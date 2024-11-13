China's Most Stunning Mountains Are In A Breathtaking National Park That Helped Inspire Avatar
China is one of the largest countries on Earth, and deciding where to visit can be difficult when planning a trip. For those looking to explore beyond the gargantuan cities of Beijing and Shanghai, many travelers head to similarly touristy stops to see the terracotta warriors in Xi'an, the Buddhist caves in Dunhuang's Mogao Grottoes, and the seemingly never-ending Great Wall of China. But for nature lovers, you should consider exploring the vast jungles within the stunning Hunan province in the south part of the country.
The Hunan province is home to some of China's most beautiful mountain ranges, famed for its over 3,000 pillar-like formations. The iconic terrain inspired filmmaker James Cameron's vision for the fictional land of Pandora in the 2009 film "Avatar," the highest-grossing movie of all time. To have your own Pandora experience, no place is better than the breathtaking, rugged rock structures in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.
The Hallelujah Mountains in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park
The Zhangjiajie National Forest Park became China's first national park in 1982 and has become one of the country's most emblematic natural wonders. The park is located inside of the Wulingyuan Scenic and Historic Interest Area, which was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1992 because of its diversity of beautiful pillars, peaks, ravines, and gorges.
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park received a lot of international fame after the success of the blockbuster film "Avatar." One of the most iconic natural pillars inside the park was renamed the Avatar Hallelujah Mountain in honor of the floating monument in the film and to help increase tourism. It's now become a beloved spot for movie fans wanting to get a real-life experience of Pandora. Some other must-see locations in the area include the dizzying view from the longest glass bridge in the world, which was built in 2016, and the cable car up Tianmen Mountain for some incredible cliff views among the clouds.
Exploring Hunan and beyond
Another great place to visit in the Hunan Province is Fenghuang Ancient City, a riverside village 134 miles southwest of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. Nestled amid the surrounding hills, this town and its unique architecture feels as if you're stepping back in time. There are a number of shops in the village that offer traditional costumes and makeup that tourists often use while exploring the town.
You'll also want to try the world-famous Hunan cuisine while in the region. Although it's a diverse blend of local styles, including everything from river snail to stinky tofu, Hunan cuisine is probably most famous for its preserved (or cured) meat, which is a local delicacy you need to try. However, you may want to avoid joining the clean plate club on a trip to China.
For a totally different China experience, check out Macao — a bustling city with Portuguese architecture known as the "Las Vegas Of Asia." If you're interested in visiting another less-traveled country after China, you can avoid crowds at Mongolia's underrated, pristine wonders filled with nomadic charm.