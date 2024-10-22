14 Of The Best Activities You Can't Skip On A Trip To Scotland
In 2023, a record-breaking 3.99 million international tourists came to explore the lush green lands of Scotland. Increasingly, social media is enlightening potential travelers to the beauty of the country, and various films and TV shows are capitalizing on the intrigue of Scotland's stunning castle ruins, peaceful streams, gushing waterfalls, and mysterious hills. It's safe to say that the country is having a moment, and we wouldn't be surprised if that moment is going to last many years into the future.
With all the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and textures of Scotland, you might be wondering how you'll pack it all into one vacation. Here's the truth: You won't. That's why we've put together this guide on the best activities you can't skip on a trip to this incredible country. These are some of the most unique and well-reviewed experiences, many of them enjoyed by tourists and locals alike, so make sure to hit at least a few of the following on your visit.
Explore the countryside on an Outlander tour
For fans of the book and television series "Outlander," a locations tour through the Scottish highlands (which you can book through Viator) is not to be missed. This full-day excursion will mesmerize you and a small group of other travelers (16 at the maximum) for nearly 10 hours. Departing from Edinburgh, this tour takes fans to Culross, Doune Castle, Blackness Castle, Midhope Castle, and Linlithgow Palace (representing Cranesmuir, Castle Leoch, Fort William, Lallybroch, and Wentworth Prison, respectively).
Even if your travel companions are not interested in the hit romantic adventure series, this tour provides a wonderful opportunity to learn about castles that are smaller in size than Edinburgh Castle, yet still rich in history. For instance, you'll marvel at the 13th- and 14th-century architecture of Doune Castle and come to understand its significance as a prison during the Jacobite rising of 1745-1746. You might also recognize Doune Castle from its appearances in "Game of Thrones" and "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."
This tour has an average rating of five stars, and the guides are said to be competent in all things "Outlander," in addition to being highly knowledgeable about the real-life history of the featured locations. Although it is a 10-hour commitment, most of the reviews suggest that time flies by because there are so many points of interest and the guides are so entertaining.
Golf the Old Course
Its name says it all: The Old Course at St Andrews Links is the oldest golf course in the world and therefore celebrated as "the home of golf." Golfers have been playing this scenic and technical course, which features challenging bunkers and multiple blind shots, since at least 1552 and perhaps even since the 12th century. Today, it hosts the Open Championship, a historic tournament that brings together pro golfers every five years or so.
You don't need to be a pro to play the Old Course, but you do need to enter a lottery the day before you wish to play if you are golfing alone, or two days prior if you are golfing in a group of two to four players. If selected, you will then need to cough up a significant sum of money in green fees, up to £340 in 2025.
Even if you do not get your golden ticket to play the Old Course, you can still take a guided walking tour that includes visits to three holes. Alternatively, visit the course on a Sunday, when it traditionally becomes a public park and even dogs are allowed to roam its grounds.
Wander through history at Edinburgh Castle
Take another guided Viator walking tour, this time of Edinburgh Castle, and you'll come away with more than enough knowledge to impress your high school history teacher. This tour lasts an estimated 1 ½ hours, and you will get the chance to stand before artifacts like the one o'clock gun, which once helped ships in the estuary keep time, and the Argyle Battery, where cannons used in the Napoleonic Wars are housed. After the tour concludes, dive further into history with exhibitions like the Royal Scots Museum and the National War Museum, both located on-site.
Commonly combined with a tour of Edinburgh Castle is a stroll along the Royal Mile. In fact, the Royal Mile is one of the best sightseeing walks in Europe, according to Rick Steves. It is a largely cobblestoned path that covers the distance between Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is Scotland's royal residence. You could easily spend an afternoon on the Royal Mile shopping, eating, and wandering around the charming streets and gardens.
Learn a new sport at the Highland Games
For a burst of local flavor, make it a point to witness the Highland Games. At these one-day events held over the course of the summer (usually on weekends), you will almost certainly get a chance to admire the intricate techniques of the caber toss, a sport where competitors balance and toss hefty trees. You are also likely to hear the raucous cheers of onlookers as competitors show off their skills at the hammer toss, shot put, and tug o' war.
The Highland Games encompass more than just popular Scottish sports; they also include livestock viewings, parades, crafts, dancing, music, and, of course, food. It will surely be a memorable experience to clap along to the competitive-natured Highland dancing while you admire the traditional kilts and tartans of the Scottish people, and if you get a chance to pet the famous and gentle Highland cows, don't pass it up.
While the Braemar Gathering is the most iconic edition of the Highland Games, smaller events, like the Pitlochry Highland Games, are charming in their own right. No matter which gathering you choose to visit, you really can't go wrong.
Immerse yourself in local traditions by celebrating Burns Night
Visiting Scotland during the off-season, from November to March, has its benefits. Hotels and admission fees are often cheaper, not to mention the plane tickets to get there. Burns Night is an additional point of interest that can make your winter stay in Scotland particularly memorable. Celebrated each year on January 25th, Burns Night honors the creative legacy of Robert Burns, an industrious and imaginative poet and songwriter who lived during the 18th century. You may know him as the writer behind "Auld Lang Syne," a song that has practically become synonymous with New Year's Eve.
Since 1801, four and a half years after Burns' death, folks have been coming together for what are now known as "Burns Suppers." On this evening, celebrants recite poetry, but they also enjoy a wide range of other Scottish traditions. For instance, upon joining the fun, you'll likely be served a traditional plate of haggis, neeps, and tatties (sheep organ meat with mashed potatoes and rutabagas or turnips) alongside a glass of whisky.
Look for Nessie on a Loch Ness Cruise
The Pacific Northwest has Bigfoot, Transylvania has Dracula, and Scotland has (you guessed it) Nessie. Otherwise known as the Loch Ness monster, Nessie has been circulating the rumor mill since at least the sixth century AD. Whether or not she exists is beside the point; there are many other reasons to take a tour of Loch Ness.
Loch Ness is about 15 minutes away from the town of Inverness, making it an ideal starting point for your tour. If you book with Viatour, the journey will begin at a pick-up location in Inverness. As you journey to the famous lake and then navigate around its shores, you will be treated to iconic Highland scenery replete with every shade of green imaginable. The tour also includes a land-based visit to the peaceful and picturesque Invermoriston Falls. This is not just a scenic tour, however; before you cruise the mystical waters of Loch Ness, you'll be able to explore the grounds of Urquhart Castle, a historic war fortress with 1,000 years of lore to its name.
Before heading out on this tour, we suggest brushing up on your photography skills. You'll encounter a diverse range of scenery, and you are also likely to spot a fair amount of wildlife around the lake. Not to mention, you'll need proper evidence if you think you may have spotted Nessie!
Feel the magic on the Jacobite Steam Train
If you consider yourself a Potterhead, don't be stingy when it comes to shelling out the pounds to join a Hogwarts Express tour with Viator that'll take you through the highlands. You'll get your money's worth as you explore the shores of Loch Ness, ride the famous Jacobite Steam Train, and visit various forts in the area. You'll also see Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom. This tour is 12 hours long and leaves from Inverness, making it a great way to fill your day with quality sightseeing.
A substantial portion of this tour is spent aboard the Jacobite Steam Train — which played the part of the Hogwarts Express in the "Harry Potter" movies. There's much more to this train journey than a legacy of witches and wizards, however. For about 2 ½ hours, you will be treated to the breathtaking scenery that stretches between Fort William and Mallaig. While traversing the Glenfinnan viaduct, you will be able to spot the tower that is a Jacobite monument, located on the shores of Loch Shiel. This tour is therefore both a relaxing and educational way to explore the Scottish countryside. The train's first stop is Urquhart Castle, so if you weren't able to make the Loch Ness tour, this will give you a second chance to see these picturesque ruins.
Although your guides will certainly give you a thorough explanation of the Jacobite rising of 1745, it could be beneficial to read up on it beforehand so that you have even more perspective and context to understand the land and its people. If you are an "Outlander" fan, reading "Outlander and the Real Jacobites" by Shona Kinsella may prove entertaining.
Get cultured at Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Among the city's many festivals and gatherings, Edinburgh Festival Fringe stands out for its world-renowned performances in theater, opera, dance, circus, comedy, and more. Given the number of disciplines the festival encompasses, the celebration spreads out over the course of three weeks, and its various spectacles can be enjoyed across the city, with locations ranging from elegant concert halls to revitalized shipping containers.
As its name suggests, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe caters to performers who color outside the lines and may not otherwise be granted the space to perform. Inclusivity has been a core value of the festival for a surprisingly long time, since its inception in 1947. This means that many artists who are on the cusp of fame perform during this festival to network and gain exposure. Robin Williams, for instance, performed here in 1971 before rising to international fame. Anyone is welcome to put on a show, so as a spectator, you may be among the first to discover and be entertained by hidden talents.
Ring in the New Year at Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival
Four months after Edinburgh Fringe Festival takes place each year, the scene is set for the city's Hogmanay festival. "Hogmanay" is the Scottish term for New Year's Eve, and Edinburgh goes all out in its celebrations. In fact, you'll likely find this holiday to attract a bigger hoopla than Christmas; people could not legally take time off to enjoy the latter for over three centuries, between 1640 and 1958, because it was deemed "too Catholic" by the Protestants in power. New Year's Eve celebrations, on the other hand, have traditionally been tied to Viking festivities of the winter solstice and were therefore allowed.
So while you mightn't find as many twinkling Christmas markets like you do in other European countries, you will find an outdoor, four-day street party around New Year's Eve featuring DJs, food and drink, street theater, fireworks, bagpipes, and more. The festivities take place in front of Edinburgh Castle, creating an interesting juxtaposition of old and new. If you'd rather avoid Edinburgh and its large crowds, consider taking part in the Stonehaven Fireballs parade or the Biggar Bonfire instead.
Take a food and drink tour in Glasgow
Glasgow is hailed as Scotland's largest city, and its cultural vibrancy makes it well worth a visit. It is the most underrated destination in all of Scotland, according to Rick Steves, and we would add that its West End neighborhood is the perfect place to try a few bites of Scotland's cuisine. Of course, sweet items, such as shortbread and porridge, are appealing to most people, but the names and descriptions of other Scottish foods may seem intimidating at first. Nevertheless, we encourage you to drop all expectations and go out on a limb. You never know; you might just find a new favorite dish.
Taking a food and drink tour in Glasgow will expose you to more niche dishes, like haggis (a savory pudding that consists of oatmeal and sheep's organ meat), Cullen skink (a haddock, potato, and onion soup), and Scotch pie (a savory, meat-based pie). Scotland is also known for its cheeses, so you may very well get the chance to taste a few over the course of your tour, including the distinctive, tangy Mull cheddar cheese and the soft, spreadable crowdie cheese.
Visit a whisky distillery
Even, and perhaps especially, if you've had a fair amount of Scotch in your life, visiting a historic distillery in the spirit's homeland will be an educational, tasty, and fulfilling experience. The best whisky destinations in Scotland, according to reviews, include large cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow, but also slightly smaller locales like Speyside, Islay, and Highland. World-famous distilleries, like the Macallan, Lagavulin, and Talisker distilleries, can be found in each of these destinations, and many offer fabulous tours of their facilities.
Over the course of your distillery tour, you'll learn what distinguishes Scotch from other whiskeys, including Irish whiskey and Tennessee whiskey. Then, by sampling a glass or two of the famous beverage, you'll learn how to properly taste it. Similar to how wine regions, like Napa Valley and Champagne, are famous for their unique terroirs, the five Scotch whisky regions of Scotland are also representative of varying flavors. You'll likely be instructed to notice how sweet a glass of Scotch is; what fruits, nuts, and spices are detectable; its smokiness; and its richness.
Head to Perthshire for fall foliage
Ogle at multi-colored leaves amidst gurgling streams and shaded glens in Scotland's wildly underrated "Big Tree Country," a fall foliage paradise of majestic forests. Whether you stay seated in your car or lace up your hiking boots to ascend a Munro (defined as a mountain whose height exceeds 3,000 feet), Perthshire will afford you plenty of leaf-viewing opportunities.
Perth's Branklyn Garden is lovely during the autumn, and its katsura tree releases a magical fragrance into the air that you can enjoy alongside tea and scones. To see the region's best foliage, though, you should make your way far out of the city. There are several well-maintained woodland areas that are popular among outdoor enthusiasts, including The Hermitage, where you can stand in awe before the Black Linn Falls and take an invigorating 2 ½ hour trek through the woods. Other common excursions include hiking at Linn of Tummel and strolling around the Dunmore Trail in Faskally Wood.
For a more immersive experience in nature, go camping. According to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, wild camping (when done responsibly) is permissible in most places across the country, even on privately owned land. That means you are welcome to pitch a tent wherever you stumble upon a particularly scenic viewpoint.
Escape the crowds and explore rural towns instead
If you prefer to get off the beaten path, escape the crowds and tourist traps by visiting rural towns. The Isle of Arran, for example, is an underrated Scottish island with impressive views like the Isle of Skye, minus the crowds. Here, you can visit majestic waterfalls, the Machrie Moor Standing Stones, beach caves, and more. The island is home to about 4,600 year-round residents, and while it is certainly not unknown among tourists, its vastness helps dilute the number of visitors. Fife is another more rural destination, a picturesque coastal Scottish kingdom where you can escape the bustle of Edinburgh. It's where you'll find the Old Course described earlier, as well as quaint fishing villages, castle ruins, and the Scotland Vintage Bus Museum.
Note that if you do choose to visit even smaller towns, you'll need to be comfortable engaging more fully with local customs. For instance, finding your favorite comfort foods, like mac n' cheese, might not be so easy in a town with only a couple hundred residents. And, you'll need to have an ear for the Scottish accent.
Speculate on standing stone circles
Stonehenge often receives over one million visitors each year. Schoolchildren and tourists alike pile into buses to see the mystical monument, and if you don't visit early in the morning or late in the afternoon, on a weekday, and during the shoulder season, it tends to get very crowded. However, don't lose heart: There are other stone circles scattered across the UK, that are impressive in their own right.
For example, you can avoid Stonehenge crowds on the Isle of Lewis, home to some of the world's best standing stones. Approximately 5,000 years old, the Calanais Standing Stones feature a monolith nearly 16 feet tall at their center. Smaller stone circles accompany the main one, adding to the intrigue of what the complex may have been used for many centuries ago. Also worth visiting are the Machrie Moor Standing Stones on the Isle of Arran and the Ring of Brodgar in Orkney. The latter is one of Scotland's northernmost standing stones sites, and it is not even one mile away from yet another stone circle, the Standing Stones of Stenness.