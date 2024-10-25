This Wildly Underrated Town Is A Laidback, Less Touristy Gateway To The Smoky Mountains
If you're a hiking enthusiast and are keen on Smoky Mountains views without the crowds, ditch the familiar gateway towns of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Instead, head to the wildly underrated and luxuriously laidback Townsend, Tennessee. You'll find a delightful small-town experience, good hiking, and of course, excellent fall foliage if you show up in late September or October.
Located in southeastern Appalachia, Townsend bills itself as one of the most peaceful places in the Smokies. This cozy community of fewer than 1,000 residents provides mountain views minus the clutter and noise of bigger tourist hot spots. Unlike some other Great Smoky Mountains National Park gateway towns, Townsend welcomes travelers without sacrificing its small-town charm. The serene atmosphere means sightseers can enjoy the scenery without too many other tourists barging in to ruin the moment. Townsend pairs this serenity with plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities and local attractions, like Tuckaleechee Caverns, to keep visitors busy during their stay.
The best things to do in Townsend, Tennessee
Idyllic views surround Townsend, but travelers on a tight timetable should prioritize a few specific attractions for the region's most memorable sights. See the wonders that lie beneath the Smokies at Tuckaleechee Caverns. Open from March through November, the Tuckaleechee Caverns invite guests on a journey through millions of years of geological history. Admission is about $24 for adults and $12 for kids aged 5 to 11 and includes a tour to the subterranean waterfall known as Silver Falls. Next, explore local history at the Little River Railroad Museum. This free attraction (donations welcome) tells the story of the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company and its place in southern Appalachian history. Before visiting, check the website for up-to-date hours. The museum opens only on weekends throughout April, with wider availability from May to October and full closure during winter. Guests can support the museum by buying a commemorative brick for the Historical Walkway.
Active adventurers will also appreciate Townsend's outdoor recreation options. With Great Smoky Mountains National Park mere minutes away, hikers can spend hours tackling gorgeous routes like Abrams Falls Trail, located under an hour away by car. Open year-round and home to stunning waterfall views, the 5-mile Abrams Falls Trail trek should be at the top of every hiker's to-do list. The 8.5-mile out-and-back hike up Chestnut Top is more strenuous, promising an elevation gain of over 1,600 feet. The trailhead is less than 10 minutes from town, past the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. For peaceful woodlands and meadows, visit Cades Cove. In spring, the local trails come to life with colorful wildflowers. If you dislike hiking but still want to see the sights, Cades Cove also welcomes campers and horseback riders.
When should you visit Townsend?
Thanks to those spring wildflowers plus comfortable temperatures and fall foliage, spring and autumn are arguably the best tourism seasons for Townsend. By mid-March, the destination shakes off below-freezing temperatures. When temperatures reach the low 70s in April and May, the landscapes warm up enough to welcome hikers and campers again. However, travelers who can't take the cold should know that Townsend's spring season still sees average lows between the 30s and 50s. If you want to avoid any chilly weather, consider visiting in summer. With highs reaching the low 90s, Townsend's summers are perfect for days spent tubing down the river via River Rat Tubing and Rafting.
Prefer to spend your mountainside getaway leaf-peeping? Fall in Townsend will treat you to plenty of fiery foliage. From September to November, yellow birches and scarlet oaks light up this Smoky Mountains gateway town. While autumn ushers in larger crowds, the region's fantastic foliage is what makes the Great Smoky Mountains one of the best national parks to visit in fall. Be sure to check the Smoky Mountains website's leaf forecast to see when the trees are turning autumn colors.