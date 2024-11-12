Hidden In The Foothills Of The Appalachians Is Georgia's Own Rome Full Of Unique European Charms
Planning a trip to Italy can feel daunting, with endless itinerary options like exploring its lesser-visited islands, chasing the sun on the Amalfi Coast's best beaches, or finding the best place to kick off an Italian vacation. But you'll be pleased to know that you can experience a bit of Italy's charm and cultural heritage without even crossing the Atlantic. When you think of Georgia, you might think of its role in the Civil War, its world-famous juicy peaches, or its title as the largest peanut producer in America. Yet, the state holds some hidden secrets, including a picturesque city that shares its name with Italy's capital.
Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains region, the city of Rome, Georgia, draws inspiration from its Italian counterpart, boasting a similar blend of culture, history, and natural beauty. In fact, Georgia's Rome was named for its location, which is surrounded by seven hills, just like Rome, Italy. Although founded in 1834 (compared to 753 BCE for its European namesake), Rome, Georgia, is the largest city in Floyd County and has its own distinct allure, featuring historic riverside landmarks and cuisine with a Mediterranean flair. Your journey to "Rome" might be closer to home than you think.
Discover European architecture and cultural parallels in Rome, Georgia
While it's not an exact replica of a European city, Rome, Georgia, offers unique similarities that make it worth a visit. Start your exploration by taking a scenic stroll through Berry College, home to the world's largest college campus, with beautiful architecture reminiscent of European stone buildings. Berry College has even appeared in movies like "Sweet Home Alabama," "Remember The Titans," and the TV show "Stranger Things," while Italy's Rome has starred in films such as "Gladiator" and "Ocean's Twelve." The campus also features several hiking trails, including the Viking Trail, the Old Mill to Reservoir Trail, and the House O' Dreams Trail.
As the Tiber River flows through the center of Rome, Italy, the Coosa River — formed by the Etowah and Oostanaula rivers — defines Rome, Georgia. Visitors can kayak or canoe across the river, and River Dog Paddle Co. even offers paddleboard rentals for those traveling with pets. The city's 13.5-mile-long Heritage Trail System offers scenic hiking and biking paths along the river. Rome, Georgia, is also celebrated for its arts and culture, with the Rome Symphony Orchestra, the annual Rome International Film Festival, and the Rome Public Art Tour featuring local artists. For a taste of Italy, try Bella Roma, an Italian and Mediterranean restaurant, or stop by Honeymoon Bakery for gelato and pastries. Other Italian-inspired eateries include Newby Downtown and Aventine.
Explore the historic downtown of Georgia's Rome
History buffs can dive right into the "Rome of the South" with a visit to its historic downtown area, also known as the "Between The Rivers" district. This area is rich in Civil War history and home to over 20 landmarks listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Take a self-guided tour of Myrtle Hill Cemetery using its dedicated app, or join the Where Romans Rest tour to learn about the cemetery's most notable residents. Rome's historic downtown also features the Rome Clock Tower, built in 1871, with panoramic views of the city, and the beautiful Floyd County Courthouse from 1892.
Another essential stop is the Oak Hill Estate and Martha Berry Museum, dedicated to the educator and Berry College founder. The Greek Revival-style mansion is impeccably well-preserved and offers a fascinating glimpse into the home that Martha Berry lived in throughout her youth and adult years. The estate is also home to award-winning gardens, exhibitions, and art collections. For an even deeper dive into local history, visit the Rome Area History Center, and don't miss the Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, the residence of infamous Cherokee leader, Major Ridge.