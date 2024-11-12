One Of Italy's Most Pristine Lakes Lets Tourists Boat Around In Its Bright Emerald Waters
Whenever people talk about Italy, the conversation is usually limited to the country's major cities like Rome, Florence, or Venice. But if you love the great outdoors and fresh mountain air, you're better off exploring the Dolomites region where you can see gravity-defying "earth pyramids" and enjoy the natural beauty of its many lakes. In particular, be sure to add Lago di Braies, one of the most beautiful lakes in the region, to your travel itinerary.
Lago Di Braies (also known as Pragser Wildsee Lake) is located in Fanes-Sennes-Prags Nature Park in South Tyrol, Italy. The lake is under two hours from Bolzano and a little over two hours from Innsbruck, Austria, which has one of the most breathtaking airports to land at for its gorgeous mountain views. Despite swimming being prohibited in the lake, Lago di Braies attracts droves of tourists every year looking for the perfect, Instagram-worthy shot of its green-blue waters. Getting to the lake is generally easy, especially if you rent a car, and there are a number of hotels and camping areas around it. There is also a bus from Dobbiaco, about 40 minutes away. Just keep in mind that this is a very busy area, especially during the high season, and the roads close to private vehicles in the summer between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Renting a boat and other activities near Lago di Braies
Even though you can't dive into Lago di Braies, you can still rent an impossibly cute rowboat and enjoy the view from the water. It's best to arrive early to try to beat the crowds because wait times can be up to two hours. Additionally, keep in mind that boat rentals are only available May through October. Choose between a shared boat experience, which is generally the cheapest option, or a private ride, which costs 50 euros. Both experiences last 45 minutes and are first come, first served. However, there are more expensive private photo sessions that can be booked in advance online. Boat rental hours can vary depending on when you go, so be sure to plan ahead.
Aside from drifting on the clear, calm waters, there are even more things you can do around Lago di Braies. There are several hiking trails that will take you to other parts of Fanes-Sennes-Prags Nature Park if you'd like to explore the area. Steinwandterhof, a farmhouse that's five minutes from the lake, offers horseback riding, and there are also some areas for fishing (with a license) and picnic areas. Other must-see attractions in the area include the charming chapel Cappella Lago di Braies and the Lago di Braies cairns, an area of man-made stacked stones that makes for another great photo op. If you need more tips and advice, check out our list of the best hacks tourists need to know while vacationing in Italy.