Nestled In The Heart Of Umbria, Italy, Is An Exclusive Estate Offering A Tranquil Retreat

There are two sayings that get to the heart of Italian life: la dolce vita, "the sweet life," and la dolce di far niente, or "the sweetness of doing nothing." Both of these phrases call to mind the idea that life should be enjoyed slowly and deliberately while taking time to enjoy the pleasures without being rushed, busy, and stressed by daily life. For many, this is found through delicious food, good company, and beautiful scenery. The serene, gorgeous Umbrian estate of Tenuta di Murlo perfectly captures the essence of Italian culture, proving the country is about so much more than bustling cities like Rome or Florence.

Located about two hours from the artistic city of Florence (the most walkable city in the world), Tenuta di Murlo is situated in the adjacent region of Umbria. For many travelers, Umbria is an underrated region in Italy, with Tuscan vibes but fewer crowds. This country estate has been owned by a single family for generations and has nine luxury villas, a cottage, an apartment, and three deluxe rooms. Visitors can have their meals at the estate restaurant, Il Caldaro, where you can enjoy plenty of local wines and Umbrian dishes. The restaurant (and most of the estate) stands over the ruins of a medieval fortress that dates back to the 14th century.

The estate is only 20 minutes from Perugia, the capital city of Umbria, in case you'd also like to get a taste of bustling urban life during your stay. Or, take advantage of Tenuta di Murlo's convenient location to discover some other towns like Siena, Orvieto, Arezzo, and Assisi, to name a few.