Avoid Car Rental Hassles On Your Vacation With A Clever Public Transportation App

Wherever you're going, car rental can be stressful. There are a lot of things to consider when choosing a car rental company, like pricing, drop-off points, whether you need insurance, and the simple worry about how to get around. Should you pre-pay for your rental car or is that going to cost you more money? Are you going to be hit by the common car rental travel scam where they claim damages you didn't cause? It's a lot of hassle, and that doesn't even take into consideration whether you'll have to drive on the opposite side of the road where you're going.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there is an app that can help. Moovit can be used on Android and Apple devices, as well as on your desktop. It tracks public transportation options like buses, trains, rideshares like Uber and Lyft, bicycle services, scooters, carpooling, and more. It covers 3,500 cities in 112 countries and has approximately 1.7 billion users at the time of this writing.

Moovit works with government and city agencies, as well as companies like Uber, TomTom, and Microsoft to make sure you have every option for public transportation that is available. While you may have to walk a bit to a bus stop or train station (or take a rideshare), you can plan your trip without dealing with an expensive car rental or the hassle of pickup and returning it at the airport. (Is there anything more stressful than returning a car when you're late for a flight?)

Advertisement