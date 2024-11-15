The Eccentric California Roadside Vintage Store With Rare Finds Where Even Celebs Shop
There's more to Los Angeles, California than popular destinations like Beverly Hills and Hollywood. The city has a cornucopia of underrated areas to discover such as Topanga Canyon, located in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu. This secluded paradise, also simply referred to as Topanga, is famed for being one of many celebrity hot spots in Los Angeles. It's also home to Hidden Treasures, a store selling vintage clothing, accessories, antiques, gifts, decor, and costumes. Found on S. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a scenic but winding road, the 1930s-era structure is hard to miss. It features a colorful and offbeat exterior that gives it a magical and whimsical aura. Likewise, its interior is filled with knickknacks just as eccentric.
Given Topanga's reputation, it might not be surprising to learn that stars have been known to shop at Hidden Treasures. This includes Lenny Kravitz, whose daughter Zoe Kravitz, was raised in Topanga. In fact, in a 2011 interview with ASOS Magazine, (via HuffPost) Zoe revealed that when her mother, Lisa Bonet, donated her clothing to Hidden Treasures, the actor re-purchased Bonet's items from the store. Another customer is supermodel – and lover of vintage clothing – Kate Moss.
Hidden Treasures, which was founded in the 1980s, derives its merchandise from flea markets and other sources. Thus, you will be sure to find one-of-a-kind pieces at this marvelous store.
What to know before you go to Hidden Treasures in Topanga, California
Hidden Treasures has been called one of the best vintage stores in Los Angeles. On Yelp, has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars with reviewers commending its diverse inventory of clothing and costumes. "You can't miss this unique place! It's a great stop when you're in the area — I was impressed by all of the great clothing they had. Tons of gorgeous sweaters, hats, scarves, coats, and dresses that were in great condition," wrote one Yelp reviewer.
If you don't live in Los Angeles, add it to your itinerary for your next visit, as Hidden Treasures does not have an online store. Hidden Treasures is open daily but hours vary. Keep in mind that during Southern California's fire season (spring to fall), it's not uncommon for the California Highway Patrol to close sections of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Thus, check for closures before heading out. As for parking, Yelp reviewers say that a few spaces are available.
You can also purchase items with cash, credit card, or Apple Pay. Note that Hidden Treasures does not accept returns. If you have clothing you want to get rid of, you can contact the store and sell your items to Hidden Treasures.
Make a day trip out of your visit to Topanga
In Topanga, visitors will feel far removed from the commotion of the City of Angels. With that in mind, Hidden Treasures should not be your only stop in this bucolic neighborhood. Plan a day trip; there are more shops, various eateries, and things to do. Near Hidden Treasures, you'll find Kinship Station, which sells pottery, luxury candles, body care products, among other things. At Topanga Home Grown, visitors can purchase Topanga-themed souvenirs.
For your daily dose of caffeine and a light lunch, head to Waterlily Cafe. Another option is Endless Color, an eclectic eatery known for pizza that serves lunch and dinner. Endless Color is also a record shop and café. Both Waterlily Cafe and Endless Color are open daily. If you want to have a meal surrounded by nature, head to Cafe on 27. Located a few minutes away from Hidden Treasures, menu items include lobster benedict, churro chai pancakes, salads, baby back ribs, and more. This spot gets extremely busy, so making a reservation is advised. Also note that Cafe on 27 offers valet parking.
You can further immerse yourself in Topanga's scenery by taking a hike in Topanga State Park or Tuna Canyon Park. Due to its proximity to the coast, exploring California's most stunning beaches just off the Pacific Coast Highway, like El Matador State Beach in Malibu, is a must. If you're looking to stay in Topanga, Airbnb has listings ranging from a creekside yurt to a cozy mountain home. If you prefer to camp, not far from Topanga is Malibu Beach RV Park, a campground with some of the most beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean.