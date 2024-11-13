Florida's Unique Roadside Stop Is An Interactive Botanical Jungle With Rescued Wildlife

From its humble beginnings in 1936 as a small roadside attraction to a sprawling, 3-acre property that is home to more than 300 animal residents, Wonder Gardens continues to wow the many visitors who have passed through its doors. The park is located in the downtown area of Bonita Springs, a historic Fort Myers neighborhood in southwestern Florida, which means it is also close to many of the family-friendly beaches for which the state is famous, including those on nearby Sanibel Island, where you're likely to spot dolphins.

According to its website, the park is a "botanical garden and refuge for rescued and non-releasable birds and reptiles". There are many reasons why wildlife here cannot be released back into their habitats, including an inability to survive in the wild, mal-imprinting (the animal has imprinted on humans or been domesticated), and injuries. Because there is no hope of rehabilitation and release, the animals are permanent inhabitants of Wonder Gardens.

Upon visiting, you will meet some of the garden-dwellers who call this place home, including pheasants, turtles, alligators, and pythons. They reside in a variety of habitats that are easily accessible by pathways surrounded by verdant foliage. View the vibrant colors of the rainbow lorikeets, Catalina macaws, and Eclectus parrot in one of the many bird enclosures, and then watch the bright-pink American flamingoes strut around their lagoon. Learn more about the American alligators and how they keep the Everglades ecosystem in check in the 'Gator Hole exhibit (to see these alligators in the wild, head to Everglades National Park, which is just an hour away), and when you need a break from the action, sit under the shade of one of the old, towering banyan trees.

