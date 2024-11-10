Situated Between San Jose And Sacramento Is A Breathtaking Town Full Of Farmers Markets

If you're already planning an epic road trip to Yosemite National Park to hit the trail only open for a few months of the year or a foodie trip to San Francisco, consider adding an overnight stop in a culturally diverse and surprisingly beautiful town of Stockton, California, nearby. If you plan ahead, this side trip will give you a taste of where that food comes from and a chance to buy delicious produce yourself at an abundant variety of year-round farmers markets, quirky festivals, and farm tours. Let's fill out your Stockton itinerary with fresh food, historic stops, charming walks, and great places to recharge before continuing your road trip.

You can't go wrong stopping in Stockton. This city of 320,000 people is located along major interstates in Northern California, so you can fly into Sacramento International Airport, known as the most stress-free airport in America, San Jose, or San Francisco, and take a quick drive to Stockton in a rental car. Stockton Airport also offers direct flights from Las Vegas and Phoenix. You could even travel from the Pacific Ocean in a boat and dock at the breathtaking marina in the heart of Stockton. The city is connected by 1,000 miles of waterways — a surprising fact, considering it's about 80 miles from San Francisco Bay.