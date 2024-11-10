Situated Between San Jose And Sacramento Is A Breathtaking Town Full Of Farmers Markets
If you're already planning an epic road trip to Yosemite National Park to hit the trail only open for a few months of the year or a foodie trip to San Francisco, consider adding an overnight stop in a culturally diverse and surprisingly beautiful town of Stockton, California, nearby. If you plan ahead, this side trip will give you a taste of where that food comes from and a chance to buy delicious produce yourself at an abundant variety of year-round farmers markets, quirky festivals, and farm tours. Let's fill out your Stockton itinerary with fresh food, historic stops, charming walks, and great places to recharge before continuing your road trip.
You can't go wrong stopping in Stockton. This city of 320,000 people is located along major interstates in Northern California, so you can fly into Sacramento International Airport, known as the most stress-free airport in America, San Jose, or San Francisco, and take a quick drive to Stockton in a rental car. Stockton Airport also offers direct flights from Las Vegas and Phoenix. You could even travel from the Pacific Ocean in a boat and dock at the breathtaking marina in the heart of Stockton. The city is connected by 1,000 miles of waterways — a surprising fact, considering it's about 80 miles from San Francisco Bay.
Why plan a trip around produce?
If you love fresh food, you can't go wrong any day of the week in Stockton. This area is part of California's Central Valley, home to some of the most fertile soil in the world. The year-round climate ensures a constant growing season, so you'll savor everything from berries and fruits to potatoes, onions, and asparagus among the 250 types of crops grown here. Asparagus is so important that Stockton hosts the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival in April, where you can sample asparagus dishes of every kind — even ice cream. At the festival, you'll also enjoy live entertainment, cooking competitions, and delicious recipes from local chefs.
Plan to visit on a Saturday when the Golden Villa Certified Farmers' Market is open. This market has been growing strong in downtown Stockton since 1979. Get up early, grab your walking shoes, and bring cash — this market opens at 5:30 a.m. year-round, and many vendors sell out within hours. As seen on the market's Facebook page, the vibrant produce like fresh corn, citrus, and tomatoes is mouth-watering. Stockton's diverse community also shines at this market, with vendors offering Southeast Asian ingredients and homemade Filipino desserts to enjoy while you shop. This market is just one of many listed on the Visit Stockton website, along with local farm stands and u-pick farms where you can pick your own seasonal fruits.
Where to stay and play in Stockton
After indulging in Stockton's fresh local food and decadent desserts, take a leisurely walk through Victory Park to the historic Haggin Museum. This museum features a rich collection of artifacts and exhibits that tell the story of Stockton and the surrounding San Joaquin Valley, highlighting notable residents and the region's historical significance. The art wing boasts stunning collections, including works by prominent 19th-century European and American painters. Among the highlights are several works by Albert Bierstadt, celebrated for his breathtaking panoramas of Yosemite Valley and the American West. Often called a hidden gem by Tripadvisor reviewers, the Haggin Museum is an affordable way to spend an afternoon, with tickets priced at just $8 for adults and $5 for kids.
To rest up for your next well-planned road trip adventure, consider booking a stay at the University Plaza Waterfront Hotel, which offers fantastic views of the updated marina near downtown Stockton. This 7-story hotel features an on-site restaurant and is perfectly situated for exploring the vibrant downtown area. From here, you can easily catch a Stockton Ports baseball game, attend concerts, or stroll past murals and public art before hitting the road to your next Central California destination.