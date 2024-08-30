Can You Negotiate Your Cruise Price While Booking?
Traveling on a budget? It's easier than ever if you know the right tricks. Even cruises — a luxury once reserved for the elite — are now within reach by practically everyone, with options like Margarita Cruises offering affordable deals as low as $65 per night (before they pile on the fees and taxes, of course). For travelers on a shoestring budget, the lower the price, the better the trip. But usually, that means brushing up on your negotiating skills, whether you're haggling with an Airbnb host or sweet-talking a car rental rep to offering you a better rate. Unfortunately, when it comes to cruises, your negotiation game won't get you far — at least not directly.
Then again, this doesn't mean that you can't make your dreams of booking an unbelievably cheap cruise a reality. There's an alternative to getting a deal your bank account will thank you for: booking through your trusty travel agent. They often have exclusive partnerships with cruise lines, allowing them to secure group rates and other perks that can significantly lower fares for many of their clients. They may also have access to special bulk rates, which means you could end up paying much less for your cabin or suite than if you booked directly.
Still, if you're the DIY type who prefers to take matters into your own hands, there's a workaround you can try, and that's booking your cruise with a price guarantee program. It's not exactly haggling per se, but hey, it's close enough.
Getting a price adjustment is possible under certain circumstances
While you can't haggle over your cruise fare during booking, you might still lower your bill if the cruise line offers a price match guarantee. Many major cruise lines do — though the hoops you have to jump through vary.
Carnival Cruises allows price adjustments within 48 hours of booking, giving you 110% of the difference as onboard credit. Princess Cruises one-ups them with 120% in credits, claimable anytime before the final payment. Meanwhile, Celebrity Cruises takes a more straightforward approach — they'll just knock down your fare to match the lower price. If you've already paid in full, they'll send you a refund, but if it's past the final payment date, you're looking at onboard credits instead. Royal Caribbean plays along with similar rules: Call or fill out an online form within 48 hours, and if it's before your final payment, they'll adjust the price. Afterward? You guessed it — onboard credit.
Now, while these policies seem simple enough, don't skip reading the fine print. There's always a chance the cruise line might decide not to play ball. Still, some travelers have lucked out by asking nicely, even after the final payment. "I have called after my final payment thinking 'worst they tell me is no and I'm back where I started.' They honored the cheaper price," one user on the subreddit r/RoyalCaribbean said. "The guy didn't even question it ... It was $1,000 difference too ... Be super nice and you'll probably have a better chance of them doing it."
Other ways to score a deal on cruises
If booking through a travel agent isn't your thing and you're not willing to bet on a price match, there are still plenty of ways to save on your cruise. For starters, get ahead of the game by booking way in advance — like six months to a year ahead. That's the best time to book your cruise for maximum savings. If you'd rather procrastinate, keep your eyes peeled for wave season from January to March, when cruise lines and travel agencies roll out their best promotions.
If you're not picky, you might want to consider older ships, too. Sure, they're not as flashy as the newer ones, but they've got all the same amenities — just with a little more ... character. "Since these ships don't get the headlines and publicity, the pricing is usually cheaper, giving you largely the same cruise for dramatically less," cruise expert Tanner Callais shared with CNN.
And don't sleep on your good ol' warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club. If you're already stocking up on toilet paper, why not throw in a cruise while you're at it? Chris Gray Faust, another cruise expert, told the outlet, "Even if you aren't a member, consider signing up as the savings you score on the cruise will likely cover the cost of membership and then some."