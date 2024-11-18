A Secret Speakeasy In Vegas Celebrates Mexican Tradition With Delectable Bites & Mezcal
Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny that there's something special about Las Vegas. There's an electricity that is instantly palpable as soon as you hit the strip. The dizzying lights, the constant ringing of the slot machines, the convenient and luxurious limos for bachelorette parties — it's a giant playground for adults. And whether you're into day drinking by the pool, playing poker until dawn, or catching a Cirque du Soleil show, Vegas has a little something for everyone.
Over the years, Vegas has made a few modern changes, bringing of-the-moment updates like chic, smoke-free hotels, a trendy arts district with unique art, and a peppering of speakeasies to the City of Sin. Nestled in the glittering heart of The Cosmopolitan Hotel, lies one of our favorite finds of the late. Hidden within the Block 16 Urban Food Hall, NYC-born Ghost Donkey invites guests into a world where Mexican tradition, delicious bites, and mezcal come together in a lively speakeasy atmosphere.
Step inside its doors for an intimate gathering adorned with colorful lights, a mouth-watering menu, and more mezcal than you'll honestly know what to do with. From award-winning handcrafted cocktails to treats like truffle nachos, Ghost Donkey's offerings give a glitzy Las Vegas flair to coveted Mexican flavors.
How to find Ghost Donkey and more insider tips
Finding Ghost Donkey is definitely tricky if you don't know where to look — since it's a speakeasy you certainly won't find any signage. To get inside head to the back of the Block 16 Urban Food Hall located on the 2nd floor of the Cosmopolitan Hotel. Just past Hattie B's you'll see a green door with a donkey on it that looks like an emergency exit, but don't be fooled, that's your entrance. Pop open the door and get ready to party.
With just 8 seats at the bar, things can get rather crowded quickly. We recommend arriving outside of prime dinner time when the bar is the busiest (and make sure you don't make this dress code mistake). Earlier in the evening, as a pre-party drink, is the ideal. Once you're situated, you'll be handed a menu showcasing over 100 different types of mezcal and tequila separated by region. Don't be alarmed. The bartenders can give you recommendations catered to your palate or you can try a flight to taste a couple of different types.
For cocktails, sip on bold creations like the smoked corn and coconut Manhattan with Oaxacan whiskey, a refreshing watermelon basil margarita, and mezcal Old Fashioned — standouts that helped the bar win Imbibe's "Best Cocktail Bar of the Year" in 2020 — the perfect pairings for the mole chicken or steak nachos.
Ghost Donkey gives the strip a much-welcomed take on Vegas nightlife, offering a tribute to the vibrant culinary traditions of Mexico in an intimate speakeasy atmosphere. Whether you're a lover of mezcal, or Mexican food, or just love uncovering hidden gems, this is one spot you're not gonna want to miss.