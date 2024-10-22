One Of The French Riviera's Oldest Medieval Towns Is An Art Mecca With Cobbled Streets

The picturesque hilltop town of Saint-Paul-de-Vence on the French Riviera has long lured creatives and artists to its prime perch overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Blessed with warm year-round temperatures, quaint stone buildings crawling with bougainvillea, and endless views from the countryside to the coast, the medieval village continues to beckon travelers to its inland treasures. The town dates back to the 10th or 11th century and was declared a royal town around 1418. It was fortified in the 16th century, and the original walls are still in tact. In the 20th century, Saint-Paul-de-Vence played host to many artists, from Pablo Picasso to Marc Chagall. It has now become like a plein-air museum, with churches, hotels, restaurants, and galleries showcasing spectacular, world-renowned art collections.

With views of the French Prealps and the Mediterranean Sea, Saint-Paul-de-Vence is located between Cannes and Nice and is easily accessible to legendary destinations of the French Riviera, like Europe's second-smallest country, Monaco. The town is less than a 30-minute drive from the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. Saint-Paul-de-Vence enjoys a mild climate year round and ample sunshine, but travel expert Rick Steves recommends avoiding the French Riviera in July and August when its crowded and overrated.