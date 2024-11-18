A Secret Speakeasy In Vegas Celebrates Mexican Tradition With Delectable Bites & Mezcal

Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny that there's something special about Las Vegas. There's an electricity that is instantly palpable as soon as you hit the strip. The dizzying lights, the constant ringing of the slot machines, the convenient and luxurious limos for bachelorette parties — it's a giant playground for adults. And whether you're into day drinking by the pool, playing poker until dawn, or catching a Cirque du Soleil show, Vegas has a little something for everyone.

Advertisement

Over the years, Vegas has made a few modern changes, bringing of-the-moment updates like chic, smoke-free hotels, a trendy arts district with unique art, and a peppering of speakeasies to the City of Sin. Nestled in the glittering heart of The Cosmopolitan Hotel, lies one of our favorite finds of the late. Hidden within the Block 16 Urban Food Hall, NYC-born Ghost Donkey invites guests into a world where Mexican tradition, delicious bites, and mezcal come together in a lively speakeasy atmosphere.

Step inside its doors for an intimate gathering adorned with colorful lights, a mouth-watering menu, and more mezcal than you'll honestly know what to do with. From award-winning handcrafted cocktails to treats like truffle nachos, Ghost Donkey's offerings give a glitzy Las Vegas flair to coveted Mexican flavors.

Advertisement