China's Most Stunning Mountains Are In A Breathtaking National Park That Helped Inspire Avatar

China is one of the largest countries on Earth, and deciding where to visit can be difficult when planning a trip. For those looking to explore beyond the gargantuan cities of Beijing and Shanghai, many travelers head to similarly touristy stops to see the terracotta warriors in Xi'an, the Buddhist caves in Dunhuang's Mogao Grottoes, and the seemingly never-ending Great Wall of China. But for nature lovers, you should consider exploring the vast jungles within the stunning Hunan province in the south part of the country.

Advertisement

The Hunan province is home to some of China's most beautiful mountain ranges, famed for its over 3,000 pillar-like formations. The iconic terrain inspired filmmaker James Cameron's vision for the fictional land of Pandora in the 2009 film "Avatar," the highest-grossing movie of all time. To have your own Pandora experience, no place is better than the breathtaking, rugged rock structures in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.