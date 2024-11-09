Rick Steves' Best Advice For 'Haggling' In Europe

First and foremost, according to Rick Steves, common sense is important when haggling. You need to know your surroundings and what is acceptable. For instance, you can't haggle in shopping malls and other conventional stores. You can't negotiate a cruise price, either. Save your haggling game for the flea markets, where merchants will likely strike up a conversation as soon as you approach their stall.

If you find an item you're interested in, simply ask them the price if they haven't told you. If it's too steep, say so — this will invite discounts. Alternatively, if you have a number in mind, give them your price. You can get an idea of what's fair by shopping around and getting the measure of the going rate. Bear in mind that most sellers will indulge in a degree of inflation, so maintain a friendly skepticism of these seasoned sellers — they expect you to knock them down.

There are numerous tactics you can use if a seller drives a particularly hard bargain. First, don't look overly enthusiastic about the product, you're unlikely to get a fair price that way. Also, drop knowledge on the product if you can; that may impress the seller and adjust their expectations in your favor. Keep a friend or third party next to you, too. They can complain about budgeting, time keeping, or other constraints that can help expedite a good price.

Finally, always be willing to walk away from a deal; this is the foundation of haggling. As Steves explains, these are professionals, after all, and they know that not everyone will make a purchase.