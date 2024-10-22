One Of The French Riviera's Oldest Medieval Towns Is An Art Mecca With Cobbled Streets
The picturesque hilltop town of Saint-Paul-de-Vence on the French Riviera has long lured creatives and artists to its prime perch overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Blessed with warm year-round temperatures, quaint stone buildings crawling with bougainvillea, and endless views from the countryside to the coast, the medieval village continues to beckon travelers to its inland treasures. The town dates back to the 10th or 11th century and was declared a royal town around 1418. It was fortified in the 16th century, and the original walls are still in tact. In the 20th century, Saint-Paul-de-Vence played host to many artists, from Pablo Picasso to Marc Chagall. It has now become like a plein-air museum, with churches, hotels, restaurants, and galleries showcasing spectacular, world-renowned art collections.
With views of the French Prealps and the Mediterranean Sea, Saint-Paul-de-Vence is located between Cannes and Nice and is easily accessible to legendary destinations of the French Riviera, like Europe's second-smallest country, Monaco. The town is less than a 30-minute drive from the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. Saint-Paul-de-Vence enjoys a mild climate year round and ample sunshine, but travel expert Rick Steves recommends avoiding the French Riviera in July and August when its crowded and overrated.
Museums and churches in Saint-Paul-de-Vence
Saint-Paul-de-Vence's charming cobblestoned streets reveal beauty at every corner. Start your visit at the centuries-old Place de la Grande Fontaine, the heartbeat of the town with a large fountain. Stop inside La Chapelle des Pénitents Blancs, a 17th-century stone chapel with interior walls covered in colorful murals by Belgian artist Jean-Michel Folon in the early 2000s. Stroll down Rue Grande, the town's main passageway lined by art galleries displaying the best in modern and contemporary art.
Art lovers will want to make a beeline outside the town's ramparts to Fondation Maeght, a museum built in the 1960s that houses 13,000 works. Stroll through the outdoor sculpture garden, where iconic works by Fernand Léger, Alexander Calder, and Joan Miró dot the grassy lawns, and don't miss the spindly sculptures in the Giacometti courtyard. Another highlight is the whimsical Miró Labyrinth that the Catalan Spanish modernist designed specifically for the museum out of materials such as ceramics, marble, and bronze. Inside the magnificent museum (which is an architectural marvel itself), you'll find an outstanding permanent collection, starring paintings by artists that were especially inspired by Southern France. A Tripadvisor reviewer comments, "Loved the outdoor sculpture garden. Nice small museum, chock full of wonderful art."
Where to eat in Saint-Paul-de-Vence
Before or after exploring the town's charming streets and corners, you can enjoy a delicious French lunch or dinner at one of the town's top restaurants (just make sure to follow these unspoken rules to dine like a local). Perhaps the most iconic restaurant is La Colombe d'Or, which opened as a café bar in 1920. It was a popular watering hole for artists and writers, especially during the postwar period.
La Colombe d'Or is famed for its art collection, including a Calder mobile installed by the outdoor pool. The vaulted dining room lined with modern paintings and the leafy terrace are memorable spots for a classic French meal. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "In the indoor dining rooms they have an incredible art collection and you find yourself dining in the company of Picasso and Monet." La Colombe d'Or is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is also a hotel if you choose to stay the night. For a more casual brasserie, try Le Café de la Place, where you can savor reasonably priced French classics on the pretty outdoor patio.