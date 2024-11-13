Florida's Unique Roadside Stop Is An Interactive Botanical Jungle With Rescued Wildlife
From its humble beginnings in 1936 as a small roadside attraction to a sprawling, 3-acre property that is home to more than 300 animal residents, Wonder Gardens continues to wow the many visitors who have passed through its doors. The park is located in the downtown area of Bonita Springs, a historic Fort Myers neighborhood in southwestern Florida, which means it is also close to many of the family-friendly beaches for which the state is famous, including those on nearby Sanibel Island, where you're likely to spot dolphins.
According to its website, the park is a "botanical garden and refuge for rescued and non-releasable birds and reptiles". There are many reasons why wildlife here cannot be released back into their habitats, including an inability to survive in the wild, mal-imprinting (the animal has imprinted on humans or been domesticated), and injuries. Because there is no hope of rehabilitation and release, the animals are permanent inhabitants of Wonder Gardens.
Upon visiting, you will meet some of the garden-dwellers who call this place home, including pheasants, turtles, alligators, and pythons. They reside in a variety of habitats that are easily accessible by pathways surrounded by verdant foliage. View the vibrant colors of the rainbow lorikeets, Catalina macaws, and Eclectus parrot in one of the many bird enclosures, and then watch the bright-pink American flamingoes strut around their lagoon. Learn more about the American alligators and how they keep the Everglades ecosystem in check in the 'Gator Hole exhibit (to see these alligators in the wild, head to Everglades National Park, which is just an hour away), and when you need a break from the action, sit under the shade of one of the old, towering banyan trees.
Education and inspiration and Florida's Wonder Gardens
Wonder Gardens is not only a place for visitors to connect with animals they may have never seen before, it is also a charitable organization that aims to teach learners about animal conservation and the protection of the natural world. Through its educational program WE CAN (which is an acronym for wonder, exploration, conservation, appreciation, and natural environment), Wonder Gardens provides "experiential learning opportunities that connect children to the wonder of nature, support inquiry-led exploration, and inspire conservation action." Guided experiences are offered for students in kindergarten all the way up to grade 5, and they give children age-appropriate ways to learn more about their natural environment.
Other educational opportunities exist for walk-in visitors as well that do not need to be booked in advance. Animal encounters, which are up-close experiences, allow both adults and children to learn about the care required for specific species as well as interact with them safely. You can feed fresh vegetables to Sulcata tortoises, which are the third-largest in the world, and give the friendly lorikeets cups of sweet nectar on your encounter. Wonder walks and mindfulness walks can be arranged, too, and they will allow you to connect with nature in a more thoughtful and intentional way.
There are also special events organized throughout the year, with proceeds going to support the animal residents, including Wine & Wonder (an evening wine-tasting in the gardens with live music) and an annual gala.
Planning your visit to Wonder Gardens
Just off a stretch of Old 41 Road, Wonder Gardens is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.). General admission (ages 13-64) costs $15, with lower rates for children and seniors as well as discounts for military personnel and first responders. Tickets can be purchased online and at the Welcome Center, while guided walks and animal encounters come at an additional cost. On-site parking is available, and there are public parking options nearby as well.
If you are traveling with young children, ensure that they are respectful and follow the rules, as certain animals can become stressed if they are touched, chased, or subjected to sudden loud noises. Make sure that you do not feed the animals, stay on the designated pathways, and dispose of your garbage properly.
At the time of writing, this attraction had a 4.0 average rating ("Very good") on Tripadvisor. One previous visitor raved, "This is truly a magical place! The up-close experience with the animals is amazing and the plants and gardens are just beautiful!" However, a few Tripadvisor reviews have noted that sometimes certain exhibits are closed, likely a result of recent hurricane damage. Indeed, southwest Florida is a hotspot for "catastrophic storms", so it's important to plan your visit accordingly: Check the weather regularly, particularly if you are visiting between June and November (hurricane season), and keep up-to-date on any closures of exhibits or the gardens themselves by checking their website and social media channels.