Belgium Vibes Abound In This NYC Neighborhood With Unique Cobbled Streets And A Famed Art Scene

From the tourist traps of Times Square to the underrated history-rich foodie paradise of Harlem, New York City is packed with unique neighborhoods that appeal to a variety of interests. It's also a great city to visit if you're looking for an international vibe without taking an international flight. Little Italy is lined with neighborhood haunts serving pizza and pasta dishes, and Chinatown is lit with paper lanterns and brimming with shops topped with pagoda-style roofs. Meanwhile, the cobbled streets of SoHo are lined with art galleries and European-inspired eateries, echoing the essence of Belgium.

You can easily spend the afternoon strolling the neighborhood's walkable streets, window-shopping at designer boutiques, exploring its famed art scene, and admiring the gorgeous cast-iron architecture. With an array of cozy bistros, restaurants, and bars, you'll find plenty of places to munch and sip your way through the neighborhood as well. If you're spending the night, choose from a treasure trove of trendy hotels and settle in for an idyllic urban retreat in the heart of the Big Apple.