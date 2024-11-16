Escape Munich Crowds At A Nearby Unsung City That's Been Called One Of Germany's Most Beautiful

Augsburg is Germany's second-oldest city and tells the story of the area's Roman, medieval, and industrial past. Founded by the Romans in 14 B.C., Augsburg has been quietly captivating visitors with its architecture and heritage for centuries. As the third-largest city in Bavaria, it combines big city flair with olde worlde charm, making it an ideal place to escape the bustling crowds of its better-known neighbor, Munich.

In addition to an intriguing history, Augsburg also has an equally enticing culinary scene. Visitors can savor traditional Swabian cuisine, like maultaschen, in historic settings, or head to one of the many modern restaurants and cafés sprinkled throughout the city. The narrow alleys of the Old Town hide tiny eateries and bars, and the winding streets are perfect for a leisurely stroll that ends with enjoying local specialties. For a city that is only half an hour by train from Munich, with a world of beauty, it's a wonder Augsburg isn't more crowded.

These same streets are brought to life by Christmas lights in the winter when the Christkindlmarkt takes over the city, making it a magical time to visit. During the fall, the weather is cool and crisp, so it can be a great time to explore the city on foot. In the spring, there are mild temperatures and flowers in bloom — a season for enjoying parks and gardens. Summer, of course, brings the warmest weather, which for many is the ideal time of year to enjoy the city's beer gardens and waterways. Whenever you visit, Germany is certainly on the list of must-see European countries, and Augsburg promises a picturesque medieval town steeped in culture and charm.

