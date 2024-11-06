Glide, Spin, And Bump During An Underrated Winter Holiday Activity In New York City

Ice bumper cars are one of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities you'll find in New York City during the winter. Although prices are always subject to change, in 2023, a ride in the cars only cost $8 for a 10-minute session. Sessions run every 15 minutes, so you can always come back for another ride. All riders also need to wear flat, close-toed shoes since the bumper cars are a bit like inner tubes. There are weight, age, and height restrictions, so be sure to check the center's website to make sure you'll be able to participate. Unfortunately for very small children, they cannot ride in their parents' laps for safety reasons. Otherwise, you're good to slide and glide over the ice with all the other riders. Opening day has not yet been announced for the 2024 holiday season, but the center projects that the bumper cars will be available sometime in the fall.

Advertisement

While fun, ice bumper cars aren't the only winter activity at the LeFrak Center. There are also ice skating programs, including lessons for both children and adults. Experienced skaters can also book parties or check social media for news when the rink officially opens for the winter. If you have your heart set on ice bumper cars but Prospect Park is a little out of the way, you can also find them in the heart of Manhattan at Bryant Park's Winter Village. Keep in mind that since the weather has been especially warm in 2024, there's no guarantee when they'll open.

If you're traveling to NYC this winter season, be sure to check out our guide to the New York City subway system so you know how to navigate the area.

Advertisement