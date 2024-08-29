This State Park On California's Coast Boasts A Serene Beach, Tide Pools, And Butterflies
If you're exploring California's coast along the renowned Highway 1, make sure to stop by Natural Bridges State Beach. On the west side of Santa Cruz along the Monterey Bay, this 65-acre park has iconic wildlife and super easy access. The showcase of the park is its natural rock bridge at the edge of the beach. The park got its name back when there were three bridges in the sandstone and mudstone — hence the plural "bridges." But only the middle arch still stands; its counterparts on either side succumbed to the weathering forces of the waves and the winds.
The first known people that used the area were ancestors of today's Ohlone people. By 1933, the park land was acquired by the state, and along with the beach, it now includes a visitor center, picnic area, and monarch butterfly nature preserve. The monarch butterflies start showing up as fall starts to turn to winter, and they stay until around mid-February. The butterfly preserve itself is just north of Natural Bridges beach, and the butterflies are attracted to its tall eucalyptus trees to use as protection and food.
Natural Bridges has habitats for a diverse range of wildlife
There's an observation deck and a short boardwalk that runs through the butterfly preserve at Natural Bridges State Beach, which is accessible by strollers and wheelchairs. You might even want to lie down on the boardwalk (if it's not busy) to take in the sight of thousands of butterflies — numbers vary from year to year, but it can be around 10,000. The butterflies will congregate together in large bunches in the trees while the weather is cool, but once it gets to about 55 or 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the clusters will start to break apart, and you can see them flying amongst the trees.
Along with monarch butterflies, Natural Bridges is frequented by a wide variety of other wildlife, including in its tidepools. Go to the far end of the beach at low tide, and you can expect to see creatures like crabs, sea stars, anemones, snails, and much more tucked away in the rocks. You can also see some of the tidepool animals at an aquarium inside the visitor center, which is open from 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Guided tours are offered of the tide pools on the weekends (depending on the tide timing) as well as of the monarch preserve in season.
Natural Bridges is great for birdwatching and family fun
Checking out the tidepools and marveling at the monarch butterflies at Natural Bridges are both time-dependent activities; however, there are lots of things to do and wildlife to see year-round. Brown pelicans, gulls, grebes, cormorants, and more frequent the area, and they're often up on top of the bridge itself. Out in the water, you might spot harbor seals and sea otters, and sometimes even humpback whales.
Natural Bridges is one of California's family-friendly beach destinations. It is a perfect spot for playing in the surf, flying kites, and picnicking. You can stake out a spot on the sand or get a picnic table beneath the trees, some of which have grills next to them. There are bathrooms and outdoor showers where you can wash the sand off your feet.
Parking inside the park is $10; however, during the week or earlier in the morning, you can typically find free parking in the nearby neighborhoods. There's also a free lot that overlooks the natural bridge with a 20-minute time limit. On hot, sunny days, the beach can get crowded, especially on the weekends. But once you go there, you realize why. It's a stunning spot, beloved by many. So if you're going to be visiting Santa Cruz and its iconic Beach Boardwalk, you should definitely add Natural Bridges State Beach to your itinerary.