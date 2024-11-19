A Wildly Underrated LA County Trail Descends Into A Stunning Canyon Through Shaded Oak Groves

When you think of Los Angeles, your first thoughts are probably of the Hollywood sign, sunny streets, or maybe the bumper to bumper traffic the city is famous for. Los Angeles County is far more than just the city, though, with over 4,000 square miles of territory, including the gorgeous Walnut Creek Park. The trailhead is right on San Dimas Avenue, near the freeway — but don't let the sounds of the cars rushing by or the drive through the suburbs dissuade you. Just half an hour's drive from the chaotic city center is a surprisingly wild and natural landscape. On the Michael D. Antonovich Trail (named after the Californian politician), hikers can descend into a 300-foot-deep canyon and explore a shady oak grove. Under the canopy of these twisting oaks, you will find numerous little streams crossing the path.

Advertisement

While there are plenty of exciting free things to do in Los Angeles, there's no denying that having a budget-friendly trip to LA requires a lot of pre-planning, so travelers will be glad to know that there's no fee associated with this hike, and if you can snag one of the spots by the trailhead, there is even free parking. Just make sure you leave yourself plenty of time to explore — most visitors spend over two hours on the trail.