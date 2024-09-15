The Worst Place To Visit In All Of Ireland, According To Rick Steves

Have you been told you have the "gift of gab?" If you happen to be a compelling storyteller, you may also have heard that you've "kissed the Blarney Stone." This refers to a stone at the top of Blarney Castle in County Cork in southeastern Ireland. Legend says that, if you kiss it – by laying upside down, holding guardrails, and tipping your head back over a big drop (below) — you'll be granted the ability to find just the right thing to say, even if it's not entirely true. However, this tourist draw happens to be travel pro Rick Steves' least-favorite place in Ireland, according to his website.

He explains, "The best thing about this lame sight is watching a cranky man lower lemming-like tourists over the edge, belly up and head back, to kiss the stone while an automated camera snaps a photo — which will be available for purchase back at the parking lot." It isn't just the hordes of people Steves objects to. You may very well decide not to visit because of all those lips in one place. He says, "After a day of tour groups mindlessly climbing up here to perform this ritual, the stone is slathered with spit and lipstick."

If that grosses you out, you may want to skip the Blarney Stone on your Ireland tour and visit Dingle, Steves' favorite town in Ireland instead, or the dramatically beautiful Cliffs of Moher. Ireland, one of the safest, most welcoming European countries, has plenty of other wonderful things to see and do. However, if you want to give it a shot anyway, it's a mere 15-minute drive from the city of Cork.

