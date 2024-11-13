Hidden In The Highlands Of Scotland Is An Underrated Waterfall Straight Out Of A Movie
Scotland is a magical place, whether you're seeing the fascinating Edinburgh Castle, visiting underrated Glasgow (championed by travel pro Rick Steves), or exploring the wildly beautiful Isle of Skye. If one of your planned Scotland activities is a tour of the sites made famous by the Starz series "Outlander" (based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon), or even if you're just a fan of waterfalls, we have the perfect hidden spot for you.
In the middle of the Scottish Highlands, about 34 miles southwest of Inverness, by the village of Tomich, are the incredibly beautiful Plodda Falls. The location was once the ancestral home of the Fraser Clan, the central figures in the "Outlander" series, though it was sold by Laird Fraser in 1856 to Dudley Marjoribanks, 1st Baron Tweedmouth. He planted Douglas firs, grand firs, redwoods, and larch trees and built a large manor on the estate. Though the manor is long gone, inside this gorgeous forest worthy of a film set, you'll find Plodda Falls.
The falls have a 150-foot cascade with a lovely viewing platform and hikes that either take you straight to the top or loop around to bring you to the bottom. Consult Forestry and Land Scotland's trail map for more info. One Tripadvisor reviewer said of the falls, "Just like the title says, it was enchanting. The waterfall was just so beautiful and then the path takes you into the woods where it looks like the forbidden forest from Harry Potter! There are two trails here, the white trail and the green trail. We did this at sunset, so we had to do the shorter trail (the white one) but can't wait to go back and do the green one!" With so many great reviews, Plodda Falls are an absolute must-see in Scotland.
All about Plodda Falls in the Scottish Highlands
If you're traveling by car, Plodda Falls is 5 miles past Tomich. Be careful as you drive, as the road and forest track are narrow with passing places for cars going in the opposite direction. (It's a good idea to download your directions, as cell service is very spotty throughout the highlands.) If you're hiking solo for the first time, make sure you follow all safety tips, including having your downloaded map handy.
The Plodda Falls Trail (the white trail on the map) is a moderate hike. It's a half-mile loop that takes you over gravel, with some uneven sections. It can get muddy and narrow, and there are some steep stone stairs, so make sure you have the proper shoes on. This one takes you to the overlook right above the falls, so you can look down at their magnificence from above. If you'd like to see the bottom as well, the Tweedmouth Trail (the green trail on the map) takes you through the forest for 1.5 miles from top to bottom, with the same caveats about mud and stairs. It's worth bringing in a picnic lunch to enjoy in the forest, as there is no place nearby for concessions.
One thing to consider before you go is the weather. The average high can be around 85 degrees Fahrenheit in July but in the 30s and 40s from December through February. The lows can get quite chilly. April through August in Scotland can be wet and rainy, so if you're worried about slipping, hiking poles and boots aren't a bad idea. You need to be able to get up and down the trails safely. For more Scottish adventures, check out our list of the best activities to do in Scotland.