This Natural Phenomenon Is A Unique Attraction In Italy That Seems To Defy Gravity

Deep within the Dolomites region of South Tyrol, Italy, you'll find downhill forests of spindly, gothic-looking pillars topped with mushroom-like boulder heads. There are four sites with the formations, known as earth pyramids, or "erdpyramiden" in German, the predominant language of the region. The overall effect is a magical forest of mountains that look like the nature-made cousins of the Sagrada Familia. Although this may seem like another mysterious destination that leaves more questions than answers, science has you covered this time. It turns out, changing seasons and climate conditions made the pyramids — and continue to transform them today.

The structures were formed by flood-like mudslides that carried much of the clay soil downhill. But some bits of the earthy materials were protected by rock structures above them and continue to stand tall. So although the tops of the pyramids look like they defy gravity, they're actually what's keeping the pyramid below from eroding. The dry, brittle clay sticks firmly to the rock and protects everything below it from the effects of rainwater. But once the rock falls, the pyramid beneath begins dissolving.

The mountainous region of South Tyrol is best traveled by car, with a distance of more than 60 miles separating the earth pyramid sites of Oberbozen and Ritten, near the city of Bozen, from sites Platten and Terenten, closeby the town of Bruneck. From Innsbruck, Austria, the pyramids in Oberbozen and Ritten are about a 2-hour journey of around 85 miles by car. Meanwhile, you can reach Platten or Terenten's pyramids from Treviso, Italy, in about 3 hours over just over 120 miles.

