Hidden In The Heart Of Arkansas' Ozark Mountains Is A Riverside Town For Outdoor Beauty And Fun

Arkansas is an underrated outdoor destination. The Natural State is teeming with forests, mountain ranges, and natural rivers entirely undisturbed by human hands. Jasper is the perfect example of the natural beauty Arkansas has to offer — tucked away in the quiet Ozark Mountains, the small town is a central hub for hiking, kayaking, and all sorts of outdoor adventures.

Jasper is a bit off the beaten path. Sitting in northwest Arkansas, about two hours east of Fayetteville, you won't encounter many other travelers in this portion of the state. That makes it the ideal vacation spot for outdoor enthusiasts seeking solitude and sparsely populated trails. The charming town is home to just over 600 residents, offering a grocery store, a tiny downtown district, and a few different lodging options. The Little Buffalo River carves through most of the town before meeting up with the Buffalo River to the east.

Most visitors come here to find peace in the Ozark Mountains, a scenic region for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation that Samantha Brown recommends. The Buffalo River was named the country's first national river, and with Jasper as your home base, you'll have easy access to its banks. You can visit the region year-round, as you'll find endless activities in all four seasons. However, if you plan on kayaking, consider visiting in the spring when water levels tend to be highest.