Sleep In The High Valley Tropical Jungles Of Costa Rica At This Sustainable, Luxury Lodge
Can a luxury vacation be done sustainably? Origins Luxury Lodge in Upala, Costa Rica, answers this question with a resounding, "Yes!" Having opened its doors in 2019, Origins is an environmentally friendly jungle lodge in the Central American country's northern tropical cloud forests, close to the Nicaraguan border in Alajuela province. It only has seven rooms available for booking, and with its high mountain location and distance from commercial centers, this property makes for a unique rainforest retreat.
The eco-resort caters to vacationers of all types, including animal lovers, wellness-oriented travelers, honeymooners, and families. As Costa Rica is an incredible destination for a family vacation, Origins can help arrange both on- and off-site activities that are suitable for all ages and interests. They are also able to arrange airport pick-ups and drop-offs, from both Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia (1.5 hours away) and Juan Santamaría International Airport in San José, the capital city (4 hours away).
As of the time of writing, a night's stay at the lodge will cost you $914 at a minimum and more for the spacious, 3-bedroom Villa Vertigo (although prices will vary depending on the booking platform, the current promotions available, and the package you choose). However, the property's spectacular forest canopy views, exquisite cuisine crafted by a Michelin-starred chef, and peaceful remoteness may be worth the high price for you if you are looking for a one-of-a-kind wilderness escape. As one guest put it, this hotel is "the perfect place to feel like you have a second home in Costa Rica. It's quiet, friendly, [and] everyone has a desire to make you feel welcomed."
Connect with Costa Rica in an intimate and sustainable way
A stay here means time away from the chaos of city life and a retreat into untouched nature. But how can a property that caters to a higher-end clientele also adopt the sustainable policies that are typically practiced by lower-budget eco-tourists? Of the 45 hectares that make up the property, much of it is unused primary rainforest. Origins has created an integrated ecosystem, where most of the supplies needed for the running of the lodge can be found on-site. This includes the organic produce grown in the mandala-designed garden, which accounts for over half of the fruits and vegetables used in meals. Honey is also sourced on-site from the 25 hives of Melipona-Mariola honey bees kept on the property, and organic eggs and milk are obtained from the chickens, quails, and cows at the farm.
Aside from the farm-to-table dining experience, Origins has established other measures to decrease its carbon footprint, while still maintaining high standards for its guests. According to its sustainability plan, the lodge does not contain any single-use plastics. Additionally, water used for showers is heated by solar panels and water for the hot tubs is heated from the wood of fallen trees only. No rooms are equipped with air-conditioning units, as AC usage contributes to higher energy production and increased carbon dioxide. Instead, accommodations are designed so that heat does not build up inside and they remain naturally cool.
All of these practices ensure that you can relax in nature — enjoying unbelievable sunsets, listening to birdsong, and breathing in clean mountain air — while resting easy that your stay is not negatively impacting your stunning surroundings.
Activities for every traveler at Origins Luxury Lodge
Luxuriating in your personal terrace bath while enjoying a glass of rosé and the 180-degree view may sound like heaven to you — but there are plenty of things to do outside of your room. After all, Costa Rica is known for its high-quality coffee and chocolate, as Alajuela grows a significant amount due to its cooler climate and fertile soil. On any other visit, you could head to this charming family farm for beautiful views of Arenal Volcano and an inside look into how your cup of coffee is actually produced. However, at Origins you can book a visit to another, much closer cocoa farm (45 minutes away), where you will learn why the cocoa tree is sacred to Indigenous peoples and taste delicious chocolate in a calming natural setting.
If you're looking for adventure, Río Celeste (an hour southeast of the lodge) is calling you. You can do a hike with enchanting views through lush riverside foliage, looking out for tropical creatures, the blue lagoon, and the main attraction: A 98-foot waterfall. If a moderately challenging forest trek doesn't get the adrenaline flowing enough, then try zip-lining. Fly over the rainforest canopy of the Tenorio Volcano National Park, enjoying spectacular aerial views of the verdant treetops, crystal-clear river, and tree-dwelling wildlife. Kayaking and lazy tubing are also options and can be combined with hiking and/or zip-lining. Cool down in refreshing, bright-blue waters as you navigate your way through Class II and III rapids (easy to moderate-level difficulty).
If you want to stay on-site at Origins, rest assured that you will find plenty of activities, including bird-watching tours, nature walks, horseback riding, cocktail-making classes, yoga, meditation, and more. However you choose to fill your time, you will come away from this luxurious experience in nature wishing you had just a few more days.