America's Rudest City Is A Very Popular Vacation Destination In Florida
If you had to guess the rudest city in the United States, what would you choose? Maybe New York, with its fast-paced lifestyle, crowded streets, and legendary brash inhabitants? Philadelphia, notorious for its sports fans who sometimes boo their own team at home games? Or Los Angeles, perhaps, where people often complain that it's hard to make friends?
Surprisingly, the rudest city in the U.S. is none of those and is actually the popular Florida vacation hotspot of Miami, according to a 2024 study by a language learning app called Preply. The study surveyed Americans from dozens of cities around the country regarding what Preply deemed "rude acts" that residents had witnessed where they lived. While Miami is famous for its vibrant nightlife, cultural richness, and having one of the best beaches in the world, it now also lives in infamy for its alleged rudeness, if the study is to be believed.
Are people in Miami rude?
The team at Preply describe themselves as "language learning experts and culture enthusiasts," and according to their research, Miami is the rudest city in America. Their survey asked people around the U.S. to confirm what rude acts they'd noticed from residents in their city and to rank that behavior on a scale from 0 to 10, with 10 being the rudest. Miami topped the survey with a whopping "rudeness score" of 9.88 out of a possible 10. It was followed in the top 5 by Philadelphia, Tampa, Louisville, and Oakland. Cities like New York (21) and Los Angeles (25) didn't even make the top 20.
The questions focused on a range of topics including not respecting personal space or hygiene, being absorbed by a phone and not acknowledging others, talking on a speakerphone in a shared space, and watching videos and listening to music in public places. It also asked about traffic behavior, such as not letting others merge, ignoring basic rules of the road, and putting pedestrians in danger. Miamians specifically noticed rudeness to service workers and loudness in public as common rude traits of their fellow residents.
After the study was released, the popular local weekly newspaper the Miami New Times published a number of responses from its readers about the unfortunate designation. One local said, "[I]n Miami, no one even wants to talk to you. They could be waiting for the bus with nothing else going on and they will still give you a look of disgust if you say 'hello.'" Other readers seemed to proudly agree with the label, writing comments such as "We been knew that lol" and "YES. 100 percent f*** you."
The other side of Miami
Although you might notice some rude behavior in Miami, it's still a popular vacation destination with tons of interesting and fun things to do. No trip to Miami is complete without swinging through South Beach, checking out the Art Deco architecture, and enjoying some time by the ocean. In downtown Miami, a great place for the whole family is Bayside Marketplace, an open-air mall filled with scenic waterfront dining, shops, and entertainment.
One mistake tourists sometimes make in Miami is they don't stray far from the ocean and explore the city's exciting and culturally rich inland neighborhoods. One of the most popular neighborhoods nowadays is Wynwood, home to the world-famous Art Basel festival, which is filled with cool shops and restaurants. Definitely swing by the Graffiti Museum and the accompanying Art of Hip Hop exhibition, as well. While Wynwood has certainly been gentrified in recent years, a different option nearby is Allapattah, one of Florida's artsiest neighborhoods and an underrated historic melting pot.
Another great neighborhood to hang out in is Little Havana. You can spend some time in Domino Park watching locals play the popular game, or buy a mojito from a corner street stand and enjoy it as you walk down the iconic Calle Ocho. There are several Cuban restaurants where you can enjoy some local cuisine. It's also fun to stop by a cigar shop and watch them roll up some stogies. Don't let the rude reputation stop you from enjoying everything Miami has to offer.