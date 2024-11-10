One Of California's Most Underrated, Affordable Regions Is A Mountainous Adventure-Filled Haven

Boasting popular locales like Los Angeles and San Diego, Southern California may get all the Golden State glory, but the state's northern region shouldn't be overlooked. From enchanting and lesser-traveled beach towns like Eureka to artsy communities surrounded by Redwood forests like Fort Bragg, Northern California is brimming with underrated destinations that deserve a shout-out.

In the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Gold Country is a hidden gem full of historic gold rush towns and outdoor wonderlands. Despite its precious metal-inspired name, the region is also quite affordable, making it ideal for an extended road trip or long weekend getaway. Hike scenic trails in Hope Valley, which boasts some of California's best fall foliage views, or settle into the small town of Murphys for wine-tasting and window-shopping. The historic region is a day-trip away from Yosemite and Lake Tahoe, offering a quieter alternative to more-renowned vacation spots. When in California, it's worth it to head north and experience the sparkle of Gold Country.