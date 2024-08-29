This State Park On California's Coast Boasts A Serene Beach, Tide Pools, And Butterflies

Checking out the tidepools and marveling at the monarch butterflies at Natural Bridges are both time-dependent activities; however, there are lots of things to do and wildlife to see year-round. Brown pelicans, gulls, grebes, cormorants, and more frequent the area, and they're often up on top of the bridge itself. Out in the water, you might spot harbor seals and sea otters, and sometimes even humpback whales.

Natural Bridges is one of California's family-friendly beach destinations. It is a perfect spot for playing in the surf, flying kites, and picnicking. You can stake out a spot on the sand or get a picnic table beneath the trees, some of which have grills next to them. There are bathrooms and outdoor showers where you can wash the sand off your feet.

Parking inside the park is $10; however, during the week or earlier in the morning, you can typically find free parking in the nearby neighborhoods. There's also a free lot that overlooks the natural bridge with a 20-minute time limit. On hot, sunny days, the beach can get crowded, especially on the weekends. But once you go there, you realize why. It's a stunning spot, beloved by many. So if you're going to be visiting Santa Cruz and its iconic Beach Boardwalk, you should definitely add Natural Bridges State Beach to your itinerary.

