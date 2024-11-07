Breathtaking Gardens And Immaculate Mountain Views Await At Ireland's Under-The-Radar Estate

Occupying a picturesque waterfront position on Ireland's southwestern coast, Bantry House is an elegant 18th-century Georgian mansion that is one of Ireland's grand aristocratic residences. The home, formerly named Blackrock, was a modest farmhouse when it was purchased in 1765 by wealthy Councillor Richard White, who transformed it into a great estate. His son would become the first Earl of Bantry, and the mansion was expanded by the succeeding Earls, who were avid travelers and collectors. In particular, the second Earl of Bantry oversaw the development of the landscaped formal gardens inspired by those in Italy.

The peerage of the Earls of Bantry became extinct in the late 19th century, and Bantry House was opened to the public in 1947. Today, the eminent estate welcomes guests for tours, tea, and even bed and breakfast stays for a taste of Irish history and hospitality — especially since Ireland is known as one of Europe's safest and most welcoming countries. The opulent interiors reflect the sophisticated collection of the Earls of Bantry and is decorated with treasures, such as fine furniture made for Marie Antoinette, tile antiquities from Pompeii, and frescos from a Venetian palace. The property is now owned and operated by the Shelswell-White family, descendants of the Earls of Bantry.

Bantry House is located in County Cork, a 1.5-hour drive from Cork, Ireland's second-largest city, and a four-hour drive from Dublin. The best time to visit Ireland is during the summer season, when days are long and sunny and the average temperatures hover around 68 degrees Fahrenheit. From April through October, the house is open for visits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Adult admission includes a guided tour.

