Escape Munich Crowds At A Nearby Unsung City That's Been Called One Of Germany's Most Beautiful
Augsburg is Germany's second-oldest city and tells the story of the area's Roman, medieval, and industrial past. Founded by the Romans in 14 B.C., Augsburg has been quietly captivating visitors with its architecture and heritage for centuries. As the third-largest city in Bavaria, it combines big city flair with olde worlde charm, making it an ideal place to escape the bustling crowds of its better-known neighbor, Munich.
In addition to an intriguing history, Augsburg also has an equally enticing culinary scene. Visitors can savor traditional Swabian cuisine, like maultaschen, in historic settings, or head to one of the many modern restaurants and cafés sprinkled throughout the city. The narrow alleys of the Old Town hide tiny eateries and bars, and the winding streets are perfect for a leisurely stroll that ends with enjoying local specialties. For a city that is only half an hour by train from Munich, with a world of beauty, it's a wonder Augsburg isn't more crowded.
These same streets are brought to life by Christmas lights in the winter when the Christkindlmarkt takes over the city, making it a magical time to visit. During the fall, the weather is cool and crisp, so it can be a great time to explore the city on foot. In the spring, there are mild temperatures and flowers in bloom — a season for enjoying parks and gardens. Summer, of course, brings the warmest weather, which for many is the ideal time of year to enjoy the city's beer gardens and waterways. Whenever you visit, Germany is certainly on the list of must-see European countries, and Augsburg promises a picturesque medieval town steeped in culture and charm.
A city steeped in history and culture
Augsburg offers its visitors a tangled look back in time. Today, visitors can explore this past through the city's well-preserved historical center, which winds through streets lined with Renaissance and Baroque architecture.
One of Augsburg's most fascinating legacies is that of the Fugger family, something like the German Rockefellers. This wealthy dynasty of merchants and bankers built a vast trade empire in the city during the Renaissance period, with their most enduring contribution to the city being the Fuggerei. Founded in 1516, this is recognized as the world's oldest social housing complex. To this day it provides affordable housing, a testament to the Fugger family's philanthropic vision.
Beyond the Fuggerei, the city's architectural marvels extend to the impressive 17th-century Town Hall, the 10th-century Perlach Tower, and the 11th-century Dom Mariä Heimsuchung cathedral. Its artistic crown jewel, however, is the Schaezlerpalais, an immaculately preserved building that dates back to the 1700s. Along with the city's magnificent fountains, these structures contribute to Augsburg's Italian-inspired flair and illustrate its importance as a center of German Renaissance and Rococo style.
A blend of old and new
While Augsburg's historical significance is undeniable, the city has embraced modernity too. The city boasts a vibrant cultural scene, with numerous museums, festivals, and events peppering its sprawling streets. In particular, art enthusiasts flock to the Kammgarnspinnerei, a five-story glass building home to three contemporary art museums. The site was once a spinning mill but now welcomes visitors from far and wide to see at its textile and industry displays.
Augsburg is surrounded by green spaces, including vast forests, meadows, and waterways for outdoor activities. Thanks to its proximity to the Bavarian Alps, Augsburg is also the perfect place for hikers and skiers, with a number of trails and resorts in the nearby mountains and woodlands. While Munich might be the most walkable city in the world, Augsburg has a range of activities and attractions that make it an unmissable stop on any trip to Germany.
As the day winds down, swap exploring its sites and landscapes for wandering the picture-book streets of the Old Town. Whether you're admiring the centuries-old architecture, viewing cutting-edge art, or sipping a locally brewed beer, Augsburg seamlessly blends the old and new, which makes it a truly unique destination in the heart of Bavaria.