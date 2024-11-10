One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Destinations In Europe Is In The 'Times Square' Of Spain

Madrid, one of Europe's best foodie destinations, is also the most populous city in Spain. The central Gran Via area is lined with striking Art Deco, Art Nouveau, and neo-classical buildings that showcase buzzing shops, bars, restaurants, and theaters. Just south of Gran Via is Puerta del Sol, a large open space that reminds travel expert Rick Steves of New York City's Times Square.

On his website, Steves calls the Spanish cultural hub "the Times Square of all of Spain." The aesthetics between the Puerta del Sol and Times Square are different, as the Madrid center features 19th-century architecture instead of towering skyscrapers and glowing digital billboards, but the communal function is the same. This is especially true on New Year's Eve when Madrileños come together at Puerta del Sol much like New Yorkers do in Times Square (although seeing the ball drop is one of Times Square's biggest tourist traps). There's no ball drop in the Spanish capital, but locals have a ritual of their own.