Escape Paris Crowds At This Nearby, Little-Known Art Haven Village That Was Home To Van Gogh

Often overshadowed by Monet's gardens in Giverny, France, another artist's haven quietly sits right on the outskirts of Paris. Auvers-sur-Oise was once the home of Vincent Van Gogh and is a quiet hamlet nestled along the Oise River (hence its name). On a visit to this charming enclave, it becomes obvious why the legendary artist's hometown was often his muse. Stoic cathedrals sit on the outskirts of town, sprawling fields offer respite from the din of modern life, and you can walk in the footsteps of the Dutch painter at his humble home.

Advertisement

After exploring this beautiful corner of the Parisian countryside, should understand how Van Gogh completed a whopping 80 paintings in 70 days here. While there are plenty of other Paris day trips like sipping bubbly in Champagne, art fanatics and lovers of hidden gems will be particularly impressed with Auvers-sur-Oise.

Just an hour by train from the heart of Paris, this little-known, artsy village is a must-visit for those who are desperate to see a side of France that doesn't include queue after queue. You can also pat yourself on the back, knowing that you've sought out an underrated corner of France that few have explored, or even heard of. Simply hop on at Gare du Nord, the city's northern train station, and you'll find yourself transported to a world of solitude, leaving the City of Light's crowds far in the distance and making Paris Syndrome a distant afterthought.

Advertisement