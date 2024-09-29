Budget-Friendly Tips For A Trip To Los Angeles

Regardless of what time of year you end up visiting, spending time at the beach is a quintessential Los Angeles experience you shouldn't skip. There are stunning beaches across the county, all with different ambiances, depending on what you're looking for. And the great news is that California beaches are free to visit.

Advertisement

A first-timer in Los Angeles should definitely check out Santa Monica and Venice. They're right next to each other, making it easy to visit both in one day. Venice, one of the most filmed beaches in the world, is home to a boardwalk, which is colorful, eclectic, and iconic. Here, you can find plenty of street art, artists selling their work, street performers, roller skaters, a skate park, and the famous Muscle Beach, an outdoor gym. Afterward, head down to the calmer Abbot Kinney Boulevard for shopping and food options, and don't miss a walk along the famous Venice canals, which is also free. Neighboring Santa Monica has a beautiful pier that's worth a visit, and its downtown area is walkable. Although affordable food options are a little more limited compared to Venice, it's still doable on a budget. Santa Monica also has several parking lots that are free for 90 minutes.

Advertisement

For undeveloped, nature-filled scenery, Malibu is one of the most stunning options — don't miss a trip to El Matador State Beach, one of the best beaches in Southern California. Budget-conscious travelers should also check out some of Los Angeles' more affordable beach towns, which include the underrated Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach. Both are in Los Angeles' South Bay region and are beautiful, walkable, and have lots of shops and food spots.