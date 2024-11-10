One Of California's Most Breathtaking Scenic Walks Is A Short And Sweet Trail Along The Coast
If you're looking for a stunning walk along the California shore with some picture-perfect views of the Pacific Ocean, we have just the thing. A little over an hour south of San Francisco sits Santa Cruz, one of the world's best seaside parks, and the beautiful Natural Bridges State Park with its tidepools and butterflies. Right along the water is West Cliff Drive, a stunning scenic walk that is doable any time of year.
West Cliff Drive offers a 4.1-mile out-and-back trail (though there are many access points, so you can make it as short or as long as you like) with a tiny 75-foot gain in altitude. This is an easy and very popular route with birders, runners, walkers, and bikers, and it's easy to see why. Plus, the hike takes only a little over an hour to fully complete, and you can even bring your leashed pup with you.
Along the way, you have views of the beach, with the possibility of witnessing sun-tanning sea lions and surfers catching waves at Cowell Beach. Bring your binoculars for close-up views (you might even spot dolphins from the shore; here's how). It's a great place to see the sunset. And even better? The trail is paved and has a gentle five percent gradient, which is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers. West Cliff Drive also has accessible parking spaces, a visitor center, and bathrooms.
All about the scenic walk along West Cliff Drive
Before or after your walk, you can visit the amusement park at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, which has dozens of rides and attractions for you to enjoy. If you're beginning at that end, start your walk at Lighthouse Field State Beach. (You can see the entire trail on the map here.) There, you'll find the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse, which houses the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum. There is a grassy area at Lighthouse Point where you can have a picnic if you choose, and then you can continue to Cowell Beach, where you'll see the famous statue that honors many years of surfing in the area. Look over at Steamer Lane, a legendary surf break, and observe some daredevils catching waves. As you go along, you'll reach Mitchell's Cove, where you can let your dog off-leash at the park for a bit.
As you continue to the other side, you'll eventually reach Natural Bridges State Beach and Park, with tidepools at low tide full of creatures like sea stars and anemones. In the water is an incredible stone arch created by the sea and wind and a monarch butterfly preserve called Monarch Grove. If you're visiting in late fall into winter, you'll see thousands of butterflies nesting in the trees along the accessible boardwalk and observation area. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the West Cliff Drive path, "This is probably [the] best place to catch the sunset in the area. Walk along the cliff above the ocean. Great views of the coast, the boardwalk, the sunset. Watch the surfers down below brave the waves." It's hard to imagine anything more perfectly Californian than that.