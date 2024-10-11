South Carolina's Unspoiled Barrier Island Is A Sought-After Escape For Beaches And Luxury Resorts
South Carolina gives visitors a wealth of options when it comes to soaking up the sun, as the Palmetto State is home to the popular Myrtle Beach and the unsung Hunting Island State Park. If you're searching for a slower-paced destination, Kiawah Island offers a peaceful, luxurious escape. Less than 30 miles from charming Downtown Charleston, this barrier island offers guests an upscale beach experience and a long list of amenities that cater to all lifestyles.
Named after the indigenous Kiawah tribe who called the area home before the arrival of English settlers in 1670, the island is now a private community accessible to property owners and their guests. Beachwalker County Park is the only way for the public to access the island — though the best way to enjoy Kiawah is by booking a rental property. Not only will this put you directly on the beach, but you'll have world-class restaurants, golfing, and shopping right outside your front door.
Luxurious amenities on Kiawah Island
Whether you want to spend all day lazing at the beach or explore the Kiawah's various activities, the island has something for everyone. Arguably, the island's biggest attraction is golf, as the barrier island is home to the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, which had the honor of hosting the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships. Aside from the iconic Ocean Course and an extravagant clubhouse, golfers will enjoy an overlook of the Atlantic from almost every inch of the property.
Biking on the beach is another must, as Kiawah offers a shockingly wide beachfront with large sections of hard-packed sand — giving you and your companions plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the ocean breeze. Some hotels offer complimentary bikes for guests, but you can also head over to SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters to snag a rental (although it's not allowed on the beach). Take a stroll around the surrounding Freshfields Village, where you'll find a wealth of upscale boutiques and restaurants.
If you need a reprieve from the sun, you can hike to Night Heron Park. The park is home to a long stretch of maritime forest, and it's a far cry from the sunny Kiawah beaches. Instead, densely packed trees filter out the sun, with a variety of unique wildlife calling the forest home. Spanning 21 acres with an informative nature center, this park has plenty to explore as you cool off in the shade.
Planning your visit to Kiawah Island
Kiawah Island sees the most visitors during the summer months of June, July, and August. However, anyone seeking an escape from the brutal northern winters will find much to love about this area in the cooler months — including fewer crowds. The Kiawah Island Resort also decorates its grounds for the holidays and runs a variety of fun events. There's no wrong time to visit the private island, but be sure to keep an eye on the weather if you visit during hurricane season, which runs from the beginning of June through the end of November in South Carolina.
As for where to stay, the options are endless. You'll find a multitude of private vacation rentals up for grabs, offering everything from spacious mansions to cozy condos. The Sanctuary Hotel is a staple of luxury on the island, with oceanfront rooms, a highly regarded spa, and two outdoor pools providing views of the Atlantic. Best of all, you can enjoy a meal from the upscale Loggerhead Grill while relaxing in the sun.
Getting to Kiawah Island is relatively simple, as most travelers fly into Charleston. You'll also be able to rent a car at the airport, giving you a chance to roam the city's picturesque streets or check out the pristine beaches of Sullivan's Island. For truly adventurous folks, you can take the 100-mile drive north to the quiet Pawley's Island for a coastal fall vacation.