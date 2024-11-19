A Wildly Underrated LA County Trail Descends Into A Stunning Canyon Through Shaded Oak Groves
When you think of Los Angeles, your first thoughts are probably of the Hollywood sign, sunny streets, or maybe the bumper to bumper traffic the city is famous for. Los Angeles County is far more than just the city, though, with over 4,000 square miles of territory, including the gorgeous Walnut Creek Park. The trailhead is right on San Dimas Avenue, near the freeway — but don't let the sounds of the cars rushing by or the drive through the suburbs dissuade you. Just half an hour's drive from the chaotic city center is a surprisingly wild and natural landscape. On the Michael D. Antonovich Trail (named after the Californian politician), hikers can descend into a 300-foot-deep canyon and explore a shady oak grove. Under the canopy of these twisting oaks, you will find numerous little streams crossing the path.
While there are plenty of exciting free things to do in Los Angeles, there's no denying that having a budget-friendly trip to LA requires a lot of pre-planning, so travelers will be glad to know that there's no fee associated with this hike, and if you can snag one of the spots by the trailhead, there is even free parking. Just make sure you leave yourself plenty of time to explore — most visitors spend over two hours on the trail.
How to prepare for a hike on Michael D. Antonovich Trail
Although experienced hikers will probably find this walk in the park to be a walk in the park, it's always a good idea to come prepared. One thing to be aware of is the weather. Thanks to all the little streams, many hikers have reported finding the path flooded at times. Even if there hasn't been a lot of rain recently, there are a few creek crossings, so you may want to come wearing shoes that you don't mind getting wet and-slash-or muddy. You should also make sure you know what poison oak looks like before you go, since there can be a lot of this itchy plant growing along the trail.
When you head out, the County of Los Angeles recommends bringing water, snacks, sunscreen, and bug spray with you so that you have the best experience possible. They also suggest having a copy of the map of the trail, just in case. While this hike is a fun one to do with your hiking buddies, it's also a nice one to explore alone (or with your dog). Just make sure to review our safety tips to know before your first solo hike if you've never hit the trail alone before.