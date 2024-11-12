Hidden In The Foothills Of The Appalachians Is Georgia's Own Rome Full Of Unique European Charms

Planning a trip to Italy can feel daunting, with endless itinerary options like exploring its lesser-visited islands, chasing the sun on the Amalfi Coast's best beaches, or finding the best place to kick off an Italian vacation. But you'll be pleased to know that you can experience a bit of Italy's charm and cultural heritage without even crossing the Atlantic. When you think of Georgia, you might think of its role in the Civil War, its world-famous juicy peaches, or its title as the largest peanut producer in America. Yet, the state holds some hidden secrets, including a picturesque city that shares its name with Italy's capital.

Advertisement

Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains region, the city of Rome, Georgia, draws inspiration from its Italian counterpart, boasting a similar blend of culture, history, and natural beauty. In fact, Georgia's Rome was named for its location, which is surrounded by seven hills, just like Rome, Italy. Although founded in 1834 (compared to 753 BCE for its European namesake), Rome, Georgia, is the largest city in Floyd County and has its own distinct allure, featuring historic riverside landmarks and cuisine with a Mediterranean flair. Your journey to "Rome" might be closer to home than you think.