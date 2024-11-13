The World's First Mountain Climbing Cog Railway Ascends New Hampshire's Highest Peak

To Native Americans, New England's highest mountain was called Agiocochook or "the place of the Great Spirit." Because of its sacred nature, most refused to climb the 6,288 feet to its treeless peak. The first ascent was credited to Darby Field, one of New Hampshire's first colonists, who made the climb in 1642, joined by local guides. However, historical researchers have questioned the credit given to Field, who had Native American guides, and posited Native Americans made the climb before Field. More summiteers followed Field after the opening of the 8.5-mile Crawford Path in 1819, spurring the development of northern New Hampshire for tourism. Fifty years later, the climb gained steam power with the Mount Washington Cog Railway, which has been ferrying passengers up the 3-mile track ever since.

Today, more than 150,000 people make the trip on the Cog annually. On the way, it passes through three distinct climate zones — Krummholz, boreal forest, and alpine — at angles up to 37.41 degrees. It's the "cog" that keeps the train safely on track. Below the engine is a large drive wheel with 19 cogs that fit into a special chain-like track just below, much like the way the crank of a bicycle slips into the chain that turns the wheels. It takes 70 minutes to go up the mountain and 60 to return down. With the hour layover at the peak, the total trip runs about three hours. Hiking up or down Mount Washington — the crown jewel of one of the most romantic mountain regions New England has to offer — is also possible, but requires a significant level of fitness, sufficient food and water to last 10 to 12 hours, and clothing that can withstand extreme weather events.

