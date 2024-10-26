From less-crowded destinations and rich cultural experiences to stunning seasonal scenery, Europe is definitely worth a trip in the latter half of the year. Of course, with so many fascinating places to visit across the pond, travelers have their pick of exciting experiences. What's more, thanks to the amenable weather (in most areas) and more affordable prices, there is really no reason not to spend some time exploring all that Europe has to offer in autumn.

In fact, more than a few European destinations come alive during this beloved season. So if you are looking for a hauntingly beautiful fall getaway filled with vibrant colors, incredible views, historic places like you have never seen them before, tasty eats, and a more relaxed way of living, then set your sights on Europe. That said, before you pack your bags and hop on the next international flight available, you should have a good idea of where exactly lovers of all things autumn are going. And if you are not quite sure where to begin, here are some of the best cities in Europe to visit for a scenic fall vacation, according to research.