Breathtaking Gardens And Immaculate Mountain Views Await At Ireland's Under-The-Radar Estate
Occupying a picturesque waterfront position on Ireland's southwestern coast, Bantry House is an elegant 18th-century Georgian mansion that is one of Ireland's grand aristocratic residences. The home, formerly named Blackrock, was a modest farmhouse when it was purchased in 1765 by wealthy Councillor Richard White, who transformed it into a great estate. His son would become the first Earl of Bantry, and the mansion was expanded by the succeeding Earls, who were avid travelers and collectors. In particular, the second Earl of Bantry oversaw the development of the landscaped formal gardens inspired by those in Italy.
The peerage of the Earls of Bantry became extinct in the late 19th century, and Bantry House was opened to the public in 1947. Today, the eminent estate welcomes guests for tours, tea, and even bed and breakfast stays for a taste of Irish history and hospitality — especially since Ireland is known as one of Europe's safest and most welcoming countries. The opulent interiors reflect the sophisticated collection of the Earls of Bantry and is decorated with treasures, such as fine furniture made for Marie Antoinette, tile antiquities from Pompeii, and frescos from a Venetian palace. The property is now owned and operated by the Shelswell-White family, descendants of the Earls of Bantry.
Bantry House is located in County Cork, a 1.5-hour drive from Cork, Ireland's second-largest city, and a four-hour drive from Dublin. The best time to visit Ireland is during the summer season, when days are long and sunny and the average temperatures hover around 68 degrees Fahrenheit. From April through October, the house is open for visits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Adult admission includes a guided tour.
Inside the opulent Bantry House
While Ireland has many historic properties (including a charming castle turned luxury resort), Bantry House is unique in its intimate size. With just six rooms in the east wing, Bantry House will transport you to another era. The guest rooms are elegantly appointed with lavish silk curtains, period furniture, and tasteful antiques, all with private bathrooms and gorgeous views either of the estate's gardens or Bantry Bay. Guests will also be treated to private tours of the house with the family and can enjoy exclusive perks, such as afternoon tea in the formal library and evening drinks in the private billiard room. A Tripadvisor reviewer raved about the impeccable service and gorgeous scenery, saying, "Bantry House B&B is truly a magical place and experience you will never forget."
For those just coming for the day, don't miss afternoon tea at the Tearoom. In the mansion's west wing, the Tearoom serves delicious and homemade delights with exquisite garden views. You can also order a picnic basket to enjoy on the estate's grounds after your guided tour.
The gardens at Bantry House
The property is justly famed for its exceptional gardens that encircle the estate, some of which offer stunning views over Bantry Bay and the gentle Caha Mountains in the distance. The 19th-century terraced garden design was laid out by the second Earl of Bantry who was inspired by his travels to Italy and dotted the estate with replicas of Antonio Canova's marble sculptures. The garden transforms into a colorful riot come spring and summer with roses, wisteria, and rhododendron. The woodland part of the garden boasts two trails for classic rambles, one of which leads to the Walled Garden, revealing old greenhouses and potting sheds. Don't miss the Old Ladies Walk, which traverses 100 steps that rise alongside the gardens for panoramic views of the house set against the scenic Irish landscape.
Visiting Bantry House or staying there overnight helps support the important work of maintaining the gracious property and preserving the centuries-old estate for generations to come. On your next trip to Country Cork, skip a visit to the Blarney Stone, which is Rick Steves' least favorite place in Ireland, and tour Bantry House, which melds rich history with family-run charm.