South Carolina's Unspoiled Barrier Island Is A Sought-After Escape For Beaches And Luxury Resorts

Whether you want to spend all day lazing at the beach or explore the Kiawah's various activities, the island has something for everyone. Arguably, the island's biggest attraction is golf, as the barrier island is home to the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, which had the honor of hosting the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships. Aside from the iconic Ocean Course and an extravagant clubhouse, golfers will enjoy an overlook of the Atlantic from almost every inch of the property.

Biking on the beach is another must, as Kiawah offers a shockingly wide beachfront with large sections of hard-packed sand — giving you and your companions plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the ocean breeze. Some hotels offer complimentary bikes for guests, but you can also head over to SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters to snag a rental (although it's not allowed on the beach). Take a stroll around the surrounding Freshfields Village, where you'll find a wealth of upscale boutiques and restaurants.

If you need a reprieve from the sun, you can hike to Night Heron Park. The park is home to a long stretch of maritime forest, and it's a far cry from the sunny Kiawah beaches. Instead, densely packed trees filter out the sun, with a variety of unique wildlife calling the forest home. Spanning 21 acres with an informative nature center, this park has plenty to explore as you cool off in the shade.

