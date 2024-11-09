An Underrated Gateway To Costa Rica's Corcovado National Park Is A Pristine Bay Of Lush Jungles

Drake Bay is the perfect spot to disconnect from the rat race and reattune to the rhythms of nature. For those seeking pristine beaches with no crowds (you'll likely be the only one on the beach), hike the Drake Bay Trail. The path is 6 miles each way, starting and ending at one of the area's most popular beaches, Playa San Josecito. Along the way, trek past empty beach coves under verdant rainforest canopy. Keep an eye out for playful capuchin monkeys, bright macaws, and toucans overhead in the foliage.

Advertisement

In addition to the monkeys and tropical birds that roam the forest canopies, venturing below the surface of the turquoise Pacific rewards travelers with incredible marine life. Located just 12 nautical miles from Drake Bay is Caño Island. This biological reserve has a rich history — a number of pre-Columbian artifacts were discovered on the island — and it touts some of the best snorkeling and diving in Costa Rica. Catch a boat from Drake Bay and spend the day hanging with sharks and manta rays, exploring sunken ships, or admiring the vibrant coral gardens.

Finally, given the dense concentration of biodiversity in Drake Bay, there's no better place in Costa Rica to take a jungle night walk. Spend the evening tramping through the rainforest during a night tour with Tracie The Bug Lady, an expert biologist with 30 years of experience exploring the jungle on the Osa Peninsula. Tracie's tours allow visitors to uncover the most intriguing nocturnal species that inhabit Drake Bay, from tree frogs and brown vine snakes to walking sticks and praying mantises. Get up close with fascinating creepy crawlies while learning more about the area's ecology during the outing.

Advertisement