can embark on the three-mile-long Chemin De Nietzsche, a steep and stony trail that leads you from the village to the Plage d'Èze-sur-Mer, a scenic crescent beach washed by clear turquoise waters. To admire more of the stunning coastline, Château Eza can organize 30-minute helicopter tours or two-hour luxury yacht charters.
Europe's second smallest country and slice of coastal paradise, Monaco, is just a 15-minute drive away, where you can visit the famous casino and explore the marina and luxury boutiques. For golfers, Château Eza can also arrange a tee time at the exclusive Monte Carlo Golf Club. Art lovers will want to venture further inland to Saint-Paul-de-Vence, one of the French Riviera's oldest medieval towns that inspired creatives like Marc Chagall and Pablo Picasso. There you can tour the Maeght Foundation, a modern art museum, and enjoy lunch at La Colombe d'Or, where paintings and sculptures decorate the dining room's interiors and outdoor grounds.