Hidden In The Highlands Of Scotland Is An Underrated Waterfall Straight Out Of A Movie

Scotland is a magical place, whether you're seeing the fascinating Edinburgh Castle, visiting underrated Glasgow (championed by travel pro Rick Steves), or exploring the wildly beautiful Isle of Skye. If one of your planned Scotland activities is a tour of the sites made famous by the Starz series "Outlander" (based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon), or even if you're just a fan of waterfalls, we have the perfect hidden spot for you.

Advertisement

In the middle of the Scottish Highlands, about 34 miles southwest of Inverness, by the village of Tomich, are the incredibly beautiful Plodda Falls. The location was once the ancestral home of the Fraser Clan, the central figures in the "Outlander" series, though it was sold by Laird Fraser in 1856 to Dudley Marjoribanks, 1st Baron Tweedmouth. He planted Douglas firs, grand firs, redwoods, and larch trees and built a large manor on the estate. Though the manor is long gone, inside this gorgeous forest worthy of a film set, you'll find Plodda Falls.

The falls have a 150-foot cascade with a lovely viewing platform and hikes that either take you straight to the top or loop around to bring you to the bottom. Consult Forestry and Land Scotland's trail map for more info. One Tripadvisor reviewer said of the falls, "Just like the title says, it was enchanting. The waterfall was just so beautiful and then the path takes you into the woods where it looks like the forbidden forest from Harry Potter! There are two trails here, the white trail and the green trail. We did this at sunset, so we had to do the shorter trail (the white one) but can't wait to go back and do the green one!" With so many great reviews, Plodda Falls are an absolute must-see in Scotland.

Advertisement