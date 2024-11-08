The World's Oldest Hotel Offers A Serene Hot Spring Mountain Retreat That Beckons To Newlyweds

With over 1,300 years of hospitality history, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Hayakawa, Japan is the world's oldest hotel. Founded in 705 C.E., Keiunkan has been visited for centuries because of its bountiful hot springs that were believed to have healing properties. The remote ryokan (a Japanese term that means traditional Japanese inn) is located about a three-hour drive west of Tokyo in Hayakawa, Japan's least populated town. While the property itself has been rebuilt over the years, the centuries-old Japanese traditions and hospitality remain with a reverence for detail, quality, and care.

Boasting private hot spring baths, a quiet far-flung location, and romantic kaiseki dinners, Keiunkan is the perfect destination for honeymooners looking for a traditional Japanese experience. The romantic 37 rooms and suites are designed with wide picture windows, tatami mat floors, and light wood beams, along with Japanese scrolls and illuminated lanterns, and some even offer plein-air terraces and private baths.

"[Keiunkan] was absolutely the highlight of our trip," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "From the 1 hour shuttle ride through the idyllic Japanese countryside, to the fabulous 30 bajillion course dinner, to the 4AM soak alone under the stars [...] my husband and I have never felt so happy, peaceful, and satisfied." And while Japan is often cited as an expensive country, this stunning destination won't break the bank: here rooms start at $384 per night.

