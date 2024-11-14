Secluded Beach Bliss Awaits Just Hours From Amsterdam With Wild Horses And Rich History
From cozy cafés, vibrant art museums, and idyllic fields of multicolored tulips with windmills turning lazily in the background, the Netherlands feels like a fairytale land that emerged straight out of one of Hans Christen Andersen's stories. Even the over 700-year-old capital of Amsterdam continues to thrive as a popular attraction in Europe, with winding canals and medieval architecture. Overall, tourism in the city has been building momentum since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the total number of international tourists rising from 1.74 million in 2021 to 6.97 million in 2023 (via Road Genius). For the avid traveler venturing into a new country, travel expert Rick Steves recommends visiting hidden gem spots instead of tourist-infested ones, and in this particular case, a strip of untouched golden-hued beaches just a two-hour drive southwest of Amsterdam.
Although there are some incredible experiences you can only have in Amsterdam, you might want to consider a day trip outside the city. Zeeland (or "Land of the Sea") is one of the Netherlands' smallest provinces and probably one of the most appropriately named, considering the region is comprised of a cluster of delta lands strewn about the mouths of the Scheldt and Maas rivers. With 404 miles of well-preserved salt marshes, dunes, and picturesque marinas, the landscape of Zeeland closely mirrors that of the Pacific Northwest in America. Unlike in Amsterdam, where the majority of locals can speak or understand English, Dutch or German are the more common languages used in Zeeland. Yet, the province's rich history, remote beaches, and unique wildlife make the excursion beyond Amsterdam's city bounds worth it.
Zeeland's past is full of Viking raiders and floods
Because of its maritime and geopolitical importance, Zeeland has a particularly dynamic history that stretches back hundreds of years. Throughout the 12th and 13th centuries, the region became renowned for its agricultural prowess, leading to the growth of prosperous coastal villages. In the Middle Ages, these villages grew into influential cities that were very important to the region because they served as a critical trading exchange with merchants from England and were a fortified deterrent against Viking marauders. During the 80 Years War, also known as the Dutch Revolt, the region consolidated its power through trade, productive farming, and squadrons of privateers that raided Spanish ships and other nations.
When much of Zeeland was under heavy reconstruction after suffering extensive bombing in the later years of World War II, the region was devastated by the North Sea flood of February 1953 that left many of the delta lands submerged and caused the deaths of 1,835 people. This devastation sparked the great Delta Works project, led by Dutch engineer Johan van Veen, that connected several of these islands in an artificial chain while creating several freshwater lakes. Given Zeeland's tumultuous past, it makes sense that the phrase, luctor et emergo, or "I struggle and emerge," is emblazoned on the province's coat of arms.
An unexpected paradise for the equestrian explorer
When adventuring out to Zeeland's beaches, travelers are spoiled for choice with a range of activities. Journeying out to Oostkapelle, outdoor enthusiasts can take their pick from a variety of nature trails, like De Manteling, which finishes by the pristine ocean. Equestrians will be especially pleased to note that you can traverse these paths on horseback and are bound to stumble upon a herd of wild horses roaming the beaches. Domburg, one of the oldest resorts in Amsterdam, has a plethora of fun-filled activities for the whole family to enjoy and is a well-known destination for aspiring surfers. If packing your own surfboard is too much of a hassle, try bringing along an OMOUBOI Inflatable Bodyboard so you can still catch those epic North Sea waves.
There are also plenty of noteworthy attractions to visit along the shoreline. At the Deltapark Neeltje Jans, you can see the Oosterschelde storm surge barrier that shields Zeeland from floods and preserves the environment from erosion. From there, you'll have a clear view of the white arches of the Zeelandbrug, a 3-mile-long bridge that is one of the Netherlands' most distinguishable monuments. Farther south is the Cadzand-Bad resort, which is known for its flourishing nature parks along the coast.
Explore the medieval monuments of Zeeland's coastal cities
The transitional seasons between April to May and September to October in Zeeland might be the ideal time to plan your trip, as they are the perfect blend of discounted prices and fewer crowds of tourists. In between sunbathing and swimming excursions, it might be worth the trip inland to explore the incredible medieval monuments that are still standing.
In Sluis, located in West Zeeland close to the border with Belgium, tourists can climb the spiral staircase to the top of the Belfort Sluis tower. It used to serve as a watchtower that would ring out alarm bells to warn inhabitants of approaching enemy invaders. Catch a ride on the classic steam engine, Goes-Borsele, as it traverses breathtaking landscapes and passes other popular destinations, like the Berkenhof Tropical Zoo. In Middleburg, experience the intricate tapestries and glasswork at the Abdij, where you can climb to the top of its Lange Jan tower for a one-of-a-kind, panoramic view.
For an all-inclusive restaurant and hospitality experience, head back up to the surf town of Domburg. There, travelers have plenty of fine cuisine to choose from, including the exquisite seafood at De Visbar. At De Boterkapel, savory Asian-fusion meals are prepared in front of customers, or you could try the welcoming, laid-back atmosphere at Vierwegen pancake house. Not far from the De Manteling nature trails is the estate of Kasteel Westhove, a 13th-century castle that has been transformed into a trendy youth hostel offering great accommodations for travelers on a budget. Zeeland is just one hidden area of the Netherlands, so you should try your hand at one of the absolute best day trips from Amsterdam, according to Rick Steves.