Secluded Beach Bliss Awaits Just Hours From Amsterdam With Wild Horses And Rich History

From cozy cafés, vibrant art museums, and idyllic fields of multicolored tulips with windmills turning lazily in the background, the Netherlands feels like a fairytale land that emerged straight out of one of Hans Christen Andersen's stories. Even the over 700-year-old capital of Amsterdam continues to thrive as a popular attraction in Europe, with winding canals and medieval architecture. Overall, tourism in the city has been building momentum since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the total number of international tourists rising from 1.74 million in 2021 to 6.97 million in 2023 (via Road Genius). For the avid traveler venturing into a new country, travel expert Rick Steves recommends visiting hidden gem spots instead of tourist-infested ones, and in this particular case, a strip of untouched golden-hued beaches just a two-hour drive southwest of Amsterdam.

Although there are some incredible experiences you can only have in Amsterdam, you might want to consider a day trip outside the city. Zeeland (or "Land of the Sea") is one of the Netherlands' smallest provinces and probably one of the most appropriately named, considering the region is comprised of a cluster of delta lands strewn about the mouths of the Scheldt and Maas rivers. With 404 miles of well-preserved salt marshes, dunes, and picturesque marinas, the landscape of Zeeland closely mirrors that of the Pacific Northwest in America. Unlike in Amsterdam, where the majority of locals can speak or understand English, Dutch or German are the more common languages used in Zeeland. Yet, the province's rich history, remote beaches, and unique wildlife make the excursion beyond Amsterdam's city bounds worth it.

