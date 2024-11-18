America's Rudest City Is A Very Popular Vacation Destination In Florida

The team at Preply describe themselves as "language learning experts and culture enthusiasts," and according to their research, Miami is the rudest city in America. Their survey asked people around the U.S. to confirm what rude acts they'd noticed from residents in their city and to rank that behavior on a scale from 0 to 10, with 10 being the rudest. Miami topped the survey with a whopping "rudeness score" of 9.88 out of a possible 10. It was followed in the top 5 by Philadelphia, Tampa, Louisville, and Oakland. Cities like New York (21) and Los Angeles (25) didn't even make the top 20.

Advertisement

The questions focused on a range of topics including not respecting personal space or hygiene, being absorbed by a phone and not acknowledging others, talking on a speakerphone in a shared space, and watching videos and listening to music in public places. It also asked about traffic behavior, such as not letting others merge, ignoring basic rules of the road, and putting pedestrians in danger. Miamians specifically noticed rudeness to service workers and loudness in public as common rude traits of their fellow residents.

After the study was released, the popular local weekly newspaper the Miami New Times published a number of responses from its readers about the unfortunate designation. One local said, "[I]n Miami, no one even wants to talk to you. They could be waiting for the bus with nothing else going on and they will still give you a look of disgust if you say 'hello.'" Other readers seemed to proudly agree with the label, writing comments such as "We been knew that lol" and "YES. 100 percent f*** you."

Advertisement