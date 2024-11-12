A Breathtaking Art Nouveau Town In Norway Is Where 'Mountains And Fjords Meet The Ocean'
Whether you're an avid hiker, a design lover, or just someone who enjoys discovering new places, Norway has to be on your travel bucket list. The country's gorgeous natural landscapes and bustling cities make it an excellent destination for many different travel styles. And while there are plenty of things to do in the major hotspots like Oslo and Bergen, you should definitely take a trip to the smaller (but still very accessible and well-traveled) towns. One town in Norway that's full of unique history and breathtaking natural views is Ålesund, a unique fishing town that is known for its fjords as well as its artistic architecture.
Ålesund is in the Sunnmøre region of Norway, about a seven-hour drive north of Bergen or the capital city of Oslo. There is an airport in Ålesund, and visitors can take a bus that runs from there to the city center. Otherwise, you can also opt to take a short taxi or rent a car. Even though it's not a huge city, it is still popular with tourists, so prepare to run into some other international visitors while you're there. However, considering that Norway is the European country where Rick Steves would choose to live if he didn't live in the U.S., you know the country has plenty of appeal in terms of food, views, and culture.
Ålesund is famous for its Art Nouveau architecture
Plenty of places in Europe are famous for their Art Nouveau architecture, such as Casa Batlló in Barcelona, the metro in Paris, or Caffé Florian in Venice, the oldest continuously run cafe in the world. But Ålesund seems like a somewhat quiet and underrated place to see the influence of this art movement in Europe. The history of the town's current architecture dates back to the turn of the 20th century when a fire in 1904 wiped out most of the city.
Over the following three years, the town was rebuilt using a new artistic style derived from Art Nouveau, which is called Jugendstil ("Young Style"). These movements are characterized by flowy, organic, floral, and sometimes abstract motifs that are inspired by nature. While walking through the town, you can see the rounded turrets, curved facades, floral decorations, and ornate trims on the colorful buildings. Art Nouveau and Jugendstil were the fashionable styles at the time, which is why so many buildings were built using their aesthetic principles.
The best places to see the Art Nouveau style are at the Jugendstilsenteret (Art Nouveau Center) and the Art Museum KUBE. The natural stone construction and round turret of Jugendstilsenteret are beautiful from the outside, and it's also the perfect place to admire this movement's artwork, furniture, and other artifacts from within. Otherwise, you can stroll down the cobblestone streets or kayak through the city center along the Brosundet Canal to admire the gorgeous architecture. Another option is to view the town from above by hiking 418 steps up to the stunning Fjellstua Viewpoint at the top of Mount Aksla.
Ålesund is surrounded by stunning nature all year round
But Ålesund is more than just architecture — it's also the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors. The area is unique for being both mountainous and by the ocean, so you're guaranteed to see some stunning fjords near the town. A cruise to Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the area's most popular things to do and is available year-round. Not only can you see peaks that rise over a mile high, but you can also get to some popular national hiking trails like Fosseråsa, which will take you to the gorgeous Storsæterfossen waterfall. The area also offers zip lines, water sports, and a skywalk for unforgettable views.
And it wouldn't be a bucket list destination for outdoorsy tourists if it didn't have wildlife. The Atlanterhavsparken (The Atlantic Ocean Park) in Ålesund is one of the most unique aquariums and marine science centers in Europe. Guests can visit penguins, harbor seals, otters, and fish or even interact with starfish and other marine animals in the aquarium's activity space. And if you want to see more wildlife near Ålesund, you can also take a tour to Runde, a nearby island populated with hundreds of thousands of puffins and other birds. There's even a Norwegian cruise line that promises views of the Northern Lights (and they even have a route that stops at Ålesund).