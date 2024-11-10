One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Destinations In Europe Is In The 'Times Square' Of Spain
Madrid, one of Europe's best foodie destinations, is also the most populous city in Spain. The central Gran Via area is lined with striking Art Deco, Art Nouveau, and neo-classical buildings that showcase buzzing shops, bars, restaurants, and theaters. Just south of Gran Via is Puerta del Sol, a large open space that reminds travel expert Rick Steves of New York City's Times Square.
On his website, Steves calls the Spanish cultural hub "the Times Square of all of Spain." The aesthetics between the Puerta del Sol and Times Square are different, as the Madrid center features 19th-century architecture instead of towering skyscrapers and glowing digital billboards, but the communal function is the same. This is especially true on New Year's Eve when Madrileños come together at Puerta del Sol much like New Yorkers do in Times Square (although seeing the ball drop is one of Times Square's biggest tourist traps). There's no ball drop in the Spanish capital, but locals have a ritual of their own.
Puerta del Sol is the heart of Madrid
A key similarity between the Puerta del Sol and Times Square is their status as major transit hubs. Both locations have the busiest metro stations in their respective networks; according to the Madrid Metro, the Sol station hosted 66 million passengers in 2023, while the Times Square-42nd Street station saw 54.3 million passengers, according to Statista. Rick Steves has passed through Puerta del Sol many times en route to Madrid's leading attractions, such as the Royal Palace, which he considers the third-best palace in Europe after Versailles in Paris and Schönbrunn in Vienna. He also recommends visiting the Plaza Mayor and the Prado Museum, which can easily be reached from the Puerta del Sol.
Perhaps the core resemblance between the Puerta del Sol and Times Square is the sense of space and pedestrian freedom — one can roam without any threat or nuisance from motorists. This aspect is especially relevant because Puerta del Sol is Madrid's hub of New Year's Eve celebrations. Thousands of people gather here to countdown to the new year, and many observe the Spanish ritual of eating 12 grapes as the clock chimes at midnight and fireworks spread across the sky above. According to tradition, this will bring good fortune. After visiting this iconic location, you can eat at the world's oldest restaurant, Botín, where traditional Spanish cuisine is a promise.