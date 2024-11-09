An Underrated Gateway To Costa Rica's Corcovado National Park Is A Pristine Bay Of Lush Jungles
Those looking to get off the beaten path and experience lush biodiversity during a family vacation to Costa Rica should add Drake Bay to their travel bucket list. This remote, idyllic bay is part of the Osa Peninsula, a small appendage jutting out into the Pacific Ocean in the southwest province of Puntarenas. The bay was named after the legendary explorer Sir Francis Drake, who used the area as a base during his 16th-century global exploration.
Once the stomping grounds of pirates and explorers, Drake Bay draws a different kind of crowd now. The cove attracts ecotourists and nature enthusiasts; it's wild and rugged, without a beach resort or umbrella-topped piña colada in sight. The area's main appeal is its wildlife located near the Corcovado National Park, one of the most biodiverse zones on the planet, and Caño Island, one of Costa Rica's top spots for snorkeling and diving. Drake Bay's remote location is best reached by boat, especially during the rainy season when roads are flooded. Those willing to brave the journey to Drake Bay are rewarded with pristine beaches, laid-back vibes, and some of the most amazing nature Costa Rica has to offer.
Hike, snorkel, and explore the jungle in Drake Bay
Drake Bay is the perfect spot to disconnect from the rat race and reattune to the rhythms of nature. For those seeking pristine beaches with no crowds (you'll likely be the only one on the beach), hike the Drake Bay Trail. The path is 6 miles each way, starting and ending at one of the area's most popular beaches, Playa San Josecito. Along the way, trek past empty beach coves under verdant rainforest canopy. Keep an eye out for playful capuchin monkeys, bright macaws, and toucans overhead in the foliage.
In addition to the monkeys and tropical birds that roam the forest canopies, venturing below the surface of the turquoise Pacific rewards travelers with incredible marine life. Located just 12 nautical miles from Drake Bay is Caño Island. This biological reserve has a rich history — a number of pre-Columbian artifacts were discovered on the island — and it touts some of the best snorkeling and diving in Costa Rica. Catch a boat from Drake Bay and spend the day hanging with sharks and manta rays, exploring sunken ships, or admiring the vibrant coral gardens.
Finally, given the dense concentration of biodiversity in Drake Bay, there's no better place in Costa Rica to take a jungle night walk. Spend the evening tramping through the rainforest during a night tour with Tracie The Bug Lady, an expert biologist with 30 years of experience exploring the jungle on the Osa Peninsula. Tracie's tours allow visitors to uncover the most intriguing nocturnal species that inhabit Drake Bay, from tree frogs and brown vine snakes to walking sticks and praying mantises. Get up close with fascinating creepy crawlies while learning more about the area's ecology during the outing.
Uncover rich biodiversity at Corcovado National Park
One of Drake Bay's greatest assets is that it's right on the doorstep of the famed Corcovado National Park. The park is just 164 square miles in area but is home to around 3% of the world's biodiversity, a huge testament to the importance of the conservation efforts here. Visitors flock to the park to catch a glimpse of fiery scarlet macaws, gray-eyed pumas, shaggy sloths, and all four of Costa Rica's monkey species. The best time to appreciate the splendor of the park is during the dry season, from December through April. Note that entry is strictly regulated with permits, and visitors must have a guide.
Corcovado National Park is divided into six sectors. The most central is Sirena, a favored jumping-off point for tours and an hour by boat from Drake Bay. The ride over is just as spectacular as the park itself, taking visitors past lush coastline and even a migrating whale or pod of dolphins. Upon landing and a short hike inland, you'll find the park's central station, the Sirena Ranger Station, as well as eight walking trails bursting with wild jungle beauty. With your expert naturalist guide, spend the day watching the park's rich wildlife.
If a guided day tour isn't enough to appreciate the beauty of Corcovado National Park, book an overnight stay at the Sirena Ranger Station. The station can host up to 80 people per night, equipped with bunk beds, shower and bathroom facilities, and exceptional meals provided by amiable staff. Be sure to book in advance, as opportunities to unplug in this untamed jungle oasis are limited. Continue your wildlife adventure in Costa Rica at Rincón de la Vieja, another incredible national park with jungle waterfalls and natural hot springs.