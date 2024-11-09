Escape Paris Crowds At A Nearby Well-Preserved Chateau And Museum Called A 'Jewel Of France'

A considerable part of the attraction of the Château de Maintenon is its remarkable and, at times, salacious history. The castle is beautiful, of course, but it might well have been just another pretty château on the Loire River were it not for its most famous inhabitants. Françoise d'Aubigné, known as Madame de Maintenon, was the widow of the renowned Baroque poet Paul Scarron. Initially appointed as the governess to the illegitimate children of King Louis XIV and his mistress Madame de Montespan, over several years, Françoise seduced the Sun King and eventually married him in secret.

The Château de Maintenon became something of an alternative court to Versailles, with huge renovation and restoration works carried out to create a location fit for the king and his retainers. André le Nôtre, the landscape gardener responsible for the Tuileries, created the beautiful garden and grounds, and an enormous aqueduct was designed and built (although never finished) by Sébastien Le Prestre, Marquis of Vauban.

Madame de Maintenon was far more than just the king's lover and secret wife. A wonderful character in her own right, she hosted Paul Scarron's salon, befriended Anne of Austria, and took an active role in royal politics following her marriage to Louis XIV. She founded an educational establishment for women and wrote extensively.

