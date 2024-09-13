Eat At The World's Oldest Restaurant In Spain Where Tasty Traditional Cuisine Is A Promise

In the course of the 21st Century, Madrid has blossomed into a notable foodie town to rival Barcelona, but one thing has been on the menu for centuries, and that's the suckling pig at Restaurante Botín, where the wood-fired oven has now been burning continuously for over 300 years. The Guinness Book of World Records recognizes it as the oldest restaurant in the world, and the building that houses it is even older, dating to the 16th Century.

In 1725, a French cook named Jean Botín, who had married a local Spanish woman, opened a tavern in the Spanish capital city. Quite incredibly, it's been in operation ever since, surviving the Spanish Civil War and, more recently, Covid-19. Even when the restaurant closed briefly during the pandemic, those fires stayed lit, and today, business is booming again, with dining rooms on four floors and an international following of patrons inspired by the traditional cuisine and the restaurant's place in literary history.

The restaurant's charmed history of nurturing talent in the arts and letters began early; the great 18th-century Spanish painter Francisco Goya worked there as a dishwasher in his youth. In the early 20th Century, the Gonzalez family bought the restaurant, and has operated it ever since.

