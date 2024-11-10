One Of California's Most Underrated, Affordable Regions Is A Mountainous Adventure-Filled Haven
Boasting popular locales like Los Angeles and San Diego, Southern California may get all the Golden State glory, but the state's northern region shouldn't be overlooked. From enchanting and lesser-traveled beach towns like Eureka to artsy communities surrounded by Redwood forests like Fort Bragg, Northern California is brimming with underrated destinations that deserve a shout-out.
In the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Gold Country is a hidden gem full of historic gold rush towns and outdoor wonderlands. Despite its precious metal-inspired name, the region is also quite affordable, making it ideal for an extended road trip or long weekend getaway. Hike scenic trails in Hope Valley, which boasts some of California's best fall foliage views, or settle into the small town of Murphys for wine-tasting and window-shopping. The historic region is a day-trip away from Yosemite and Lake Tahoe, offering a quieter alternative to more-renowned vacation spots. When in California, it's worth it to head north and experience the sparkle of Gold Country.
Discover treasure troves of California's historic gold towns
Connecting 10 counties in Northern California, Gold Country is dotted with historic mining towns with Wild West charm. One of these well-preserved towns is Columbia State Historic Park in Tuolumne County, an 1800s time capsule of Victorian mansions and dusty streets lined with saloons and 19th-century-inspired shops. Take a stroll back in time down the wooden-planked sidewalks where you can duck into the historic St. Charles Saloon for a pizza and cold beer, catch a performance at the renovated 1850s Fallon House Theatre, or take an authentic stagecoach ride around the town.
Another charming locale is Murphys. Tucked into the heart of Calaveras County, the small gold rush town turned gold into wine by becoming a renowned wine country destination. Sip your way down Main Street, which is packed with wineries and tasting rooms. There are also vineyards in the area like the idyllic Ironstone Vineyards, a premier wine destination with gorgeous gardens, wine caves, and a jewelry shop. If you're looking to stay the night, the town's oldest hotel, Murphys Historic Hotel, is steeped in Old World charm and boasts an 1800s saloon.
Experience the great outdoors of California Gold Country
For outdoor enthusiasts, Gold Country offers plenty of natural wonders. Just 20 miles outside of Murphys, Calaveras Big Trees State Park is home to groves of towering sequoias. Take a hike through the world's largest trees down the 1.7-mile North Grove Loop Trail or the longer 5-mile, out-and-back South Grove Trail. You can even pitch a tent at one of the park's campgrounds, and spend the night surrounded by peaceful forests.
Even further removed from civilization is Hope Valley. Situated near South Lake Tahoe, the stunning region is alive with beautiful forests, serene lakes, and miles of scenic trails. It's exceptionally exquisite in the fall when the trees burst forth with vibrant foliage. Within an hour of Hope Valley, Amador is one of California's smallest counties with so much to offer. Known as the "Heart of the Mother Lode," the former gold rush area features an old mining camp, Roaring Camp Mining Company, where you can pan for real Gold Country gold.