Budget-Friendly Tips For A Trip To Los Angeles
There are few places quite as iconic as sunny Los Angeles. Perhaps it's due to LA's association with movies, TV, and celebrities, or just its well-earned reputation for amazing weather. However, between its stunning beaches, diverse neighborhoods, and cultures, and yes — sunshine and warm temperatures — Los Angeles is a dream destination for many. Although there's certainly much to love in Los Angeles, it's typically not considered the most budget-friendly spot.
It's true that it's easy to overspend when visiting La La Land. But whether you're interested in soaking up the city's entertainment and celebrity culture, indulging in world-class food, or just spending as much time at the beach as possible, the good news is that a Los Angeles vacation is more than doable on a budget. It may take a bit of digging, from researching places to eat ahead of time or spending some time choosing the best location to stay in, but it's more than possible, especially with the help of these cost-cutting tips.
Travel during off-season
Although Los Angeles boasts relatively sunny and warm temperatures year-round, it does, in fact, have an off-season. Summer months — particularly June through August — and the winter holidays are peak times for Los Angeles tourism, which means larger crowds and, consequently, higher prices. If you want to save some money on your flight and accommodation and enjoy a less crowded vacation, travel during the shoulder season instead. March through May and then September to November before Thanksgiving is ideal. Not only is LA much quieter, but the weather is at its best, with temperatures ranging from the 60s to 80s degrees Fahrenheit in September and October and dipping a bit into the 50s through 70s degrees Fahrenheit throughout November. In the spring, temperatures are typically between the 50s and 70s degrees Fahrenheit as well.
If you're thinking of a winter trip right after the holidays, this is also a great time for a vacation to LA. While you'll definitely want to pack layers and not expect to spend much time sunbathing (temperatures typically fluctuate anywhere from the high 40s to low 70s degrees Fahrenheit), it's still a great time for soaking in all that Los Angeles has to offer visitors. Just keep in mind that particularly during El Niño years, a climate pattern associated with warm Pacific Ocean temperatures, chances of rain are higher during January and February.
Use public transportation and airport shuttles
It's no secret that Los Angeles is a car-centric city, and renting a vehicle will definitely be the easiest option when visiting. Although public transportation in LA doesn't always have the best reputation, it is definitely a far more budget-friendly and accessible option than most realize. "The free WIFI, exceptionally clean busses and expansive coverage were so good we ended up not getting a car, and [I] honestly feel vindicated solely based on how much money we saved," wrote one Redditor on r/LAMetro.
While the average gas price in LA is $4.76, as of September 12, a regular ride on the Metro will just set you back $1.75. And thanks to fare capping, the maximum you'll ever spend in a day is $5, or $18 in 7 days — after that point, your rides will be free. There's even an online trip planner tool that will help you organize your itinerary.
One of the heftiest transportation costs is also getting to your hotel or hostel from LAX, Los Angeles' major airport. Rideshare apps notoriously upcharge any trip involving an airport pickup, so instead of calling an Uber or Lyft, use one of the airport shuttles instead. If you're staying close to the airport, your hotel may offer its own shuttle service, but you can also look into SuperShuttle and LAX Flyaway Shuttle for affordable options.
Spend time at the beach
Regardless of what time of year you end up visiting, spending time at the beach is a quintessential Los Angeles experience you shouldn't skip. There are stunning beaches across the county, all with different ambiances, depending on what you're looking for. And the great news is that California beaches are free to visit.
A first-timer in Los Angeles should definitely check out Santa Monica and Venice. They're right next to each other, making it easy to visit both in one day. Venice, one of the most filmed beaches in the world, is home to a boardwalk, which is colorful, eclectic, and iconic. Here, you can find plenty of street art, artists selling their work, street performers, roller skaters, a skate park, and the famous Muscle Beach, an outdoor gym. Afterward, head down to the calmer Abbot Kinney Boulevard for shopping and food options, and don't miss a walk along the famous Venice canals, which is also free. Neighboring Santa Monica has a beautiful pier that's worth a visit, and its downtown area is walkable. Although affordable food options are a little more limited compared to Venice, it's still doable on a budget. Santa Monica also has several parking lots that are free for 90 minutes.
For undeveloped, nature-filled scenery, Malibu is one of the most stunning options — don't miss a trip to El Matador State Beach, one of the best beaches in Southern California. Budget-conscious travelers should also check out some of Los Angeles' more affordable beach towns, which include the underrated Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach. Both are in Los Angeles' South Bay region and are beautiful, walkable, and have lots of shops and food spots.
Go hiking
There's no better way to enjoy LA weather than by spending as much time outdoors as possible. While nearly everyone associates LA with its beaches, it turns out that it's an amazing hiking destination as well. With 60 or so trails to explore, there's something for everyone, from beginner hikers to those looking for more of a challenge. "Go check out some hikes ... you'll like it. Nothing like hiking up and seeing the whole LA with some nice ocean view," one Redditor wrote in r/LosAngeles as a response to a visitor seeking hiking spots.
A hike up to the Hollywood sign is perhaps one of the most popular options, offering trekkers an up-close look at one of the state's most well-known landmarks. Other options include one of the many trails in Griffith Park, one of the continent's largest urban parks, and Runyon Canyon, which offers gorgeous views of LA and a potential celebrity spotting as well. If you're visiting during the spring or rainy season, head to Escondido Canyon. While the intensity of the waterfall depends on how much rain LA has gotten (yes, it does rain here sometimes), you may luck out with gorgeous waterfall views.
Get a discount pass
An underrated way to get the most bang for your buck during a trip to Los Angeles is by opting for a discount pass. "I absolutely recommend to get the Go City pass, not only because you can make the most of your time in LA, but also because all the experiences are amazing!" gushes a Tripadvisor reviewer. A Go City pass claims to save you up to 50% on LA attractions, including a trip to the Grammy Museum, a guided tour of the Dolby Theatre, and a Warner Brothers studio tour, plus even pricier excursions like Universal Studios, which includes a theme park as well as a studio tour.
There are two options, depending on your ideal price point, timing, and how much you plan to see. The All-inclusive Pass can be purchased for two to seven days, and you can visit as many places as you like. On the other hand, The Explorer Pass permits you to select the attractions you're interested in and gives you 60 days to visit them all.
Stay in an affordable neighborhood close to sightseeing spots
There are 88 cities within LA County, so when it comes to choosing a place as your home base, definitely do your research. You'll want to consider both the general pricing of the neighborhood and its proximity to sightseeing. Staying in a relatively central area close to your must-see spots, whether it's the beach, Hollywood attractions, or otherwise, will do wonders for your overall budget and the quality of your getaway. While traveling some distance is probably inevitable during a trip to LA, if you can cut down on travel time, you'll have a much smoother vacation.
Areas like Beverly Hills are, of course, much pricier, while you'll have more luck finding budget spots in Venice, Hollywood, or Koreatown. In general, West Hollywood is fairly central — not only is it a hub for restaurants, shopping, and nightlife, but it's not too far from the beach, Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, and more. If you're willing to travel farther out from the heart of Los Angeles, you may also have luck finding an affordable place to stay in Gardena, a hidden gem, Hermosa Beach, or Long Beach, both of which are two of the West Coast's best and cheapest beach cities. If staying by the beach isn't a priority, you should also consider residing in the Valley, which includes North Hollywood or Woodland Hills. Cities closer to the mountains, like Pasadena, Altadena, or Glendale, are also great potential options.
Stay in a hostel
It's no secret that apart from your flight, finding a place to stay is usually the biggest cost. One major way to cut down your overall expenses is to opt for a hostel rather than a traditional hotel. Most are concentrated in the Venice or Hollywood area, but there are others in pricier neighborhoods like Santa Monica, offering an affordable alternative to exploring the city. Whether you're on a shoestring budget or you're a solo traveler looking to connect with others, hostels are not only a great option for saving money but also offer a social atmosphere.
Orange Drive Hostel is a highly rated spot in Hollywood, and is within walking distance from a number of attractions like the Walk of Fame and the Chinese Theatre. It has both dorms and private rooms. A six-bed dorm room will just set you back $45 per night. If you're looking for beachside accommodation, HI Los Angeles Santa Monica Hostel is another popular choice, with dorm beds starting at $56.
Organize your itinerary
At a whopping 4,084 square miles, Los Angeles is one of the country's largest counties. For that reason, planning your days is really key to maximizing your vacation and budget, particularly when it comes to transportation costs. Whether you end up driving, Ubering, or going for public transportation, you definitely don't want to spend the whole day moving between neighborhoods and destinations. Therefore, organizing your itinerary by neighborhood or city is best.
For instance, spend one day dedicated to Downtown Los Angeles — landmarks like Grand Central Market, The Last Bookstore, and The Broad, a contemporary art museum, should all be planned for that day. If you also want a beach day during your Los Angeles vacation, spend another day in the Westside, exploring Santa Monica and Venice. The Getty Center, one of LA's most famous museums, is also in this area.
Visit free museums and check for 'free days'
As one of the country's biggest cities, Los Angeles has a thriving arts and culture scene, and there's no better way to explore it than by checking out its museums. Some of the city's best are free. Those interested in learning about space should head straight to the Griffith Observatory, and even non-science buffs will find much to love here — first and foremost, the gorgeous views of Los Angeles and a direct look at the Hollywood sign. The Broad, an art museum, is also free, as is the California Science Center. The Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades and the Getty Center in Brentwood are more than worth a visit as well, both for their impressive art collections and beautiful architecture. Just keep in mind that while both Getty locations are free, parking is not, but arriving after 3 p.m. will reduce your parking fee.
Apart from checking out museums that are always free, there are plenty that offer complimentary admission during certain days or hours. For example, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, or LACMA, one of the city's most popular museums, is free for all visitors on the second Tuesday of each month. The Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach is free every Sunday, and the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park is free the second Tuesday of each month as well.
Prioritize free sightseeing and activities
There's plenty to see across Los Angeles that's all doable on a budget or without spending any money at all. Regardless of which neighborhood you're visiting on a given day, you can enjoy free or low-cost activities — from art galleries, street art, local parks, and just exploring the area. Those looking for a taste of Hollywood and LA's entertainment industry can tour the Walk of Fame, the historic Chinese Theatre, and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, all for free. Attending a live TV show taping is also free. There are usually a number of sitcoms, talk shows, and reality competition shows filming — tickets just generally need to be requested ahead of time, and it's not always a guarantee.
Apart from sightseeing, Los Angeles always has music, art, and food-centered events going on, and many of them are free as well. One popular example is Smorgasburg, a large food event with free admission that operates every Sunday in Downtown LA. From April through November, LACMA hosts a free jazz event every Friday evening. It's a great place to bring a picnic for a budget-friendly outing.
Explore local neighborhoods
Los Angeles truly has so much more than just Hollywood and the beach. Apart from adding popular landmarks to your itinerary, consider scheduling time just to explore some of LA's unique neighborhoods. Areas like Koreatown, Chinatown, Highland Park, and Echo Park are just some of the highly underrated pockets of Los Angeles that are more than worth a stop. While Silver Lake is a trendy lakeside neighborhood, the Arts District and Little Tokyo (neighborhoods that are right next to each other) are walkable and bursting with restaurants, art, and diversity.
Not only will these spots offer visitors more of a look into the city's rich culture, but you're also likely to find better shopping and food deals since they're not as touristy. Although not really a full-scale neighborhood, also check out Olvera Street, a historic Mexican marketplace in Downtown Los Angeles. Here, you can find plenty of affordable bites with a dose of history and culture.
Eat like the locals
While it's easy to overspend on meals in LA, it's also definitely possible to find plenty of affordable food options, regardless of neighborhood — it just may take a bit of research and planning. Cafés, delis, and street food are abundant in Los Angeles and are far more affordable than going to sit-down restaurants for every meal. And, of course, any first-timer in LA shouldn't skip a visit to In-N-Out Burger, a fast food chain and California institution.
Where LA's food scene really shines, though, is in its diverse array of cuisines. As a global city brimming with immigrant communities, be sure to take advantage of the wide range of food that Los Angeles has to offer. Korean, Japanese, and Mexican food are non-negotiable during any Los Angeles vacation, and visitors should also pay a visit to Persian and Thai restaurants. For delicious and authentic Chinese food, head into San Gabriel Valley. Taco stands are a great way to find cheap eats, and although food trucks are a quintessential Southern California experience, just keep in mind that they're not always budget-friendly.