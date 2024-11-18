Sink Down To One Of Few Underwater Parks In The World In This Little-Known Area Of Italy

If you're visiting Naples, Italy, you have a lot to explore, from beautiful palaces to restaurants you won't want to leave. It's also a great home base to learn more about the ancient world. Naples sits about 17 miles west of the must-see destroyed and preserved city of Pompeii (which is astonishing, despite sometimes being called a tourist trap). Fifteen miles to the east, however, is an unusual ancient site you've likely never heard of. This spot, sometimes called the "submerged Pompeii," is Baia, which features an underwater archaeological park, one of few in the entire world.

Advertisement

Once a holiday resort town for the wealthy and powerful of ancient Rome, beginning in the first century B.C.E., it partially sunk under the sea due to bradyseism, a phenomenon in which volcanic activity causes the earth's crust to rise and fall. Luminaries of the ancient world like Julius Caesar, Mark Antony, Cicero, and Emperors Claudius and Nero had villas there, and the remains of some of them, including incredible mosaics, can still be seen under the water.

While some of the statues have been removed to preserve them, replicas have been placed in the same spot. (You can see the originals in the nearby Baia Museum.) You can experience it all while snorkeling, or scuba diving, and there are several places that will take you on an underwater dive or snorkeling trip, like Centro Sub Campi Flegrei. (Their snorkel trips include gear, which travel pro Rick Steves says you shouldn't bother packing anyway.) You can also take a diving tour in a glass-bottomed boat from Freedome. The artifacts are between 16.4- and a bit under 43-feet down, so they're not hard to spot.

Advertisement