The World's Oldest Hotel Offers A Serene Hot Spring Mountain Retreat That Beckons To Newlyweds
With over 1,300 years of hospitality history, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Hayakawa, Japan is the world's oldest hotel. Founded in 705 C.E., Keiunkan has been visited for centuries because of its bountiful hot springs that were believed to have healing properties. The remote ryokan (a Japanese term that means traditional Japanese inn) is located about a three-hour drive west of Tokyo in Hayakawa, Japan's least populated town. While the property itself has been rebuilt over the years, the centuries-old Japanese traditions and hospitality remain with a reverence for detail, quality, and care.
Boasting private hot spring baths, a quiet far-flung location, and romantic kaiseki dinners, Keiunkan is the perfect destination for honeymooners looking for a traditional Japanese experience. The romantic 37 rooms and suites are designed with wide picture windows, tatami mat floors, and light wood beams, along with Japanese scrolls and illuminated lanterns, and some even offer plein-air terraces and private baths.
"[Keiunkan] was absolutely the highlight of our trip," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "From the 1 hour shuttle ride through the idyllic Japanese countryside, to the fabulous 30 bajillion course dinner, to the 4AM soak alone under the stars [...] my husband and I have never felt so happy, peaceful, and satisfied." And while Japan is often cited as an expensive country, this stunning destination won't break the bank: here rooms start at $384 per night.
Enjoying the hot springs
Keiunkan truly is one of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs, with unparalleled views of the unspoiled landscape of the Southern Japanese Alps. The onsen (hot spring resort) boasts six baths, four that are open-air and two indoors, with views of the surrounding mountains and forests. The on-site spring's properties of sodium, calcium nitrate and chloride spring are said to be therapeutic for pain and aches.
Couples and honeymooners who want a more private and romantic experience can book one of these six hot spring baths for exclusive use. They should also request one of the ryokan's suites that have their own open-air baths. However, the inn ensures privacy and solitude: a Tripadvisor traveler noted that the baths are never crowded and are even open 24 hours a day. The onsen experience is particularly serene in the fall months when the forested mountains offer Japan's ultimate fall foliage getaway, and in the winter when the falling snow creates a winter wonderland.
The ryokan experience
Beyond the lure of the steamy hot springs, the excellent dining experience at Keiunkan is also a major draw. Guests are brought to a private room, where a kaiseki dinner is served. Kaiseki is a Japanese multi-course dinner which offers a wide range of dishes and often begins with a sakizuke (a pickled course) and onwards to a suimono (soup course), tskuri (a sashimi course), and yakimono (a grilled course.) At Keiunkan, the cuisine is sourced with seasonal ingredients from the nearby mountains and rivers and plated on elegant crockery. After dinner, the tatami mat-clad rooms and suites are converted to sleeping dens with futons prepared for sleeping.
The inn's secluded setting means that most activities off-site require a long journey. However, it's worth venturing to explore some of Japan's most unique and iconic landmarks, such as Mount Fuji, which is located 2.5 hours away by car. Though climbing Mount Fuji is prohibited for most of the year, except for the summer climbing season, you can enjoy magnificent views of the snow-capped summit from Arakurayama Sengen Park, which is famous for its red pagoda and cherry blossom trees. And after a long day trip, the world's oldest hotel will be waiting to welcome you back into its cosseting cocoon.