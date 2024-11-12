A Breathtaking Art Nouveau Town In Norway Is Where 'Mountains And Fjords Meet The Ocean'

Plenty of places in Europe are famous for their Art Nouveau architecture, such as Casa Batlló in Barcelona, the metro in Paris, or Caffé Florian in Venice, the oldest continuously run cafe in the world. But Ålesund seems like a somewhat quiet and underrated place to see the influence of this art movement in Europe. The history of the town's current architecture dates back to the turn of the 20th century when a fire in 1904 wiped out most of the city.

Over the following three years, the town was rebuilt using a new artistic style derived from Art Nouveau, which is called Jugendstil ("Young Style"). These movements are characterized by flowy, organic, floral, and sometimes abstract motifs that are inspired by nature. While walking through the town, you can see the rounded turrets, curved facades, floral decorations, and ornate trims on the colorful buildings. Art Nouveau and Jugendstil were the fashionable styles at the time, which is why so many buildings were built using their aesthetic principles.

The best places to see the Art Nouveau style are at the Jugendstilsenteret (Art Nouveau Center) and the Art Museum KUBE. The natural stone construction and round turret of Jugendstilsenteret are beautiful from the outside, and it's also the perfect place to admire this movement's artwork, furniture, and other artifacts from within. Otherwise, you can stroll down the cobblestone streets or kayak through the city center along the Brosundet Canal to admire the gorgeous architecture. Another option is to view the town from above by hiking 418 steps up to the stunning Fjellstua Viewpoint at the top of Mount Aksla.

