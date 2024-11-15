The Eccentric California Roadside Vintage Store With Rare Finds Where Even Celebs Shop

There's more to Los Angeles, California than popular destinations like Beverly Hills and Hollywood. The city has a cornucopia of underrated areas to discover such as Topanga Canyon, located in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu. This secluded paradise, also simply referred to as Topanga, is famed for being one of many celebrity hot spots in Los Angeles. It's also home to Hidden Treasures, a store selling vintage clothing, accessories, antiques, gifts, decor, and costumes. Found on S. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a scenic but winding road, the 1930s-era structure is hard to miss. It features a colorful and offbeat exterior that gives it a magical and whimsical aura. Likewise, its interior is filled with knickknacks just as eccentric.

Given Topanga's reputation, it might not be surprising to learn that stars have been known to shop at Hidden Treasures. This includes Lenny Kravitz, whose daughter Zoe Kravitz, was raised in Topanga. In fact, in a 2011 interview with ASOS Magazine, (via HuffPost) Zoe revealed that when her mother, Lisa Bonet, donated her clothing to Hidden Treasures, the actor re-purchased Bonet's items from the store. Another customer is supermodel – and lover of vintage clothing – Kate Moss.

Hidden Treasures, which was founded in the 1980s, derives its merchandise from flea markets and other sources. Thus, you will be sure to find one-of-a-kind pieces at this marvelous store.