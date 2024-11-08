The Colorful Coastal Town Ranked As The Best Hidden Gem In All Of Europe For 2024
Sandwiched between the cities of Alicante and Benidorm on Spain's eastern Costa Blanca is a dazzling town named the best hidden gem in Europe for 2024 by European Best Destinations. A commanding authority on travel and culture in Europe, the organization annually curates various lists of the continent's top locations, from romantic getaways and Christmas markets to surf breaks and national parks, though the "Best Hidden Gems in Europe" list is arguably one of the most intriguing. Winning town Villajoyosa, which translates to the "the joyful city," lives up to its name with rows of multicolored houses overlooking the sparkling Mediterranean.
Despite the tourist swarms and resort high-rises of Benidorm merely eight miles away, Villajoyosa remains laid-back and authentic. It's a fishing village at heart and maintains its working-class roots, from the colorful facades in the old town that drew fishermen home after a long day at sea to the Valor factory, one of Spain's most important chocolate producers dating back to 1881. In addition to bright buildings and delicious chocolate, Villajoyosa is home to over a dozen sandy beaches and pebbled coves, perfect for swimming and relaxing under the Mediterranean sun. Pack your bags, brush up on the most important phrases in Spanish, and discover why enchanting Villajoyosa is the best secret spot in Europe.
The best sights and activities in Villajoyosa
Home to 34,000 inhabitants, Villajoyosa has a quiet charm that's rich in history. From its 16th-century fortified walls to the Iberian, Phoenician, and Egyptian artifacts discovered there, the city is teeming with hidden treasures. Begin your visit with a stroll through the captivating old town. The iconic jewel-toned houses are located on Carrer Arsenal, overlooking the golden sands of Villajoyosa Beach. The buildings' ever-vibrant facades are dutifully maintained, calling visitors to snap a photo (or twenty). Continuing inland along the Armadorio River are more polychromatic homes, called "the hanging houses" as they're perched precariously above the riverbed on the city's fortified walls.
For the best views over Villajoyosa, head to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption on the edge of the Plaza Iglesia. Constructed in the Catalan Gothic style, the church is small yet mighty, complete with a tower and a 360-degree walkway that visitors can climb for a small donation. This fortress church matches the fortified walls surrounding the city, built in the 16th century to protect the village from pirate invasions.
After exploring, treat your sweet tooth during a free tour at the Valor Chocolate Museum. The museum opened its doors in 1998 with immersive exhibitions that take visitors on the journey of chocolate from bean to bar. Tours are available year round in English and Spanish, but don't forget to reserve a spot on their website first. With an expert guide, you'll dive deep into the production of chocolate, from the cultivation of cocoa to the evolution of machinery since the brand's inception in the 19th century, including a visit to the factory to see the magic in action. The tour culminates with a tasting, and visitors can peruse the shop to take their favorite bars home as a tasty souvenir of Villajoyosa.
Stop by the hidden coves and sandy beaches
Villajoyosa has no shortage of incredible coastlines, so make sure to program in beach time during your visit to Europe's ultimate hidden gem. One of the city's main beaches, Playa del Centro, is an extensive swath of golden sand, stretching over a mile along the city's waterfront. Its pristine sand earned it Blue Flag status, a title given to beaches with exceptional quality and environmental standards. Playa del Centro is well equipped with lifeguards and bathrooms, backed by a palm-lined promenade with restaurants and rainbow houses.
For a more intimate experience, check out Playa del Bol Nou. Less than three miles from the city center, this secluded cove is protected by limestone cliffs, its crescent of golden sand sprinkled with pebbles giving way to clear turquoise waters. This Blue Flag beach was named after the net traditionally used by local fishermen, an homage to the area's roots. Those hoping to get close to nature and bare some skin should visit Racó del Conill instead. A small rocky cove backed by forested cliffs, this beach is as famous for its natural landscape as the naturists that populate it. The cove is just under 330 feet wide, with a large rocky outcropping dividing the beach in half. The clear water, sandy floor, and rocky shoreline offer rich marine life ideal for snorkeling.
Continue your journey along the Costa Blanca to Valencia, an underrated Spanish foodie city with spacious beaches. Tuck into a steaming pan of aromatic rice and fresh seafood in the birthplace of paella, followed by a siesta on the sand. Beach bums should consider the Costa del Sol, the ultimate beach destination on southern Spain's Mediterranean coastline.