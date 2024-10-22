14 Of The Best Activities You Can't Skip On A Trip To Scotland

If you consider yourself a Potterhead, don't be stingy when it comes to shelling out the pounds to join a Hogwarts Express tour with Viator that'll take you through the highlands. You'll get your money's worth as you explore the shores of Loch Ness, ride the famous Jacobite Steam Train, and visit various forts in the area. You'll also see Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom. This tour is 12 hours long and leaves from Inverness, making it a great way to fill your day with quality sightseeing.

A substantial portion of this tour is spent aboard the Jacobite Steam Train — which played the part of the Hogwarts Express in the "Harry Potter" movies. There's much more to this train journey than a legacy of witches and wizards, however. For about 2 ½ hours, you will be treated to the breathtaking scenery that stretches between Fort William and Mallaig. While traversing the Glenfinnan viaduct, you will be able to spot the tower that is a Jacobite monument, located on the shores of Loch Shiel. This tour is therefore both a relaxing and educational way to explore the Scottish countryside. The train's first stop is Urquhart Castle, so if you weren't able to make the Loch Ness tour, this will give you a second chance to see these picturesque ruins.

Although your guides will certainly give you a thorough explanation of the Jacobite rising of 1745, it could be beneficial to read up on it beforehand so that you have even more perspective and context to understand the land and its people. If you are an "Outlander" fan, reading "Outlander and the Real Jacobites" by Shona Kinsella may prove entertaining.