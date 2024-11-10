Belgium Vibes Abound In This NYC Neighborhood With Unique Cobbled Streets And A Famed Art Scene
From the tourist traps of Times Square to the underrated history-rich foodie paradise of Harlem, New York City is packed with unique neighborhoods that appeal to a variety of interests. It's also a great city to visit if you're looking for an international vibe without taking an international flight. Little Italy is lined with neighborhood haunts serving pizza and pasta dishes, and Chinatown is lit with paper lanterns and brimming with shops topped with pagoda-style roofs. Meanwhile, the cobbled streets of SoHo are lined with art galleries and European-inspired eateries, echoing the essence of Belgium.
You can easily spend the afternoon strolling the neighborhood's walkable streets, window-shopping at designer boutiques, exploring its famed art scene, and admiring the gorgeous cast-iron architecture. With an array of cozy bistros, restaurants, and bars, you'll find plenty of places to munch and sip your way through the neighborhood as well. If you're spending the night, choose from a treasure trove of trendy hotels and settle in for an idyllic urban retreat in the heart of the Big Apple.
Wander SoHo's Belgian blocks for world-class shopping and art
Wandering down the back alleys of SoHo, you'll step upon its signature pathways paved with Belgian blocks, an architectural feature dating back to the 1860s. The storied streets will transport you to another time as you soak in the historic cast-iron architecture towering above you.
SoHo is a renowned shopping destination. Boasting everything from high-end clothing stores to independent bookshops, there's plenty to satisfy every buyer's preferences. The primary places to shop are Spring Street, Prince Street, and Broadway, which are packed with popular retailers like Ralph Lauren, Prada, and Bloomingdale's. For unique and budget-friendly offerings, the sidewalks are lined with street vendors selling handmade treasures.
A visit to SoHo would be incomplete without digging into its art scene. The neighborhood was home to a thriving artists' community in the 1960s and 1970s, who transformed the industrial buildings into creative spaces. Nowadays, there are a myriad of loft-style art galleries you can explore, including the Eden Fine Art Gallery and Agora Gallery. For a unique art experience, visit the Color Factory New York, where you can interact with over a dozen vibrant-colored art installations.
SoHo's charming eateries and luxury hotels
After getting your steps in, you can grab a bite at one of SoHo's charming restaurants and bistros. Felix Restaurant and Bar serves French-inspired dishes in a chic locale, while The Corner Store features elevated versions of classic dishes. For casual dining, try Little Ruby's Cafe, a local favorite with Australian-style cuisine. If you want to sip into the SoHo nightlife, check out Banzarbar. Known for its contemporary spins on classic 20th-century cocktails, the bar is a favorite among celebrities, famously hosting Taylor Swift's star-studded 34th birthday party.
End your day by treating yourself to a stay at one of SoHo's luxurious hotels. Tucked into the heart of downtown, the SoHo Grand Hotel is close to all the action, boasting elegant rooms with picturesque views of the NYC skyline. You can also check into the Arlo, a modern boutique hotel with sleek micro-guestrooms and a rooftop bar. However, if you're looking for more budget-friendly accommodations, you may want to venture out of Manhattan to Yonkers, an underrated and affordable New York City alternative. Wherever you call your homebase, you'll find an idyllic urban playground waiting for you in SoHo.