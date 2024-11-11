Hidden In The Heart Of Charleston Is A Secret Lush Walkway That Shows Off The City's Serene Side

With its cobblestone streets, striking European architecture, and a litany of nearby beaches, Charleston is one of the best cities to visit in the southern United States. There's plenty to see and do in this small slice of the Lowcountry, but if you're looking for a tranquil escape smack in the middle of downtown, few spots are as enticing as the Gateway Walk. This little-known stretch of garden hides in plain sight as it meanders through the very heart of Charleston, yet its verdant landscapes are a far cry from the bustle of everyday city life.

Charleston sees nearly eight million tourists every year, but the Gateway Walk remains a relative secret. Running between the action-packed French Quarter and Harleston Village, the quaint walkway first opened in 1930 to mark the 250-year anniversary of Charleston (formerly known as Charles Towne). The Garden Club of Charleston was responsible for its creation, as its president, Mrs. C.P. McGowan, wanted to build something similar to the gardens she witnessed while visiting Paris.

Thanks to a variety of renovations over the years, the Gateway Walk is still accessible to this day. However, you'll need to know where to look for the walkway, as it can be quite elusive. Find it, and you'll be treated to several blocks of wrought iron gates, historic churches, and a quieter side of Charleston not often seen by visitors.

