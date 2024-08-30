Can You Negotiate Your Cruise Price While Booking?

Traveling on a budget? It's easier than ever if you know the right tricks. Even cruises — a luxury once reserved for the elite — are now within reach by practically everyone, with options like Margarita Cruises offering affordable deals as low as $65 per night (before they pile on the fees and taxes, of course). For travelers on a shoestring budget, the lower the price, the better the trip. But usually, that means brushing up on your negotiating skills, whether you're haggling with an Airbnb host or sweet-talking a car rental rep to offering you a better rate. Unfortunately, when it comes to cruises, your negotiation game won't get you far — at least not directly.

Advertisement

Then again, this doesn't mean that you can't make your dreams of booking an unbelievably cheap cruise a reality. There's an alternative to getting a deal your bank account will thank you for: booking through your trusty travel agent. They often have exclusive partnerships with cruise lines, allowing them to secure group rates and other perks that can significantly lower fares for many of their clients. They may also have access to special bulk rates, which means you could end up paying much less for your cabin or suite than if you booked directly.

Still, if you're the DIY type who prefers to take matters into your own hands, there's a workaround you can try, and that's booking your cruise with a price guarantee program. It's not exactly haggling per se, but hey, it's close enough.

Advertisement