One Of California's Most Breathtaking Scenic Walks Is A Short And Sweet Trail Along The Coast

If you're looking for a stunning walk along the California shore with some picture-perfect views of the Pacific Ocean, we have just the thing. A little over an hour south of San Francisco sits Santa Cruz, one of the world's best seaside parks, and the beautiful Natural Bridges State Park with its tidepools and butterflies. Right along the water is West Cliff Drive, a stunning scenic walk that is doable any time of year.

West Cliff Drive offers a 4.1-mile out-and-back trail (though there are many access points, so you can make it as short or as long as you like) with a tiny 75-foot gain in altitude. This is an easy and very popular route with birders, runners, walkers, and bikers, and it's easy to see why. Plus, the hike takes only a little over an hour to fully complete, and you can even bring your leashed pup with you.

Along the way, you have views of the beach, with the possibility of witnessing sun-tanning sea lions and surfers catching waves at Cowell Beach. Bring your binoculars for close-up views (you might even spot dolphins from the shore; here's how). It's a great place to see the sunset. And even better? The trail is paved and has a gentle five percent gradient, which is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers. West Cliff Drive also has accessible parking spaces, a visitor center, and bathrooms.

