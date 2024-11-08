The Colorful Coastal Town Ranked As The Best Hidden Gem In All Of Europe For 2024

Home to 34,000 inhabitants, Villajoyosa has a quiet charm that's rich in history. From its 16th-century fortified walls to the Iberian, Phoenician, and Egyptian artifacts discovered there, the city is teeming with hidden treasures. Begin your visit with a stroll through the captivating old town. The iconic jewel-toned houses are located on Carrer Arsenal, overlooking the golden sands of Villajoyosa Beach. The buildings' ever-vibrant facades are dutifully maintained, calling visitors to snap a photo (or twenty). Continuing inland along the Armadorio River are more polychromatic homes, called "the hanging houses" as they're perched precariously above the riverbed on the city's fortified walls.

For the best views over Villajoyosa, head to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption on the edge of the Plaza Iglesia. Constructed in the Catalan Gothic style, the church is small yet mighty, complete with a tower and a 360-degree walkway that visitors can climb for a small donation. This fortress church matches the fortified walls surrounding the city, built in the 16th century to protect the village from pirate invasions.

After exploring, treat your sweet tooth during a free tour at the Valor Chocolate Museum. The museum opened its doors in 1998 with immersive exhibitions that take visitors on the journey of chocolate from bean to bar. Tours are available year round in English and Spanish, but don't forget to reserve a spot on their website first. With an expert guide, you'll dive deep into the production of chocolate, from the cultivation of cocoa to the evolution of machinery since the brand's inception in the 19th century, including a visit to the factory to see the magic in action. The tour culminates with a tasting, and visitors can peruse the shop to take their favorite bars home as a tasty souvenir of Villajoyosa.

