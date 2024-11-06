Glide, Spin, And Bump During An Underrated Winter Holiday Activity In New York City
New York City is downright magical during the holiday season. In addition to the Rockefeller Center tree, the Bryant Park Winter Village, and the impressive window displays down Fifth Avenue, there are numerous places to find the holiday spirit. However, many of the main holiday attractions in Manhattan also draw huge crowds. While most savvy travelers know how to skip the tourist traps in Times Square, there's still the risk of running into them on the rest of the island. The solution? Try visiting one of the outer boroughs. One area in Prospect Park has a store of winter fun that can rival ice skating at NYC's famous Wollman Rink – including thrilling ice bumper cars.
Prospect Park, located in Brooklyn, is one of the major parks in the city aside from Central Park. It features 526 acres of landscaped green spaces and forest and is also home to a zoo, a band shell, a carousel, and an ice rink for fun winter activities and sports. During the summer, the LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park is a large water playground for locals and visitors to cool off, but the area transforms into an icy winter wonderland where you can skate or glide around on the popular ice bumper cars that are slated to return to the center in fall 2024. To get to Prospect Park, visitors are best served by taking the New York City subway or bus systems since driving in New York City can be tricky and there might be limited places to park.
Ice bumper cars and other winter activities in Prospect Park
Ice bumper cars are one of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities you'll find in New York City during the winter. Although prices are always subject to change, in 2023, a ride in the cars only cost $8 for a 10-minute session. Sessions run every 15 minutes, so you can always come back for another ride. All riders also need to wear flat, close-toed shoes since the bumper cars are a bit like inner tubes. There are weight, age, and height restrictions, so be sure to check the center's website to make sure you'll be able to participate. Unfortunately for very small children, they cannot ride in their parents' laps for safety reasons. Otherwise, you're good to slide and glide over the ice with all the other riders. Opening day has not yet been announced for the 2024 holiday season, but the center projects that the bumper cars will be available sometime in the fall.
While fun, ice bumper cars aren't the only winter activity at the LeFrak Center. There are also ice skating programs, including lessons for both children and adults. Experienced skaters can also book parties or check social media for news when the rink officially opens for the winter. If you have your heart set on ice bumper cars but Prospect Park is a little out of the way, you can also find them in the heart of Manhattan at Bryant Park's Winter Village. Keep in mind that since the weather has been especially warm in 2024, there's no guarantee when they'll open.
If you're traveling to NYC this winter season, be sure to check out our guide to the New York City subway system so you know how to navigate the area.