Sleep In The High Valley Tropical Jungles Of Costa Rica At This Sustainable, Luxury Lodge

Can a luxury vacation be done sustainably? Origins Luxury Lodge in Upala, Costa Rica, answers this question with a resounding, "Yes!" Having opened its doors in 2019, Origins is an environmentally friendly jungle lodge in the Central American country's northern tropical cloud forests, close to the Nicaraguan border in Alajuela province. It only has seven rooms available for booking, and with its high mountain location and distance from commercial centers, this property makes for a unique rainforest retreat.

The eco-resort caters to vacationers of all types, including animal lovers, wellness-oriented travelers, honeymooners, and families. As Costa Rica is an incredible destination for a family vacation, Origins can help arrange both on- and off-site activities that are suitable for all ages and interests. They are also able to arrange airport pick-ups and drop-offs, from both Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia (1.5 hours away) and Juan Santamaría International Airport in San José, the capital city (4 hours away).

As of the time of writing, a night's stay at the lodge will cost you $914 at a minimum and more for the spacious, 3-bedroom Villa Vertigo (although prices will vary depending on the booking platform, the current promotions available, and the package you choose). However, the property's spectacular forest canopy views, exquisite cuisine crafted by a Michelin-starred chef, and peaceful remoteness may be worth the high price for you if you are looking for a one-of-a-kind wilderness escape. As one guest put it, this hotel is "the perfect place to feel like you have a second home in Costa Rica. It's quiet, friendly, [and] everyone has a desire to make you feel welcomed."

