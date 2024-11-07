Hidden Within Los Glaciares National Park Is A Town Called Patagonia's 'Trekking Capital'

As the wind whips around glacier-slicked mountains and secluded alpine lakes, you can explore the many trails around El Chaltén. Ranging from easy one-hour jaunts to grueling four-day backpacking adventures, there are plenty of treks to choose from (just make sure to familiarize yourself with safety tips before your first solo hike). The 1.2-mile hike to Mirador Cascada Margarita gives you a view of the soaring Cerro Torre, or you can tack on a couple of extra miles and visit Mirador Los Cóndores for 360-degree views of the Fitz Roy and Adela Massif.

Those looking to push themselves without committing to several days strapped to a backpack should make for Laguna Torre. The 11.8-mile trek takes around six hours, trailing alongside the Fitz Roy River. With only two steep patches, it's a mostly steady route with consistent views of the towering Cerro Torre, leading to mammoth icebergs drifting in a glacier lake.

For full immersion in the Patagonian wild, pack plenty of supplies and set out towards Piedra del Fraile. Camp overnight in the midst of the mountains and wake up to views of the stretching mountain ranges that make up Los Glaciares National Park. The path is popular and well-maintained, with plenty of campsites to choose from (although they need to be reserved in advance). Serious and experienced hikers can cross traverses and crags for the best views of the Southern Patagonian Ice Field on the intrepid four-day Cerro Huemul Loop.

