The Common Hotel TV Hack You Should Probably Use With Caution

After a long day of sightseeing, everyone looks forward to settling into their hotel room, taking a break, and charging up their devices for the next day of the trip. Unfortunately, if you forgot the block for your phone charger, you might find yourself struggling to figure out how to plug in your phone. A popular hack suggests using the USB port on the TV in your hotel room to charge up overnight — but according to Vinicius Perallis, CEO of Hacker Rangers, a company specialized in creating corporate cybersecurity culture through gamification, that might not be the best idea.

Avid travelers know that there are gross spots in hotel rooms that you shouldn't touch, but keeping your device away from security hazards might not be as intuitive as keeping your hands clean. Perallis told Islands in an exclusive interview: "Think of your smartphone or any mobile device as if it were your credit card: You wouldn't just plug it into any random port, right? The same goes for your electronic devices."