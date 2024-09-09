This Natural Phenomenon Is A Unique Attraction In Italy That Seems To Defy Gravity
Deep within the Dolomites region of South Tyrol, Italy, you'll find downhill forests of spindly, gothic-looking pillars topped with mushroom-like boulder heads. There are four sites with the formations, known as earth pyramids, or "erdpyramiden" in German, the predominant language of the region. The overall effect is a magical forest of mountains that look like the nature-made cousins of the Sagrada Familia. Although this may seem like another mysterious destination that leaves more questions than answers, science has you covered this time. It turns out, changing seasons and climate conditions made the pyramids — and continue to transform them today.
The structures were formed by flood-like mudslides that carried much of the clay soil downhill. But some bits of the earthy materials were protected by rock structures above them and continue to stand tall. So although the tops of the pyramids look like they defy gravity, they're actually what's keeping the pyramid below from eroding. The dry, brittle clay sticks firmly to the rock and protects everything below it from the effects of rainwater. But once the rock falls, the pyramid beneath begins dissolving.
The mountainous region of South Tyrol is best traveled by car, with a distance of more than 60 miles separating the earth pyramid sites of Oberbozen and Ritten, near the city of Bozen, from sites Platten and Terenten, closeby the town of Bruneck. From Innsbruck, Austria, the pyramids in Oberbozen and Ritten are about a 2-hour journey of around 85 miles by car. Meanwhile, you can reach Platten or Terenten's pyramids from Treviso, Italy, in about 3 hours over just over 120 miles.
Take a day trip to earth pyramids from Bruneck or Terenten
Bruneck, a sporty Alpine town in the Pustertal Valley, is a great base for mountain biking, rock climbing, and canoeing in the summer. For winter activities, skiing of the Alpine downhill or cross-country variety is popular. But this isn't Tuscany, so hiking to hidden hot springs may not be on the menu. Instead, visit the family-owned Hotel Petrus, which offers a four-star spa and sauna experience for a few hundred bucks a night. It might be just what you need between sporty days outdoors.
Start your adventure to the earth pyramids of Platten by driving or cycling 2.5 miles east from Bruneck to Perca. Once you reach the village, you'll look for Via St. Nikolaus, which begins a hike of about 5 miles upward through pastures and forests until you reach the Erdpyramiden von Platten. If cycling and hiking, the whole journey from Bruneck will take you at least three hours, one-way. If you don't want to make the entire return journey on the same day, stay at Hotel Rommisa & Restaurant, a well-reviewed countryside lodge in Perca that's on the way back.
If that's too much hiking and biking for you, the town of Terenten, about 10 miles west from Bruneck, offers another option that site can easily be reached by car. Once in Terenten, continue by car or on foot up Via San Giorgio and onto the Via Val di Terento. Walk for a half-mile — about 20 minutes — to the Erdpyramiden von Terenten, just off the road.
Cheat on your climb by using a cable car
If you've visited Europe's largest high-Alpine meadow, Alpe di Siusi, you've already been close to Bozen, a South Tyrol city at the gateway of the Dolomites. The rooms at the highly-rated Kohlern Inn start at around $130 and will show you stunning views of the city while placing you perfectly close to it via cable car. Museums, castles, and historic architecture provide plenty of options for fun, and two earth pyramid sites are not far away.
From Bozen, you can take a cable car for about 12 minutes to Oberbozen for a $10 round-trip fare. It's free if your hotel grants you the Bolzano Bozen Card, a visitor offer that covers transportation and provides discounts on museums and attractions. Once in Oberbozen, follow the signs toward Erdpyramidenweg and hike through pastures and forests for about 30 minutes to observe the pyramids! Back in Oberbozen, take the 160 bus from Soprabolzano to Klobenstein, which is about a 15-minute ride. From there, it's a 30-minute hike up the Keschtnweg trail to the tallest earth pyramids in Europe, locally known as the White Earth Pyramids.