One Of Italy's Most Pristine Lakes Lets Tourists Boat Around In Its Bright Emerald Waters

Whenever people talk about Italy, the conversation is usually limited to the country's major cities like Rome, Florence, or Venice. But if you love the great outdoors and fresh mountain air, you're better off exploring the Dolomites region where you can see gravity-defying "earth pyramids" and enjoy the natural beauty of its many lakes. In particular, be sure to add Lago di Braies, one of the most beautiful lakes in the region, to your travel itinerary.

Lago Di Braies (also known as Pragser Wildsee Lake) is located in Fanes-Sennes-Prags Nature Park in South Tyrol, Italy. The lake is under two hours from Bolzano and a little over two hours from Innsbruck, Austria, which has one of the most breathtaking airports to land at for its gorgeous mountain views. Despite swimming being prohibited in the lake, Lago di Braies attracts droves of tourists every year looking for the perfect, Instagram-worthy shot of its green-blue waters. Getting to the lake is generally easy, especially if you rent a car, and there are a number of hotels and camping areas around it. There is also a bus from Dobbiaco, about 40 minutes away. Just keep in mind that this is a very busy area, especially during the high season, and the roads close to private vehicles in the summer between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

