The Best Cities In Europe To Visit For A Scenic Fall Vacation, According To Research
From less-crowded destinations and rich cultural experiences to stunning seasonal scenery, Europe is definitely worth a trip in the latter half of the year. Of course, with so many fascinating places to visit across the pond, travelers have their pick of exciting experiences. What's more, thanks to the amenable weather (in most areas) and more affordable prices, there is really no reason not to spend some time exploring all that Europe has to offer in autumn.
In fact, more than a few European destinations come alive during this beloved season. So if you are looking for a hauntingly beautiful fall getaway filled with vibrant colors, incredible views, historic places like you have never seen them before, tasty eats, and a more relaxed way of living, then set your sights on Europe. That said, before you pack your bags and hop on the next international flight available, you should have a good idea of where exactly lovers of all things autumn are going. And if you are not quite sure where to begin, here are some of the best cities in Europe to visit for a scenic fall vacation, according to research.
Seville, Spain
Seville, Spain is one city that's adorned with colorful foliage and the beauty of autumn. Around this time of year, there are far fewer tourists, and local events are in full swing, like the Seville European Film Festival and the Festivals of Nations. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of sights and sounds while strolling about, including the Alcázar Castle, Giralda Tower, Dona Elvira Square, Plaza de España, and Park Maria Luisa.
For serious leaf peepers, exploring the outer limits of the city of Seville will ensure you can see the changing of seasons. Plus, there are more than a few day trip-worthy spots near Seville. A must-visit is none other than Andalusia (the southernmost region in the country), where you can take in the picturesque scenery, which happens to include waterfalls, historic architecture, vibrant and lush vegetation, seaside paradises, golden vineyards, and then some. And since fall also marks the end of growing season for farmers in Seville, visitors can indulge in the freshest fruits, vegetables, and autumn-inspired eats to boot.
Zagreb, Croatia
Zagreb, Croatia is yet another lively European city to visit this fall. Here, visitors can enjoy delightful meals alfresco while marveling at the surrounding brightly colored foliage. Whether you decide to take in all the sights in town, near the main square, or check out the autumn-adorned parks like Maksimir and Zrinjevac, you will be in for a real treat. The Zigante Truffle Days festival that takes place in Livade is also another lovely way to take in all the seasonal changes while enjoying first-rate truffles.
What's more, outdoorsy folks can appreciate the beauty of fall in Zagreb by spending some time in a nearby world-renowned attraction — Plitvice Lakes National Park. Not too far away from this capital city, Plitvice Lakes National Park is truly a sight to behold in autumn. Here, park-goers can take in the dazzling oranges, amber reds, and fiery yellows while traversing this diverse landscape in Croatia. And while you are in the area, do yourself a favor and stop by the award-winning Istria region to sample the various local vintages that pair well with the overall inviting scenery.
Cumbria, England
For travelers to England, a trip to the city of Cumbria is definitely in order if you are looking for some serious fall scenery. While visiting Cumbria, autumn lovers should make it a point to explore the Lake District National Park. A popular attraction, the Lake District National Park is over 900 square miles of untamed wilderness. During the fall, breathtaking hues of purple, green, and stunning reds stretch as far as the eye can see. Untouched forested land, hiking trails, picturesque valleys, and untold adventures, including guided mountain tours and yoga in the wild, await you in this region of the English countryside.
Cumbria is also home to Muncaster Castle, with its lush gardens bursting with color and haunted history — making it a must-visit in the fall. There are also even more spectacular sights to see when in town during the Dark Skies Festival, which is hosted in November. Visitors can also enjoy the various seasonal food events, farmers' markets, historic sites dating back to the Romans, a cruise on Windermere Lake, and dazzling scenic train rides. Other areas in Cumbria that are visual masterpieces around this time of year include the Aira Force Waterfall, Enchanting Woods at Ennerdale, Tarn Hows, and the North Pennines National Landscape.
Perth, Scotland
Perth, also known as the Fair City in Scotland, is another lovely option for European autumn scenery seekers. Situated in the Scottish Highlands, this city is the gateway to the Perthshire region, which is a must-see for all travelers. That said, the city of Perth itself has marvelous city walks, botanical gardens, castles, and a number of other notable attractions. But it is the Perthshire region where visitors can view magical and limitless woodlands teeming with fall foliage and enjoy the relaxed countryside vibes this area of Scotland is known for.
With spots like Killiecrankie, the Queen's View, The Hermitage, and, of course, the Enchanted Forest, there are so many opportunities to take in the natural beauty of harvest season around these parts. Other quaint towns located only a few miles or so away in the Perthshire region, like Pitlochry, Dunkeld, Aberfeldy, and Kenmore —just to name a few — also showcase the true splendor of fall. Here, you can marvel at historic water mills, flowing river gorges, remote cabins, vast open fields, Victorian architecture, shimmering lochs, beautifully manicured golf courses, and more —all surrounded by a kaleidoscope of autumn colors.
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
There is no denying the fact that Romania is full of autumnal sights and activities during the latter half of the year. And Cluj-Napoca, the unofficial capital of Transylvania, is a wonderful place to start your fall adventure in Romania. Full of history and breathtaking outdoor spaces like the Cetățuia Park, Cheile Turzii, and Hoia Forest – Cluj-Napoca is ideal for leaf peepers, outdoorsy folks, and anyone who loves the otherworldly vibes that come with wooded paths and dark forests.
Cluj-Napoca also has its share of museums, 15th-century towers and ancient ruins, gothic-style churches, baroque-era palaces, and more. While visiting this city, a day trip to Bran Castle, famously known as Dracula's Castle, is definitely a must. The Bran Castle, the Black Church, and a host of other fascinating historical sites in the Transylvania region look particularly extraordinary during autumn. So if you happen to delight in the spooky parts of this particular season, then you should add a stop-off in Cluj-Napoca to your fall itinerary.
Rovaniemi, Finland
The city of Rovaniemi in Finland is worth a visit not only for fall lovers but also for avid stargazers. Rovaniemi is bursting with brightly colored foliage around mid-September and continues to dazzle well through November. Visitors here will find a wealth of autumn activities, including hiking, landscape photography workshops, waterfall tours, nature safaris, boating,and then some. It will also come as no surprise that northern Finland is one of the best places in the world to glimpse the Northern Lights.
Touted as the perfect place to experience autumn in the Arctic Circle, Rovaniemi is an excellent base to marvel at all the off-season splendor of the Finnish Lapland region. A single day spent in Riisitunturi National Park, located in the heart of Lapland, is simply mesmerizing with amber and orange hues, lush pine trees, and majestic wildlife. And while you are traipsing about wooded lands, rolling hills, mountain ranges, and more, don't forget to sample Lapland's most coveted sweet treat that is ripe for the picking during this time of year – cloudberries.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Around the middle of October, the city of Amsterdam becomes an outdoorsy paradise with golden and crimson leaves practically everywhere you turn. With red and brown brick bridges, flowing waterways, multi-colored houses, cobblestone streets, and nature all around, which just so happens to include over 400,000 trees. And even though you may have missed the annual, vibrant Tulip Festival held in this city at the end of April, the fields are still a stunning and colorful sight, with Dutch windmills twirling in the autumn winds.
There is so much to do in Amsterdam no matter the season, but the city is especially colorful and festive in the fall. There is an Amsterdam Dance Event that happens every October and the International Documentary Film Festival in November that make this time of year feel even more inviting. Sinterklaas (Dutch Santa) also sets sail down the canals in Amsterdam in November. This festive parade may be gearing up for Christmas, but it is still a seasonal spectacle that is illuminated with all the surrounding beauty of fall. What's more, this season is when things in Amsterdam become extra cozy (gezelligheid, which is similar to the Danish hygge way of living), so you can expect some incredible ambiance and fall-time vibes whether you are outdoors or somewhere enjoying a hearty meal inside.
Como, Italy
The city of Como in Italy is absolutely stunning in the fall and, therefore, worth a few days of your PTO. In particular, the famous body of water that calls this destination home, Lake Como, is beyond picturesque in autumn and is where you should start your scenic Italian getaway. A bold mixture of colors surrounds the lakein the fall, and the weather is ideal for a cruise around this massive waterway. Along the shoreline, visitors will find quaint towns, towering waterfront villas, and ample outdoor activities.
You can take in all the gorgeous scenery during peaceful leisure walks, invigorating hikes in nearby villages such as Bellagio, one of the most romantic towns in Italy, and even while partaking in nice dips in the lake itself. In addition to top-tier autumn beauty, Lake Como visitors can enjoy designer shopping, various museum exhibits, historical sites, and the local cuisine. The Italian Alps are also near Lake Como, so if you have extra time on your hands, spend go appreciate this incredible mountainscape. That said, visitors should make it a point to check out major attractions like the Duomo of Como and Villa del Balbianello — both are located in Como and are visually enchanting during the off-season.
Wierschem, Germany
Wierschem in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, is another European city that has superb scenery in autumn. When in town, fall enthusiasts should head on over to the Burg Eltz (Eltz Castle) for some truly magical sights. Known as the Fairytale Castle, this palace is even more endearing once the leaves start to change colors. And as you make your way to the front entrance via the footpath of this impressive medieval estate, you cannot help but notice the grounds overflowing with brightly colored foliage.
Castle visitors can also wander about the rest of the grounds or Eltz Forest. Whether you choose to hike, go for a stroll, or just bask in this expansive woodland, you will definitely get your scenic fix. Other fantastic sights to behold near Wierschem include Thurant Castle, Geierlay Suspension Bridge, and the entire Rhine-Moselle-Eiffel region, which has it all and then some — vineyards, slate slopes, valleys, villages, rivers, several castles, and forests aplenty that are all the more awe-inspiring in fall.
Bled, Slovenia
In Bled, Slovenia, wanderers will find an almost majestic lake that definitely draws in the crowds. In the off-season, however, you do not have to fight for front-row vistas of this unreal place. Lake Bled and its surrounding glory can be seen by all who dare to make the trek from town to the untamed countryside. During fall, the trees burn bright with golden and orange hues and the lake is striking from any angle.
Besides this phenomenal body of water, its forested area, and its one-of-a-kind castle (Bled Castle), city visitors can delight in numerous attractions here. In fact, there are quite a few spots that have must-see scenery in autumn in Bled — Vintgar Gorge, Ojstrica Mountain, and Triglav National Park are all great areas to get in some magnificent views. And the best part is that there is no wrong way to enjoy this scenery — so take in all the beauty via a bike, walk, hike, balloon ride, horse-drawn carriage, boat, or a good old-fashioned drive. After marveling at this autumnal paradise, you can also opt to relax lakeside, get in some recreational activity, sample the harvest fare or partake in everything that Bled has to offer during the cooler months.
Stockholm, Sweden
From September to the end of November, leaf peepers can savor the autumn opulence in Stockholm, Sweden. One of the best times to visit the Venice of the North or really anywhere in Sweden is in the fall, and the scenery does not disappoint. With fiery yellow, orange, and amber leaves cascading to the ground, festive displays, eye-catching landmarks, inviting outdoor spaces, colorful buildings, and stellar views of the Northern Lights, Stockholm is pure magic during the cozy season.
Visitors can delight in Stockholm's scenery at attractions like Bergianska Trädgården, Djurgården, and Hagaparken or simply make their way through this city's urban areas — the fall foliage is truly everywhere here. And since hygge (cozy living) is actually in full effect around this time, you can expect all the trimmings, including seasonal eats, fall sweaters, twinkling tea lights in windows, picture-perfect outdoor adventuring, and autumn-inspired festivals galore. Speaking of fall happenings, All Saints' Day and the Sweden International Horse Show are two events that add to the overall seasonal ambiance and are worth checking out if you are in town in November.
Prague, Czech Republic
Autumn is considered to be the most Instagrammable time of the year in Prague, and for good reason — as the signature colors of fall are alive and well in the Golden City. The large crowds of tourists have retreated, and the city is ablaze with the sights and sounds of the harvest season. Here, visitors can savor Saint Martin's wine, marvel at the brilliant foliage that blankets every inch of the city, listen to jazz at the Strings of Autumn festival, and appreciate the different colored pumpkins at the annual Pumpkin Exhibition at the Botanical Garden of Prague.
The capital city of the Czech Republic is known for its remarkable architecture of old (classical, Gothic, and Baroque), fascinating astronomical clock, and dazzling attractions. Still, for lifechanging views of the city during autumn, you should head to Petrin Hill, the Royal Garden at Prague Castle, Letna Park, and the lovely neighborhood of Mala Strana. The Strahov Monastery and Charles Bridge are also two more city sights worth seeing during the latter half of the year if you want to drink in every last drop of gorgeous scenery while visiting.
Paris, France
Last but definitely not least, Paris should be high on your list of destinations for a scenic fall vacation. Around mid-October to early November, the City of Lights and Love shines like no other with autumnal hues, festivities, and fanfare. If you have been to Paris before, then you know this city isn't just about delicious Parisian food, but also good outdoor space — whether it is a park, garden, riverwalk, landmark, cemetery, or venue. Rest assured that these same locations about town are full of colorful foliage.
As a result, iconic spots like the Jardin Tuileries, the Paris Catacombs, Jardin du Luxembourg, Place de Vosges, Avenue des Camoens, Pére Lachaise Cemetery, and the Garden of Versailles are just a handful of places to admire the changing of the seasons. In fact, it is nearly impossible not to stumble upon some fantastic fall scenery in Paris. Ultimately, there is no shortage of autumn beauty in this European city, or any of the others mentioned above — so start planning your getaway.