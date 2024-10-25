This Wildly Underrated Town Is A Laidback, Less Touristy Gateway To The Smoky Mountains

Idyllic views surround Townsend, but travelers on a tight timetable should prioritize a few specific attractions for the region's most memorable sights. See the wonders that lie beneath the Smokies at Tuckaleechee Caverns. Open from March through November, the Tuckaleechee Caverns invite guests on a journey through millions of years of geological history. Admission is about $24 for adults and $12 for kids aged 5 to 11 and includes a tour to the subterranean waterfall known as Silver Falls. Next, explore local history at the Little River Railroad Museum. This free attraction (donations welcome) tells the story of the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company and its place in southern Appalachian history. Before visiting, check the website for up-to-date hours. The museum opens only on weekends throughout April, with wider availability from May to October and full closure during winter. Guests can support the museum by buying a commemorative brick for the Historical Walkway.

Active adventurers will also appreciate Townsend's outdoor recreation options. With Great Smoky Mountains National Park mere minutes away, hikers can spend hours tackling gorgeous routes like Abrams Falls Trail, located under an hour away by car. Open year-round and home to stunning waterfall views, the 5-mile Abrams Falls Trail trek should be at the top of every hiker's to-do list. The 8.5-mile out-and-back hike up Chestnut Top is more strenuous, promising an elevation gain of over 1,600 feet. The trailhead is less than 10 minutes from town, past the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. For peaceful woodlands and meadows, visit Cades Cove. In spring, the local trails come to life with colorful wildflowers. If you dislike hiking but still want to see the sights, Cades Cove also welcomes campers and horseback riders.

